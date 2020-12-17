One of the biggest tournaments in the tennis calendar -- the Australian Open -- will begin on February 8, three weeks later than planned, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) confirmed today.

The delay of the grand slam comes after weeks of intense negotiations between the state government of Victoria and tournament organizers, Tennis Australia, over Covid-19 safety and quarantine requirements.

On Thursday, the ATP announced that players would have to quarantine for 14 days on arrival in Melbourne, in compliance with Australian travel rules.

However a “controlled environment” will allow players to prepare for their matches while quarantining, the ATP said.

Players will travel to Melbourne between January 15 and 31 after the Australian Open qualifying rounds are played in Doha, Qatar.

“The reconfigured calendar for the start of the 2021 season represents a huge collaborative effort across tennis, under challenging circumstances,” ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said in a statement.

The Australian Open was originally scheduled to start on January 18.