The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines
By Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN
Updated 12:01 a.m. ET, December 15, 2020
1 min ago
Japan has highest number of ICU patients since pandemic began
From CNN’s Yoko Wakatsuki in Tokyo
Japan now has the highest number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care since the pandemic began.
A record 588 people are in critical condition from Covid-19 and have been admitted to the ICU, the country's Ministry of Health announced on Monday.
Japan recorded 1,677 new cases and 58 additional virus-related deaths on Monday.
That brings the national total to 182,582 infections and 2,656 fatalities.
New measures: In response to the surge in cases and hospitalizations, local governments have strengthened their anti-Covid-19 procedures.
Tokyo announced late Monday it has requested the 10 p.m. closure of restaurants and bars to be extended through to Jan. 11.
Osaka prefecture also requested early closures for all restaurants and bars serving alcohol in Osaka city through Dec. 29.
40 min ago
South Korea reports nearly 900 new Covid-19 cases as government considers tightening restrictions
From CNN's Gawon Bae in Seoul and Akanksha Sharma in Hong Kong
South Korea recorded 880 new coronavirus cases on Monday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
Of the new cases, 32 were imported. The country also recorded 13 additional virus-related deaths.
The new figures raise the country's total to 44,364 confirmed cases and 600 fatalities.
South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the government was now weighing up whether to introduce the highest level of coronavirus restrictions.
“The government is listening to different opinions and carefully considering whether to raise the social distancing measures to level 3. We shouldn’t miss the timing, but we also cannot make a hasty decision," he said.
Alert levels in South Korea range from 1 -- the least concerning situation -- to 3, signifying the toughest measures necessary. Levels rise in increments of 0.5.
Currently, the country is at Level 2 national alert, but the greater Seoul area and the southeastern port city of Busan are at Level 2.5 -- the second-highest level.
If the government raises the alert to the highest level, that means a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people, work from home for all non-essential employees, and a shift to online for all schools and church services.
“Considering the gravity and impact of Level 3 measures, there is a need to calmly check on ourselves first -- if we’re abiding by the current measures properly," Chung said, adding that raising the alert to Level 3 would "come with irreversible pain."
9 min ago
US Surgeon General says he is worried about vaccine skepticism among minority groups
From CNN's Shelby Lin Erdman
US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said Monday he is worried about vaccine skepticism among minority communities, but is working to help overcome it.
“Nothing has been in my heart more than this issue over the past several weeks to months,” Adams told CNN. “I’ve been working with Pfizer, with Moderna, with AstraZeneca, with Johnson & Johnson to make sure we have appropriate numbers of minorities enrolled in these vaccine trials so that people can understand that they are safe.”
Adams said he’s working with leaders in the minority community, including faith leaders and fraternities and sororities.
“There are tens of thousands of Black and brown people dying every year because they are distrustful of the system, in many cases rightly so, but also because they’re not getting the facts to help restore their trust in the system,” he said.
Adams said he’s heartened to see the numbers increasing among Americans who say they’ll get the vaccine when it becomes available. That figure is close to 80% today, a sharp rise from just 30% four weeks ago.
History behind mistrust: Adams emphasized that there are now independent review boards and regulations to protect against incidents like the Tuskegee experiment.
Between 1932 and 1972, Black men in the Tuskegee syphilis study were deliberately left untreated so doctors could study the “natural course” of the disease, which can damage the organs as it progresses, including the brain, other nerves, eyes and heart.
1 hr 59 min ago
California will receive nearly 400,000 more doses of Pfizer vaccine next week, governor says
From CNN's Sarah Moon
California is expected to receive an additional 393,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine early next week, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a short video posted on his Twitter account Monday.
California received its first vaccine shipment of 33,150 doses on Monday, and expects a total of 327,000 doses this week.
The first vaccines were distributed to four locations in the state, including San Diego, Los Angeles, Eureka, and San Francisco, Newsom said.
He added that 24 additional locations will have received vaccines by Tuesday, and five more locations on Wednesday.
Surging infections: This comes as California recorded more than 30,000 new Covid-19 cases for the fourth straight day on Monday, continuing an unprecedented surge of infections and hospitalizations that is stretching health care facilities to the brink.
43 min ago
US reports record number of new Covid-19 cases
From CNN’s Virginia Langmaid
The United States reported a record-high number of new Covid-19 cases on Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU).
So far today, the country has reported at least 254,848 new Covid-19 cases, according to JHU. The US is currently averaging 210,201 new cases per day.
The top five days with the highest number of new cases have all been in the past two weeks.
Note:This is an ongoing tally. Monday’s final numbers will not be available until later tonight.
1 hr 53 min ago
HHS secretary calls rising US Covid-19 death toll a "terrible tragedy"
From CNN's Jacqueline Howard
US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said that the United States surpassing 300,000 Covid-19 deaths on Monday was a "terrible tragedy."
"Any death from Covid is a terrible tragedy," Azar, speaking from George Washington University Hospital, told CNN's Jake Tapper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta.
"I lost my father in April. I wasn't able to see him for the month and a half before," Azar said. "I've gotten to experience the pain of individuals who can't be with their relatives, who are in a nursing home, be with their relatives who are dying in intensive care units, what they experience. The pain and the anguish in our health care system in our country is real."
1 hr 54 min ago
The first doses of FDA-authorized Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the US. Here's what we know
From CNN's Susannah Cullinane, Holly Yan and Ralph Ellis
All 50 states — as well as Washington, DC and Puerto Rico — received their first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, according to statements from the state departments of health, governor’s offices, and local hospitals.
Operation Warp Speed, a public-private effort, developed the Pfizer vaccine in less than a year, an astonishing feat since most vaccines take years to develop. Now, the challenge is getting the vaccine to the hospitals and clinics for inoculations.
"We're going to have enough for 20 million people to get vaccinated by the end of December and then, as I think I mentioned, enough for up to 50 million total by the end of January," Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told CNN's Jake Tapper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta on Monday.
"As we move into February, we hope to have not only the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, but Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, AstraZeneca, potentially, that will increase supply even more."