The coronavirus pandemic

Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Jessie Yeung, Adam Renton, Kara Fox, Ed Upright, Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 6:05 p.m. ET, December 15, 2020
49 Posts
45 min ago

Navy's top admiral encourages sailors to get the vaccine

From CNN's Ryan Browne and Barbara Starr

The Navy’s top admiral encouraged sailors to get the coronavirus vaccine Tuesday, while adding that he plans to receive it “shortly.”

“I ask that every member of our Navy team strongly consider receiving the vaccine not only for yourself, but for your shipmates, your family, and your fellow citizens,” Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday wrote in a message to the fleet. 

Because the vaccine has only received emergency use authorization, receiving it is still voluntary for military personnel.

“I will receive the vaccine shortly after it is made available to senior DoD leadership,” Gilday added.

One of the reasons senior leaders were prioritized by the Defense Department in terms of receiving the vaccine was in order to convince military personnel that it was safe and effective.

52 min ago

107-year-old Minnesota woman beats Covid-19 

From CNN's Kay Jones

A 107-year-old Minnesota woman has beaten Covid-19. 

Tillie Dybing was diagnosed with Covid-19 this fall, according to officials at the Ecumen Detroit Lakes community home, where she has lived since 2015.

She told CNN affiliate KARE that when she was diagnosed, she had no symptoms, other than being tired. She recently returned to her apartment at the facility after spending a few weeks away from the general population, Ecumen officials tell CNN. 

Dybing told KARE that her parents got sick during the 1918 flu pandemic just before she was five and she remembers it well. Dybing said she is also a cancer survivor, having beaten uterine cancer at the age of 95, KARE reported. 

Ecumen said they are happy Dybing has recovered and thanked her family for trusting them with her care. 

"We continue to be so grateful to see that smile and hear her infectious laugh each day," Ecumen Detroit Lakes posted on their its Facebook page. "She is such a blessing to our community!"

1 min ago

Florida governor says next two weeks of Pfizer vaccine shipments are "on hold right now"

From CNN’s Rebekah Riess

Florida is trying to determine what additional shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine will be delivered this month, said Gov. Ron DeSantis, since shipments for the next two weeks are “on hold right now."

Speaking at a news conference Tuesday, the governor said he didn’t know if Florida would be receiving shipments or not, saying that the root of the delay is “a production issue with Pfizer." He added that it "has nothing to do with the federal government, or nothing to do specifically with Florida.”

DeSantis said the state sent vaccines to five select hospitals so that mistakes wouldn’t be exacerbated and to “get everything on target the first time.” The governor said hospitals beyond those initial five will start vaccinating their staff this week “without a problem.”

The governor said he expects Covid-19 mortality will “crater” as vaccines start being administered to those most at risk for Covid-19.

DeSantis went on to urge the state to focus on efforts mitigating the risk to more “vulnerable people,” but said imposing mandates is not an option for him.  

1 hr 22 min ago

Pennsylvania reports highest Covid-19 death count since start of pandemic

From CNN's Evan Simko-Bednarski

Registered nurse Laura Moore, left, swabs a patient during testing for Covid-19 organized by Philadelphia FIGHT Community Health Centers at Mifflin Square Park on Thursday, December 10, in south Philadelphia.
Registered nurse Laura Moore, left, swabs a patient during testing for Covid-19 organized by Philadelphia FIGHT Community Health Centers at Mifflin Square Park on Thursday, December 10, in south Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP

Pennsylvania reported 270 additional fatalities from Covid-19 on Tuesday, the state's highest death count since the pandemic began, according to state health officials.

The Department of Health also reported 9,556 additional infections Tuesday. At least 6,026 Pennsylvanians are currently hospitalized with the disease, with 1,249 of those cases requiring intensive care.

The deaths come as Pennsylvania has begun to administer the first shipments of Covid-19 vaccinations throughout the state, an effort that Gov. Tom Wolf said would proceed despite expectations of severe winter weather in the region.

"Every agency involved in winter weather preparedness has a role to play in helping to ensure that vaccine distributions proceed smoothly and safely in the coming days," Wolf said during a briefing Tuesday.

More on the vaccine: Wolf said the state is expecting some 97,000 doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine this week, in addition to over 13,000 doses earmarked specifically for Philadelphia. Those doses will be shipped as they become available from the manufacturer, and may be traversing snowy roads this week as the region could see up to two feet of snow.

