Vice President Pence and the US surgeon general will get their vaccines this morning

Vice President Mike Pence, second lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams are set to receive the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine moments from now.

There are three barstools set up in the room along with tables with the vaccine materials, with three screens. Two say "SAFE and EFFECTIVE," and one says "Operation Warp Speed" with "Promises Made, Promises Kept," in smaller text.

Walter Reed medical staff are present, wearing scrubs and lab coats and masks, as are key task force members Dr. Anthony Fauci, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Robert Redfield and Pence chief of staff Marc Short.