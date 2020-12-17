Senate majority leader says he will get a Covid-19 vaccine
From CNN's Ted Barrett and Daniella Diaz
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced he will get a Covid-19 vaccine and urged all Americans to do the same.
“Because of government continuity requirements, I have been informed by the Office of the Attending Physician that I am eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, which I will accept in the coming days," the Kentucky Republican said in a statement.
He also mentioned the hesitancy on the part of some people to get the vaccine.
“I am disappointed to see early public sentiment that shows some hesitation towards receiving a vaccine,” he said. “The only way to beat this pandemic is for us to follow the advice of our nation’s health care professionals: get vaccinated and continue to follow CDC guidelines.
He added, “As a polio survivor, I know both the fear of a disease and the extraordinary promise of hope that vaccines bring. I truly hope all Kentuckians and Americans will heed this advice and accept this safe and effective vaccine.”
It is unclear if McConnell will get his shot publicly to help generate confidence in the vaccine, as other political leaders are pledging to do.
CNN has reached out to all Hill leadership offices about whether they plan to get the Covid vaccine as well.
52 min ago
FDA advisory committee members say they recommended Moderna Covid-19 vaccine because of safety data
From CNN’s Shelby Lin Erdman
Two members of the US Food and Drug Administration vaccine advisory committee voted in favor of recommending an emergency use authorization for Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine because they said the safety data was compelling.
“I voted yes because the data that was presented to us was very strong, the efficacy was consistent across all the age groups,” FDA advisory committee member Dr. James Hildreth, also the president and CEO of Meharry Medical College, told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Thursday.
“They included people with chronic conditions, which is really important,” Hildreth said. “They also have data on people over 65.”
“I think the safety package that was put in front of us was acceptable, more than acceptable, so given where we are in the pandemic, I felt compelled to vote yes on this, this very strong result from Moderna,” he said.
Fellow advisory committee member, Dr. Hayley Gans agreed.
“I think this is a very exciting moment,” said Gans, a pediatric disease specialist at Stanford Health Care.
“The data that was presented to us was striking in its efficacy,” Gans said.
“This was a fairly large study and the safety was mostly in the mild, moderate, and that really compelled us to make this positive vote,” she said.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to meet on Saturday to recommend who should get the shot and distribution of the vaccine could begin Monday, similar to the way the process worked for the Pfizer vaccine last week.
1 hr 26 min ago
Covid-19 death rate three times that of flu, study finds
From CNN's Virginia Langmaid
New research published Thursday suggests that Covid-19 causes more severe disease than seasonal flu across many metrics.
The death rate for hospitalized Covid-19 patients was three times higher than the death rate for hospitalized flu patients, according to the study. Rates of respiratory failure were also higher in Covid-19 patients than in flu patients.
The research, which appeared in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, examined data from more than 130,000 French patients hospitalized with either Covid-19 or the flu. Data from Covid-19 patients was compared to data collected through the 2018-2019 flu season.
“Our study is the largest to date to compare the two diseases and confirms that COVID-19 is far more serious than the flu,” said Catherine Quantin from the French research institute INSERM. “The finding that the COVID-19 death rate was three times higher than for seasonal influenza is particularly striking when reminded that the 2018/2019 flu season had been the worst in the past five years in France in terms of number of deaths.”
In addition to differences in health outcomes, hospital stays varied between those with Covid-19 and the flu. More Covid-19 patients than flu patients needed intensive care, and those with Covid-19 spent on average twice as much time in intensive care than flu patients.
Looking at data from children, those under 18 were hospitalized less frequently from Covid-19 than from influenza, but children under five who were hospitalized with Covid-19 needed intensive care at greater rates than those with flu.
Researchers suggested that immunity, either natural immunity or vaccinations, may account for some of the difference, underscoring the need for Covid-19 prevention.
“At a time when no treatment has been shown to be effective at preventing severe disease in COVID-19 patients, this study highlights the importance of all measures of physical prevention and underlines the importance of effective vaccines,” said INSERM’s Dr. Pascale Tubert-Bitter.
3 min ago
US must encourage people to get vaccinated for "the future of our nation," NIH director says
From CNN's Lauren Mascarenhas and Shelby Lin Erdman
As the US authorizes Covid-19 vaccines for emergency use, the task at hand is to encourage people that getting vaccinated against Covid-19 “is something you want to do for yourself, for your family, for the future of our nation,” Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said Thursday.
There has been so much misinformation circulating about vaccines that even health care workers are hesitant to get vaccinated, Collins told CNN's Wolf Blitzer.
“I'm a physician. I'm a scientist. I run the NIH. I've had the chance to be intimately involved in every step of the way here in the development of these vaccines,” Collins said. “There have been no shortcuts taken. There's no hidden information. There's no chips from Bill Gates going into it the syringes – all the crazy stuff that you read in social media, but people have been getting barraged by all kinds of crazy information."
Collins warned that if the US does not reach 70 to 80% immunization, “we could lose even more lives and that would be the worst possible kind of tragedy.”
He urged Americans to take the raging coronavirus pandemic seriously.
“Let me plead with Americans,” Collins said, as the number of Covid-19 deaths topped 4,000 on Wednesday and hospitalizations and case numbers continued shattering records.
