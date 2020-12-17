Senate majority leader says he will get a Covid-19 vaccine

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell conducts a news conference in the U.S. Capitol after the Senate Republican Policy luncheon on December 15. Caroline Brehman-Pool/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced he will get a Covid-19 vaccine and urged all Americans to do the same.

“Because of government continuity requirements, I have been informed by the Office of the Attending Physician that I am eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, which I will accept in the coming days," the Kentucky Republican said in a statement.

He also mentioned the hesitancy on the part of some people to get the vaccine.

“I am disappointed to see early public sentiment that shows some hesitation towards receiving a vaccine,” he said. “The only way to beat this pandemic is for us to follow the advice of our nation’s health care professionals: get vaccinated and continue to follow CDC guidelines.

He added, “As a polio survivor, I know both the fear of a disease and the extraordinary promise of hope that vaccines bring. I truly hope all Kentuckians and Americans will heed this advice and accept this safe and effective vaccine.”

It is unclear if McConnell will get his shot publicly to help generate confidence in the vaccine, as other political leaders are pledging to do.

CNN has reached out to all Hill leadership offices about whether they plan to get the Covid vaccine as well.