2 million Pfizer doses and 5.9 million Moderna doses allocated for next week, US health secretary says  

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Wednesday that approximately 2 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine have been allocated for jurisdictions to use next week.
If Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine is authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration in the coming days, Azar said the US has authorized nearly 5.9 million doses for next week.
Remember: The Moderna vaccine has not been approved by for emergency use yet, but an advisory committee to the US Food and Drug Administration released a document confirming the vaccine's efficacy on Tuesday.
The FDA's Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will review that document and discuss issuing an emergency use authorization on Thursday.
Here's a look at how the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines compare.