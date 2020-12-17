Covid-19 death rate three times that of flu, study finds

New research published Thursday suggests that Covid-19 causes more severe disease than seasonal flu across many metrics.

The death rate for hospitalized Covid-19 patients was three times higher than the death rate for hospitalized flu patients, according to the study. Rates of respiratory failure were also higher in Covid-19 patients than in flu patients.

The research, which appeared in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, examined data from more than 130,000 French patients hospitalized with either Covid-19 or the flu. Data from Covid-19 patients was compared to data collected through the 2018-2019 flu season.

“Our study is the largest to date to compare the two diseases and confirms that COVID-19 is far more serious than the flu,” said Catherine Quantin from the French research institute INSERM. “The finding that the COVID-19 death rate was three times higher than for seasonal influenza is particularly striking when reminded that the 2018/2019 flu season had been the worst in the past five years in France in terms of number of deaths.”

In addition to differences in health outcomes, hospital stays varied between those with Covid-19 and the flu. More Covid-19 patients than flu patients needed intensive care, and those with Covid-19 spent on average twice as much time in intensive care than flu patients.

Looking at data from children, those under 18 were hospitalized less frequently from Covid-19 than from influenza, but children under five who were hospitalized with Covid-19 needed intensive care at greater rates than those with flu.

Researchers suggested that immunity, either natural immunity or vaccinations, may account for some of the difference, underscoring the need for Covid-19 prevention.