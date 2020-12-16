2 million Pfizer doses and 5.9 million Moderna doses allocated for next week, US health secretary says  

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks during an Operation Warp Speed briefing on December 16. HHS and DoD

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Wednesday that approximately 2 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine have been allocated for jurisdictions to use next week.

If Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine is authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration in the coming days, Azar said the US has authorized nearly 5.9 million doses for next week.

Remember: The Moderna vaccine has not been approved by for emergency use yet, but an advisory committee to the US Food and Drug Administration released a document confirming the vaccine's efficacy on Tuesday.

The FDA's Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will review that document and discuss issuing an emergency use authorization on Thursday.

Here's a look at how the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines compare.