Wolf urged Pennsylvanians to stay off the roads during the expected winter storm.

1 hr 32 min ago

Ohio receives more than 98,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, governor says

From CNN's Anna Sturla 

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the state received 98,475 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine this week, and more shipments will arrive in the new year.

The state expects to receive 123,000 doses from Pfizer and 201,900 from Moderna next week, the governor said. However, DeWine cautioned during a news conference Tuesday that supplies of the vaccine were limited.

"These vaccinations will take place, one way or another," DeWine said in response to questions on congressional funding. "There will be nothing to slow these vaccinations down."

What the numbers look like: Ohio announced 8,755 new Covid-19 cases and 103 deaths on Tuesday. There were 614 new hospitalizations due to the virus, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Hospitalizations have increased steeply since the start of the pandemic, the governor said. Ohio has the nation's fifth-highest case rate for the past seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We're exceedingly high. This is not where we want to be," DeWine said. "We're in a worse position than we have ever been in regard to this virus. The next few days are absolutely critical."

DeWine said the state had sent additional guidance to local health departments on Tuesday about whom to prioritize for vaccinations, such as group home residents and staff.

2 hr 54 min ago

Vice President Pence likely to get vaccine by Friday

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins

Vice President Mike Pence is likely to receive the coronavirus vaccine by Friday, two sources familiar with the plans tell CNN.  

It’s unclear if he will receive it before President Trump. 

Tentative plans are being made for Pence to receive it on camera. 

3 hr 1 min ago

McConnell: "We're not leaving here without a Covid package"

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks at a news conference in Washington, DC, on December 15.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks at a news conference in Washington, DC, on December 15. Caroline Brehman/Pool/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made clear again Tuesday that Congress will not leave without reaching a deal on a Covid-19 stimulus package.

“We're not leaving here without a Covid package,” McConnell said at his weekly policy presser. “It's not gonna happen. We're gonna stay here until we get a Covid package. No matter how long it takes, we��ll be here.”

He reiterated his call to take out the two most controversial provisions – liability provisions, for Republicans, and state and local aid, for Democrats – in order to help passage of Covid relief, when asked ahead of today’s afternoon meeting with congressional leaders whether there will be a deal available with state and local aid.

He said, “It's pretty obvious the way to get a deal, for weeks, has been as exactly what I said… to drop the two most contentious items for the moment. We all know the new administration's gonna be asking for yet another package. It's not like we won't have another opportunity to debate the merits of liability reform and of state and local government in the very near future.”

On the coronavirus vaccine, the Kentucky Republican spoke about being a polio survivor, how he’s a “huge supporter of being vaccinated” and strongly encouraged Americans to get a vaccine when they are able.

3 hr 24 min ago

US needs more resources to prepare for next possible outbreak, Fauci says

From CNN's Lauren Mascarenhas

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the US needs more resources to deal with the next possible outbreak.

“We do need more resources now, given the lessons learned about how to better prepare for the next outbreak,” he said Tuesday in an interview with Vox’s Sean Rameswaram.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that he hopes that support for the National Institutes of Health will not only continue but increase.

“The thing that will ultimately bail us out is the vaccine that was developed in large part, based on science that has been funded for decades by the NIH,” he added.

 

3 hr 24 min ago

Doctor gets Covid-19 vaccine live on CNN

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

CNN
CNN

Dr. James Phillips, chief of disaster medicine at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, DC, received his coronavirus vaccine live on television. 

Phillips said he wanted to “demonstrate to people how simple and easy this is and show the importance of it for our country.”

It only took a few seconds, and Phillips told CNN’s Brianna Keilar that “he didn't even feel it.”

Phillips said he is “welcome” to any side effects from the vaccine. 

“If I start to feel a little ill tomorrow, I'll be happy with it. That means that the vaccine is working,” he said.

While he has “mixed feelings” about getting a vaccine before others, he said it’s important to keep continuity in health care so they can provide care to others. 

“I’d be a liar to say there weren’t mixed feelings. I have a 90-year-old grandmother who doesn’t have the vaccine yet. My father is 67 with high blood pressure. I would prefer that he were getting this today than me,” he said. “But it is important that we’re able to keep the continuity of what's happening in health care right now.” 

