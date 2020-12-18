World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Helen Regan and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 2:55 a.m. ET, December 18, 2020
2 hr 25 min ago

Swedish King criticizes country's Covid-19 response as new cases rise at record pace

From CNN's Lindsay Isaac and Lauren Kent in London

Sweden’s King has condemned the country’s government response to the Covid-19 pandemic on a day when new cases hit a record number. 

"I believe we have failed. We have a large number who have died and that is terrible. It’s something we all share the suffering from," King Carl XVI Gustaf said in a Christmas interview with Swedish broadcaster SVT.  

It’s criticism that comes with Prime Minister Stefan Löfven under scrutiny for his coronavirus policy as new cases surge. 

Swedish state broadcaster (SVT) reported an all-time high of Covid-19 patients in hospital this week and some ICUs are reported to be at capacity.  

On Tuesday, Löfven acknowledged his strategy of achieving herd immunity had failed. “It is proof that it is a virus that we did not know about before and that behaves in a way that many would not have thought,” he said

No lockdown for Sweden: The country never went into a lockdown during the first wave and was well into the second when voluntary precautions were recommended at the regional level.

November restrictions: With case numbers rising in November, the Prime Minister imposed a national ban on public gatherings of more than eight people. More recently he ordered theaters and entertainment venues closed and advised students aged 13 to 15 to shift to online learning.

Christmas gatherings: But in private settings, people are only recommended to “interact with each other in smaller circles,” according to government guidelines. During Christmas festivities people are urged not to meet people outside their immediate circle. Mask wearing has not been advised.

High deaths in care homes: An independent report by a special commission this week attributed the high number of deaths in care homes to the “overall spread of the virus in the society." It claims that measures for care homes were late despite early information that older people were particularly vulnerable.

Some conclusions about where we could have been better have already been drawn,” Löfven said.  

On Thursday there were 8,815 new Covid-18 cases -- the highest number recorded in a 24 hour period since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Swedish Health Agency data, marking an increase of more than 2,000 cases from last week. Sweden has had 7,893 deaths from the virus, more per capita than other Scandinavian countries.

2 hr 52 min ago

Seoul city apologizes after man with Covid-19 dies while waiting for hospital bed 

From CNN's Jake Kwon in Seoul

The local government of the South Korean capital Seoul has apologized after a man in his 60s with Covid-19 died while waiting for a hospital bed, as the city faced a shortage.

The deceased man had tested positive for Covid-19 on December 12 after his wife tested positive the previous day. He had reported mild symptoms, which included an itchy throat, Seoul's Dongdaemun district office said.

"Seoul city expresses deep condolence to the patient who had died while waiting at home for hospital bed," the city government said in a news release Thursday night.

"We deeply feel a heavy responsibility."

The Dongdaemun district office said it will work with the country's Health Ministry to ensure an incident like this does not happen again.

"Since early December due to explosive increase of patients and the overloading of administrative/medical system, there was difficulty in allocation of beds within the team," the statement read.

Because the man had only reported mild symptoms, he "was low in priority," the district office added.

A bed was requested for the man on December 12, but not received. Two days later on December 14, he reported having phlegm mixed with blood. 

The district office then requested a hospital bed and later repeated the request with the city. While waiting for the bed, the man died in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

In a briefing Friday, the Health Ministry announced the greater Seoul area now has four available intensive care unit beds dedicated to Covid-19 patients and is working with private sector hospitals to add more beds, which will "expand quickly by end of year."

2 hr 56 min ago

Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine trial is now fully enrolled

From CNN Health’s Jen Christensen

Johnson & Johnson said Thursday that its late stage Covid-19 vaccine trial is fully enrolled.

The vaccine, made by J&J subsidiary Janssen, comes in a single dose. The trial now has about 45,000 participants. 

The company said with the high rate of disease transmission among the general population in the United States, this number of volunteers should be enough to quickly get the data the company needs to determine if the vaccine works and to determine if it is safe.

J&J expects to have interim data by the end of January.

If the trial goes as expected, the company said it expects to submit the trial results to the US Food and Drug Administration for an emergency use authorization in February. 

4 hr 27 min ago

Japan reports record number of new Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Yoko Wakatsuki in Tokyo

Japan reported another day of record Covid-19 cases, adding 3,214 infections from Thursday, according to the country's Health Ministry.

Thursday's numbers top Japan's previous record reported one week ago, when 3,030 new cases were reported on December 12.

The ministry also reported 44 new virus-related fatalities for Thursday, bringing the country's death toll to 2,796. 

Japan's total confirmed cases nationwide stands at 190,950.

Winter surge: Japan is seeing a rise in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations since the start of November, as cold winter temperatures set in. Large urban centers like the capital Tokyo are reporting their highest level of infections.

Tokyo reported 822 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, marking the highest single-day rise since the start of the pandemic, the Tokyo metropolitan government announced.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike warned the city could reach 1,000 new cases a day if the trend continues and issued a special alert for the new year holidays.

