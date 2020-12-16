The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
By Kara Fox, Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN
Updated 6:51 p.m. ET, December 16, 2020
62 Posts
Sort by
18 min ago
Pence expected to get vaccine on Friday
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence will receive the coronavirus vaccine publicly Friday.
The Pences will be joined by US Surgeon General Jerome Adams who will also receive the vaccine Friday, the White House said in a statement.
Here's what the White House said:
"Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will publicly receive a COVID-19 vaccine to promote the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and build confidence among the American people.
The event will take place at the White House.
25 min ago
Vaccine offers hope — but pandemic is "not ending today," nurse says
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
Allison Wynes, a critical care nurse practitioner in Iowa, was one of the first health care workers in her hospital to receive the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday.
“It was such a moment of pure joy and happiness, and a moment of hope. I haven't felt that light or that happy in months,” she told CNN’s Jake Tapper.
She said that her arm is feeling a bit sore, but has had no side effects.
Despite the hope she feels after getting the vaccine, she wants others to keep in mind the reality of the pandemic.
“We are all still kind of riding this high, but there is this reality that as soon as I was done getting my vaccination, I went back into the Covid unit and took care of a bunch of very ill Covid patients. The reality of what we are living in now is that we are still seeing quite a few sick patients and there's still such a long way to go,” she said. “…It’s not ending today, that’s for sure.”
Wynes said she has been recording “Covid diaries” on video to “put a voice and a picture and a thought behind what is happening.”
“There [are] machines everywhere. It takes an incredible amount of care, extra nurses, extra staff” to care for patients, she said.
Watch:
1 hr 56 min ago
More than 2.9 million vaccines have been allocated to states, CDC says
From CNN's Deidre McPhillips
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published a list detailing the number of vaccine allocations made available for states and jurisdictions to order against.
A total of 2,980,575 doses were allocated for first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, followed by a similar number available for second doses approximately 21 days later.
Operation Warp Speed officials have said that allocations were made in proportion to population counts for states and jurisdictions. Among states, first dose allocations range from 327,600 in California to 4,875 in Wyoming.
States started to receive deliveries of the vaccine this week, with the first doses administered starting Monday morning.
2 hr 30 min ago
States slowly begin tracking vaccinations during first week of delivery
From CNN’s Deidre McPhillips
At least two states – Idaho and Michigan – have started publicly tracking the number of vaccine doses administered in their states.
According to their respective dashboards, 119 doses had been administered in Idaho as of Wednesday morning, and 10 doses in Michigan as of Monday.
At this time, vaccination data is not readily available at the state or federal level. However, many states do plan to similarly track vaccine administration publicly in the coming days and weeks, and US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said that the federal government will provide a dashboard with vaccine data and reporting – perhaps within a week.
As the first shipments of the vaccine arrive, states say they are working through the logistics of administering doses. Some states say they hope to administer all doses received in this first round within a week of delivery.
4 hr 7 min ago
Fauci says Moderna's vaccine could receive emergency use authorization as early as tomorrow
From CNN's Andrea Diaz
Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday said he hopes the US Food and Drug Administration decides to issue an emergency use authorization of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine tomorrow.
"Tomorrow, the FDA will hopefully make a decision regarding whether or not the Moderna messenger RNA vaccine will get an emergency use authorization," Fauci told CNBC’s Meg Tirrell during a virtual event.
"A couple of days ago ... 2.9 billion doses were sent out to 145 locations, and over the next few days to weeks, there'll be more and more doses to ultimately, we hope, with a combination of Pfizer and Moderna, if Moderna gets the EUA, which I hope they will, that by the time you get to the end of December, have 40 million doses for 20 million people, to be able to administer."
4 hr 24 min ago
Adverse reactions to any vaccine are to be expected, Fauci says
From CNN’s Andrea Diaz
Adverse reactions to any vaccine can be expected, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday.
This comes after Alaskan state health officials confirmed Wednesday that a health worker suffered an adverse reaction to a vaccine Tuesday. They said she has been treated and is recovering.
“Well, that's the reason why I think people need to understand that the issue of the safety goes well beyond the confines of a clinical trial,” Fauci told CNBC.
“Because when you're in a clinical trial, you're giving it for example, the Pfizer trial was 44,000 people. Once you decide to dispense the vaccine widely, you're talking about millions and tens of millions and ultimately hundreds of millions of doses. So you may see reactions that you didn't see in the clinical trial,” added Fauci, who is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Alaska doctors said the health worker who suffered the reaction did not have a history of allergies.
4 hr 26 min ago
Trump won't be getting vaccine until it's recommended by White House medical team
From CNN's Jim Acosta
President Trump won't be administered the coronavirus vaccine until it is recommended by the White House medical team, a White House official told CNN.
The official said Trump is still receiving the benefits of the monoclonal antibody cocktail he was given during his recovery from Covid-19.
Once Trump moves into a timing window to receive vaccination, he is likely to get his shot at that point, the official added.
Trump's situation differs from that of Vice President Mike Pence, who is set to receive his vaccination in the coming days, the official noted. Pence has not contracted the virus, the official pointed out, meaning his need for vaccination is more pressing. Pence's vaccination is expected to be made public, the official said.
The official went on to say Trump continues to be open to getting vaccinated. But the official cautioned Trump also wants to make sure frontline medical workers receive the vaccine first.
1 hr 59 min ago
Alaska state health officials confirm severe adverse reaction to coronavirus vaccine
From CNN’s Maggie Fox
Alaska state health officials confirmed Wednesday that a health worker suffered an allergic reaction to the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.
“There was an adverse reaction yesterday evening,” Dr. Anne Zink, chief medical officer for the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, told reporters on a teleconference Wednesday.
Doctors treated the health worker and said she is in stable condition.
4 hr 37 min ago
The Fed keeps rates near zero and acknowledges fragile US recovery from Covid-19 pandemic
From CNN's Paul R. La Monica
The Federal Reserve, as widely expected, left interest rates near zero following its latest policy meeting Wednesday.
The Fed cut rates to that level in March and has maintained that they are likely to remain there for several years as the economy recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Fed has launched several lending programs and other stimulus efforts in addition to slashing interest rates this year to support the economy during the coronavirus crisis.
But Fed chair Jerome Powell has continued to stress that the Fed (as well as Congress and the White House) may need to do more to help struggling American consumers and businesses.
There are growing hopes that a new round of fiscal stimulus may be coming soon from politicians in Washington — and perhaps more will be done once President-elect Joe Biden takes office next month.