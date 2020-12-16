More than 2.9 million vaccines have been allocated to states, CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published a list detailing the number of vaccine allocations made available for states and jurisdictions to order against.

A total of 2,980,575 doses were allocated for first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, followed by a similar number available for second doses approximately 21 days later.

Operation Warp Speed officials have said that allocations were made in proportion to population counts for states and jurisdictions. Among states, first dose allocations range from 327,600 in California to 4,875 in Wyoming.

States started to receive deliveries of the vaccine this week, with the first doses administered starting Monday morning.