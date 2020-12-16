Pence expected to get vaccine on Friday

Allison Wynes CNN

Allison Wynes, a critical care nurse practitioner in Iowa, was one of the first health care workers in her hospital to receive the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday.

“It was such a moment of pure joy and happiness, and a moment of hope. I haven't felt that light or that happy in months,” she told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

She said that her arm is feeling a bit sore, but has had no side effects.

Despite the hope she feels after getting the vaccine, she wants others to keep in mind the reality of the pandemic.

“We are all still kind of riding this high, but there is this reality that as soon as I was done getting my vaccination, I went back into the Covid unit and took care of a bunch of very ill Covid patients. The reality of what we are living in now is that we are still seeing quite a few sick patients and there's still such a long way to go,” she said. “…It’s not ending today, that’s for sure.”

Wynes said she has been recording “Covid diaries” on video to “put a voice and a picture and a thought behind what is happening.”

“There [are] machines everywhere. It takes an incredible amount of care, extra nurses, extra staff” to care for patients, she said.

Watch: