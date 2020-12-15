McConnell: "We're not leaving here without a Covid package"

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks at a news conference in Washington, DC, on December 15. Caroline Brehman/Pool/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made clear again Tuesday that Congress will not leave without reaching a deal on a Covid-19 stimulus package.

“We're not leaving here without a Covid package,” McConnell said at his weekly policy presser. “It's not gonna happen. We're gonna stay here until we get a Covid package. No matter how long it takes, we’ll be here.”

He reiterated his call to take out the two most controversial provisions – liability provisions, for Republicans, and state and local aid, for Democrats – in order to help passage of Covid relief, when asked ahead of today’s afternoon meeting with congressional leaders whether there will be a deal available with state and local aid.

He said, “It's pretty obvious the way to get a deal, for weeks, has been as exactly what I said… to drop the two most contentious items for the moment. We all know the new administration's gonna be asking for yet another package. It's not like we won't have another opportunity to debate the merits of liability reform and of state and local government in the very near future.”

On the coronavirus vaccine, the Kentucky Republican spoke about being a polio survivor, how he’s a “huge supporter of being vaccinated” and strongly encouraged Americans to get a vaccine when they are able.