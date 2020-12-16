World
Coronavirus pandemic

Biden's transition

Northeast snow storm

What's moving markets today

Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Kara Fox, Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 4:56 p.m. ET, December 16, 2020
60 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
15 min ago

More than 2.9 million vaccines have been allocated to states, CDC says

From CNN's Deidre McPhillips

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published a list detailing the number of vaccine allocations made available for states and jurisdictions to order against.

A total of 2,980,575 doses were allocated for first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, followed by a similar number available for second doses approximately 21 days later. 

Operation Warp Speed officials have said that allocations were made in proportion to population counts for states and jurisdictions. Among states, first dose allocations range from 327,600 in California to 4,875 in Wyoming.

States started to receive deliveries of the vaccine this week, with the first doses administered starting Monday morning. 

50 min ago

States slowly begin tracking vaccinations during first week of delivery

From CNN’s Deidre McPhillips

At least two states – Idaho and Michigan – have started publicly tracking the number of vaccine doses administered in their states.

According to their respective dashboards, 119 doses had been administered in Idaho as of Wednesday morning, and 10 doses in Michigan as of Monday. 

At this time, vaccination data is not readily available at the state or federal level. However, many states do plan to similarly track vaccine administration publicly in the coming days and weeks, and US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said that the federal government will provide a dashboard with vaccine data and reporting – perhaps within a week.

As the first shipments of the vaccine arrive, states say they are working through the logistics of administering doses. Some states say they hope to administer all doses received in this first round within a week of delivery.

2 hr 26 min ago

Fauci says Moderna's vaccine could receive emergency use authorization as early as tomorrow

From CNN's Andrea Diaz

Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on November 19 in Washington, DC.
Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on November 19 in Washington, DC. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday said he hopes the US Food and Drug Administration decides to issue an emergency use authorization of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine tomorrow.

"Tomorrow, the FDA will hopefully make a decision regarding whether or not the Moderna messenger RNA vaccine will get an emergency use authorization," Fauci told CNBC’s Meg Tirrell during a virtual event.

"A couple of days ago ... 2.9 billion doses were sent out to 145 locations, and over the next few days to weeks, there'll be more and more doses to ultimately, we hope, with a combination of Pfizer and Moderna, if Moderna gets the EUA, which I hope they will, that by the time you get to the end of December, have 40 million doses for 20 million people, to be able to administer."

2 hr 44 min ago

Adverse reactions to any vaccine are to be expected, Fauci says

From CNN’s Andrea Diaz

Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies during a hearing in Washington, DC, on September 23.
Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies during a hearing in Washington, DC, on September 23. Grame Jennings/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Adverse reactions to any vaccine can be expected, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday.

This comes after Alaskan state health officials confirmed Wednesday that a health worker suffered an adverse reaction to a vaccine Tuesday. They said she has been treated and is recovering.

“Well, that's the reason why I think people need to understand that the issue of the safety goes well beyond the confines of a clinical trial,” Fauci told CNBC.

“Because when you're in a clinical trial, you're giving it for example, the Pfizer trial was 44,000 people. Once you decide to dispense the vaccine widely, you're talking about millions and tens of millions and ultimately hundreds of millions of doses. So you may see reactions that you didn't see in the clinical trial,” added Fauci, who is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Alaska doctors said the health worker who suffered the reaction did not have a history of allergies.

2 hr 46 min ago

Trump won't be getting vaccine until it's recommended by White House medical team

From CNN's Jim Acosta

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit on December 8 in Washington, DC.
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit on December 8 in Washington, DC. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Trump won't be administered the coronavirus vaccine until it is recommended by the White House medical team, a White House official told CNN. 

The official said Trump is still receiving the benefits of the monoclonal antibody cocktail he was given during his recovery from Covid-19.

Once Trump moves into a timing window to receive vaccination, he is likely to get his shot at that point, the official added.  

Trump's situation differs from that of Vice President Mike Pence, who is set to receive his vaccination in the coming days, the official noted. Pence has not contracted the virus, the official pointed out, meaning his need for vaccination is more pressing. Pence's vaccination is expected to be made public, the official said.

