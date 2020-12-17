Florida reports highest new daily Covid-19 case count since July

People wait inside vehicles at a drive-through COVID-19 testing site at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on December 10, 2020. Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

An additional 13,148 Covid-19 cases were reported in Florida on Thursday, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that this is the highest daily new case count since July 16, when 13,965 cases were reported.

There were 17,344 new cases reported on Nov. 27 but that accounted for new cases from Nov. 26, when no new cases were reported.

There are now a total of 1,168,483 total Covid-19 cases in the state, the Florida Covid-19 data dashboard shows.

There were also 104 new coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 20,594, according to the state's department of health.

Note: These numbers were released by Florida’s public health agency and may not line up exactly in real-time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.