“Whatever you have come to, as far as the conclusion about your own ability to turn this around, set it aside,” he urged, “and let me talk to you for a minute here.”
“We know that these masks that we are all being asked to wear, they're not political statements, they are life-saving medical devices,” Collins said.
“If we would all right today decided to set aside all of those arguments about politics and invasions of freedom and everything else and simply say, I'm going to wear this when I am outside of my home, I'm going to avoid gathering indoors with other people, especially if they don't have masks on, I'm going to be part of the solution to protect myself but also to protect my neighbors, my grandparents, all those folks who are still out there and could still be the next casualties, we could have a chance to drag this around in the course of the next few months while we're waiting for the vaccine,” he said.
“We have another couple of dark months ahead of us," Collins said. "If we don't do something at this point to try to stop this dreadful upward curve of hospitalizations and cases and deaths.
More than 310,000 Americans have died of Covid-19 and more than 17.1 million have been infected, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Watch:
1 hr 57 min ago
Trial to assess if Covid-19 vaccines can prevent people from carrying the virus is under development
From CNN's Lauren Mascarenhas
A trial is being designed to assess whether Covid-19 vaccines can prevent people from carrying the virus, Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said Thursday.
“There is a trial getting designed right now about how we will assess whether the vaccines actually prevent people from having any virus in their airway, because you want to know that,” Collins told CNN.
Both Pfizer and Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccines have shown to prevent some degree of illness from the virus. Moderna said this week that data suggests its vaccine can prevent asymptomatic as well as symptomatic infection.
“Could you still be contagious, even though the vaccine has kept you from getting sick?” Collins asked. “We don't think that's likely to be a big deal, but you got to have the data to find out.”
1 hr 43 min ago
Rep. Cedric Richmond tests positive for Covid-19
From CNN's Sarah Mucha
Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond, incoming White House senior adviser and director of the Office of Public Engagement, tested positive for Covid-19, Kate Bedingfield, spokesperson for President-elect Joe Biden's transition team, said in a statement.
Richmond traveled to Atlanta Tuesday for campaign event for the Georgia Senate run-off, where Biden was also present.
According to the transition, his interactions with the President-elect happened in “open air, were masked and totaled less than 15 consecutive minutes, the CDC’s timeframe for close contact.”
Richmond traveled to Georgia on his own and not with the President-elect.
2 hr 32 min ago
Brazil tops 1,000 Covid-19 deaths in a single day
From CNN's Sharif Paget
Brazil reported 1,092 new Covid-19 deaths on Thursday, the highest number since early September, according to the country's health ministry.
The ministry has also reported 69,826 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number of cases to 7,110,434.
Some perspective: With 184,827 total Covid-19 deaths, Brazil has the deadliest outbreak after the United States.
2 hr 45 min ago
FDA committee votes to recommend emergency use authorization of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine
From CNN’s Amanda Watts
The US Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted on Thursday to recommend emergency use authorization of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine.
The FDA will now review the advisory committee's vote and decide on whether to authorize the emergency use of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine in the United States among people ages 18 years and older.
That decision could come later Thursday, or within the coming days.
3 hr 5 min ago
Judge rules that 2 San Diego strip clubs can remain open despite Covid-19 health orders
From CNN’s Cheri Mossburg and Jenn Selva
In a rebuke of health officials, a San Diego Superior Court judge has ruled that two strip clubs can remain open despite California’s regional stay-at-home order designed to slow an unprecedented surge of coronavirus.
The complaint filed on behalf of strip clubs Pacers Showgirls International and Cheetahs Gentleman's Club against the county and California Gov. Gavin Newsom claims adult-oriented entertainment is protected by the Constitution and requires social distancing standards even in pre-pandemic times.
Superior Court Judge Joel Wohlfeil ruled Wednesday that the live adult entertainment businesses don’t present any greater risk of spreading Covid-19 now than before stay-at-home orders were issued.
Wohlfeil also appeared to significantly expand the scope of his ruling, adding that local officials cannot enforce the health restrictions against county restaurants. The judge said there was no evidence provided that showed restaurants operating with health and safety restrictions adds to the risk of spreading Covid-19.
“Businesses with restaurant service, such as Plaintiffs' establishments, serve the public interest,” Wohlfeil said. “These business establishments provide sustenance to and enliven the spirits of the community, while providing employers and employees with means to put food on the table and secure shelter, clothing, medical care, education and, of course, peace of mind for they and their families.”
Under the governor’s regional stay-at-home order, restaurants located in regions with less than 15% intensive care unit capacity are allowed to only offer take-out food or delivery. Southern California on Thursday reported 0.0% ICU capacity.
County officials said in response to the ruling they would suspend enforcement of the businesses and determine the next steps.
“The state and the county are analyzing the scope of the ruling and discussing next steps which includes seeking clarity from the court,” San Diego County officials said in a statement. “Until we have clarity, we have suspended enforcement activities against restaurants and live entertainment establishments.”
Newsom’s office said in a statement to CNN, “While we are disappointed in the court’s decision today, we remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting the health and safety of all Californians. Our legal team is reviewing options to determine next steps.”