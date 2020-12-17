An FDA committee is meeting today to consider Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

A nurse in Binghamton, New York, gives a volunteer an injection as a study for a possible Covid-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna, gets underway on July 27. Hans Pennink/AP

The US Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will hold a virtual meeting today to consider emergency use authorization of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.

That meeting was set to begin at 9 a.m. ET.

The FDA has already telegraphed that a quick emergency use authorization can be expected and this one could go through even faster than the EUA for Pfizer last week – itself a speedy process.

Here's why: The Moderna vaccine is very similar to Pfizer's and BioNTech's vaccine. Both use a new approach involving genetic material known as messenger RNA or mRNA.

"It's based on the same technology," Dr. Elissa Malkin, co-investigator for the Moderna Clinical Trial at the George Washington University in Washington, DC, told CNN.

"Really, they do seem quite similar," added Malkin, who has studied both the Pfizer and the Moderna data.

"I think they are very likely to authorize it quickly."