"We must have more sense of crisis," she said at a news conference late Thursday. The same day, the city raised its alert level to "Level 4" -- the highest of the four-tier category.
3 hr 28 min ago

South Korea reports more than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases

From CNN’s Jake Kwon in Seoul

People queue in line to wait for coronavirus testing in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday, December 17.
People queue in line to wait for coronavirus testing in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday, December 17. Lee Jin-man/AP

South Korea reported 1,062 new Covid-19 infections for Thursday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The country is grappling with another wave of infections as winter sets in.

In a Friday statement, the KDCA said 26 of the new cases were imported while 1,036 were locally transmitted.

The majority of the new infections -- 757 -- were in the Seoul metropolitan area.

South Korea also reported that 11 people died from the virus on Thursday, bringing the country’s total death toll to 645. 

South Korea has recorded at least 47,515 cases since the beginning of pandemic.

5 hr 40 min ago

US FDA plans to quickly issue emergency use authorization for Moderna vaccine

From CNN Health’s Maggie Fox

The US Food and Drug Administration said Thursday it plans to grant emergency use authorization to Moderna for its coronavirus vaccine.

“Following today’s positive advisory committee meeting outcome regarding the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, the US Food and Drug Administration has informed the sponsor that it will rapidly work toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn and Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a statement.

“The agency has also notified the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Operation Warp Speed, so they can execute their plans for timely vaccine distribution," the statement continued.

5 hr 53 min ago

US hits record number of Covid-19 hospitalizations

From CNN’s Haley Brink

The United States reported 114,237 people hospitalized with Covid-19 on Thursday, the highest number since the pandemic began, according to the Covid Tracking Project (CTP).

This is the 16th consecutive day that the US has remained above 100,000 current hospitalizations. 

The highest number of hospitalizations according to CTP data are: 

  1. Dec. 17: 114,237
  2. Dec. 16: 113,090
  3. Dec. 15: 112,814
  4. Dec. 14: 110,549
  5. Dec. 13: 109,298 
6 hr 32 min ago

Mystery cluster in New South Wales grows to 28 as officials say source might be from overseas

From CNN's Paul Devitt in Hong Kong

A new mystery cluster of Covid-19 cases in Australia's New South Wales continues to grow after 10 new cases were added overnight, according to the NSW Health Department.

The total number of cases related to the cluster from Sydney's Northern Beaches is now at 28. Health officials believe the source may have been from overseas.

"NSW Health can now confirm the viral genome sequencing of the Avalon Covid-19 cluster does not match the virus strains seen in recent clusters in Australia. The virus is likely of overseas origin," the health department said in a news release Friday.
"The source of infection is still being investigated."

Health officials are asking Northern Beaches residents to stay home as much as possible Friday and through the weekend.

"This includes working from home where possible, not visiting friends or family in aged care facilities or hospitals unless essential, avoiding unnecessary gatherings and high-risk venues such as clubs, restaurants, places of worships and gyms, and avoiding unnecessary travel outside of or to the Northern Beaches area," the health department said.

What we know: The first cases of the cluster were reported Wednesday -- the first locally-transmitted cases in the state since December 3.

One case identified from Wednesday was a 40-year-old bus driver who took airline crews to and from their hotels. The health department said the driver's strain does not match the strain seen in recent clusters in Australia.

"This virus may be of United States origin and linked to international aircrew, however investigations are continuing. No confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been linked to this case," the health department said.

New South Wales has recorded a total of 4,493 virus cases since the beginning of the pandemic, according to NSW Health.

7 hr 21 min ago

US FDA panel recommends Moderna's vaccine for the country

From CNN's Christina Maxouris and Jason Hanna

As the United States on Thursday surpassed 17 million official Covid-19 cases, a US Food and Drug Administration advisory panel recommended a second coronavirus vaccine for the country.

The developments come as the US, after starting distribution of its first authorized vaccine this week, is dealing with record rates of daily cases, daily deaths and numbers of Covid-19 patients in hospitals.

The FDA is widely expected to grant emergency use authorization for Moderna's vaccine candidate -- as it did for Pfizer's vaccine last week -- after its vaccine advisory panel voted to recommend it.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would need to greenlight the vaccine before shots can be administered -- and a CDC advisory panel is expected to meet on the matter Saturday, raising the possibility that the Moderna vaccine could be used next week.

The recently authorized Pfizer vaccine, meanwhile, has been administered to hundreds of US health care workers this week, and drug store chains CVS and Walgreens are helping to get shots to long-term care residents and staff members.

The Pfizer vaccine requires each patient to receive two doses about 21 days apart, and the Moderna vaccine also would require two doses. Assuming the Moderna vaccine is authorized, the two products could combine for an availability of 40 million doses, for 20 million people, by the end of December, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said.