The official went on to say Trump continues to be open to getting vaccinated. But the official cautioned Trump also wants to make sure frontline medical workers receive the vaccine first. 

19 min ago

Alaska state health officials confirm severe adverse reaction to coronavirus vaccine

From CNN’s Maggie Fox

Alaska state health officials confirmed Wednesday that a health worker suffered an allergic reaction to the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.

“There was an adverse reaction yesterday evening,” Dr. Anne Zink, chief medical officer for the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, told reporters on a teleconference Wednesday.

Doctors treated the health worker and said she is in stable condition.

2 hr 57 min ago

The Fed keeps rates near zero and acknowledges fragile US recovery from Covid-19 pandemic

From CNN's Paul R. La Monica

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a hearing on in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC, on December 2.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a hearing on in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC, on December 2. Greg Nash/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

The Federal Reserve, as widely expected, left interest rates near zero following its latest policy meeting Wednesday.

The Fed cut rates to that level in March and has maintained that they are likely to remain there for several years as the economy recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Fed has launched several lending programs and other stimulus efforts in addition to slashing interest rates this year to support the economy during the coronavirus crisis.

But Fed chair Jerome Powell has continued to stress that the Fed (as well as Congress and the White House) may need to do more to help struggling American consumers and businesses.

There are growing hopes that a new round of fiscal stimulus may be coming soon from politicians in Washington — and perhaps more will be done once President-elect Joe Biden takes office next month.

 

3 hr 9 min ago

Pfizer working to get details of reported allergic reaction to vaccination in Alaska, company says

From CNN’s Jacqueline Howard and Maggie Fox

Pfizer is working to find out more about a report that a health worker in Alaska suffered an allergic reaction to its vaccine Wednesday.

“We don’t yet have all the details of the report from Alaska about a potential serious allergic reactions but are actively working with local health authorities to assess,” a Pfizer spokesperson told CNN.

“We will closely monitor all reports suggestive of serious allergic reactions following vaccination and update labeling language if needed,” she added. “The prescribing information has a clear warning/precaution that appropriate medical treatment and supervision should always be readily available in case of a rare anaphylactic event following the administration of the vaccine.”

When British health authorities rolled out the vaccine there earlier this month, at least two recipients had allergic reactions but they recovered quickly. The New York Times first reported that a health care worker in Alaska suffered a reaction.

“Participants in our Phase 3 trial were excluded if they had a history of severe adverse reaction associated with a vaccine and/or severe allergic reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) to any component of the investigational vaccine,” the Pfizer spokesperson told CNN.

“Overall, there were no safety signals of concern identified in our clinical trials, including no signal of serious allergic reactions associated with vaccine. However, reports of adverse events outside of clinical studies are a very important component to our pharmacovigilance activities and we will review all available information on this case and all reports of adverse events following vaccination," she added.

3 hr 13 min ago

McConnell tells GOP senators to be ready for weekend votes on stimulus bill

From CNN's Manu Raju

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to open up the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol on December 16 in Washington, DC.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to open up the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol on December 16 in Washington, DC. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

On a conference call on Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell suggested that votes on final passage of a stimulus deal could slip into the weekend, and he prepared his members to be ready for that possibility. 

If votes do extend into the weekend, it's possible there could be a temporary government shutdown until final passage of a bill since government funding runs out Friday night.

Congress may have to pass a short-term stop-gap measure to prevent that from happening, but they are planning on tying a second Covid-19 relief package to the funding bill.

McConnell walked his members through the outlines of the deal, indicating that direct payments would likely be included in the final proposal. He indicated that President Trump has been strongly advocating for direct checks.

The struggle to get the stimulus package done also looms over the Georgia Senate runoff races that will determine which party controls the chamber next Congress. During the call with GOP senators, McConnell noted that direct payments for individuals and families have become a major issue in the race. 

"Kelly and David are getting hammered" on the issue, he said, according to a source who heard his remarks.