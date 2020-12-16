China will suspend inbound international flights if five people onboard test positive for coronavirus

A security guard watches over the empty international arrivals channel at Beijing airport on November 6. Greg Baker/AFP/Getty Images

China will suspend inbound international flight routes if five or more people test positive for Covid-19 when they land, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a statement on Wednesday.

Under the new rules, if five or more passengers test positive for Covid-19 after arriving in China on a flight, the airline company will be banned from running those flights for two weeks, it said.

A four-week suspension will be served if 10 or more passengers test positive for the virus, it said. Airlines will be allowed to resume flying one flight per week on the route once the suspension ends.

Previously, airlines had to serve a one-week suspension if five or more passengers on a flight tested positive for Covid-19. The tightened restrictions are implemented with immediate effect.

On Tuesday, the Civil Aviation Administration of China issued one-week suspension notices to Ethiopian Airlines, the Russian airline Pegas Fly, and Swiss International Air Lines after five or more passengers who traveled on their flights tested positive for Covid-19.