World
Live TV
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Biden's transition

live news

Live

The coronavirus pandemic

Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Jessie Yeung, Adam Renton, Kara Fox, Ed Upright, Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 4:34 p.m. ET, December 15, 2020
43 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 29 min ago

McConnell: "We're not leaving here without a Covid package"

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks at a news conference in Washington, DC, on December 15.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks at a news conference in Washington, DC, on December 15. Caroline Brehman/Pool/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made clear again Tuesday that Congress will not leave without reaching a deal on a Covid-19 stimulus package.

“We're not leaving here without a Covid package,” McConnell said at his weekly policy presser. “It's not gonna happen. We're gonna stay here until we get a Covid package. No matter how long it takes, we’ll be here.”

He reiterated his call to take out the two most controversial provisions – liability provisions, for Republicans, and state and local aid, for Democrats – in order to help passage of Covid relief, when asked ahead of today’s afternoon meeting with congressional leaders whether there will be a deal available with state and local aid.

He said, “It's pretty obvious the way to get a deal, for weeks, has been as exactly what I said… to drop the two most contentious items for the moment. We all know the new administration's gonna be asking for yet another package. It's not like we won't have another opportunity to debate the merits of liability reform and of state and local government in the very near future.”

On the coronavirus vaccine, the Kentucky Republican spoke about being a polio survivor, how he’s a “huge supporter of being vaccinated” and strongly encouraged Americans to get a vaccine when they are able.

1 hr 52 min ago

US needs more resources to prepare for next possible outbreak, Fauci says

From CNN's Lauren Mascarenhas

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the US needs more resources to deal with the next possible outbreak.

“We do need more resources now, given the lessons learned about how to better prepare for the next outbreak,” he said Tuesday in an interview with Vox’s Sean Rameswaram.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that he hopes that support for the National Institutes of Health will not only continue but increase.

“The thing that will ultimately bail us out is the vaccine that was developed in large part, based on science that has been funded for decades by the NIH,” he added.

 

1 hr 53 min ago

Doctor gets Covid-19 vaccine live on CNN

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

CNN
CNN

Dr. James Phillips, chief of disaster medicine at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, DC, received his coronavirus vaccine live on television. 

Phillips said he wanted to “demonstrate to people how simple and easy this is and show the importance of it for our country.”

It only took a few seconds, and Phillips told CNN’s Brianna Keilar that “he didn't even feel it.”

Phillips said he is “welcome” to any side effects from the vaccine. 

“If I start to feel a little ill tomorrow, I'll be happy with it. That means that the vaccine is working,” he said.

While he has “mixed feelings” about getting a vaccine before others, he said it’s important to keep continuity in health care so they can provide care to others. 

“I’d be a liar to say there weren’t mixed feelings. I have a 90-year-old grandmother who doesn’t have the vaccine yet. My father is 67 with high blood pressure. I would prefer that he were getting this today than me,” he said. “But it is important that we’re able to keep the continuity of what's happening in health care right now.” 

Watch here:

2 hr 25 min ago

Why Covid-19 has been Fauci's "worst nightmare"

From CNN's Lauren Mascarenhas

Covid-19 has been Dr. Anthony Fauci’s worst nightmare as an infectious diseases expert, he said Tuesday, in an interview with Vox’s Sean Rameswaram.

“My worst nightmare is the evolution of a new virus that jumps species, from an animal to a human, that's respiratory born, that's highly, highly efficient in its ability to spread from person to person, and that can cause a high degree of morbidity and mortality, either in the general population, or in a subgroup of people,” Fauci said. 

“And then unfortunately for me, and the world in general, that's exactly what happened,” he added. 

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, noted that emerging infections are to be expected.

“No one would have anticipated that it was going to be as terrible and horrible as it's turned out to be,” he said.

2 hr 43 min ago

Moderna submits data to FDA showing vaccine can potentially prevent infection, not just severe disease

From CNN’s Nadia Kounang

Nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot on July 27 that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, New York.
Nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot on July 27 that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, New York. Hans Pennink/AP/File

Vaccine maker Moderna says its coronavirus shots don’t just prevent symptomatic disease, but can prevent infection in the first place.

The company has submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration with the extra claim – which would give it a leg up on rival Pfizer, which has been able to demonstrate only that its vaccine prevents symptomatic infection, including severe disease. It had not been clear from initial data if either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines prevented infection completely.

The FDA’s own analysis of Moderna’s data confirmed the company’s claim that the vaccine was 94.5% effective at preventing severe disease 14 days after the second dose. The data submitted by Moderna looked only at cases of Covid-19 that exhibited symptoms and found that the vaccine was effective at reducing cases of Covid-19 with severe symptoms.

Now Moderna says it has also shown its vaccine can prevent asymptomatic as well as symptomatic infection.

To determine if the vaccine reduced the rate of overall infection, the researchers took nasal swabs of volunteers before each shot and tested them for Covid-19. Moderna’s vaccine requires a two shots given four weeks apart.

Moderna found among those participants who tested negative for the virus after the first swab, 14 in the vaccine group and 38 in the placebo group tested positive for Covid-19 when swabbed the second time. None had any symptoms.

“There were approximately 2/3 fewer swabs that were positive in the vaccine group as compared to the placebo group at the pre-dose 2 timepoint, suggesting that some asymptomatic infections start to be prevented after the first dose,” Moderna wrote.

The company noted that they did not include this data in the initial emergency use authorization submission to the FDA because it was unavailable at the time. They included it as an addendum. 

The FDA’s vaccine advisory committee will be meeting on Thursday to discuss recommending the use of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine in people 18 years and older.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 40% of all Covid-19 cases exhibit no symptoms.

2 hr 49 min ago

White House says Trump is "open" to taking Covid vaccine

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a press briefing on December 15 in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC.
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a press briefing on December 15 in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC. Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday repeated that President Trump would be open to taking the coronavirus vaccine, but would not commit to timing or getting inoculated in public to inspire confidence in its efficacy.

She also confirmed that senior administration officials will be injected with the vaccine in coming days to instill public confidence.

“(Trump) is absolutely open to taking the vaccine. He’s been emphatic about that to me privately and to you all publicly. But he did recently recover from Covid. He has the continued protective effects of the monoclonal antibody cocktail that I mentioned, and he will receive the vaccine as soon as his medical team determines it’s best,” McEnany said during a press briefing. “But his priority is frontline workers, those in long term care facilities, and he wants to make sure that the vulnerable get access first.”

Asked why Trump wouldn’t want to take the vaccine to set an example, that the vaccine is safe, and heed the advice of public health experts, McEnany said, “Because he also wants to show Americans that our priority are the most vulnerable.”

“There will be some senior administration officials taking it publicly to instill that confidence. It is very important … You’ll learn in the next few days who that is,” McEnany added. She later described the officials as “career staff” and “national security staff,” who will be vaccinated for the purposes of continuity of government, as well as a “small group” of senior administration officials.

McEnany also said she would be open to taking the vaccine as well.

The press secretary said Trump is “absolutely” encouraging Americans to get the vaccine. “He wants to see all Americans get this vaccine and he wants to see the most vulnerable among us get it first,” she said.

3 hr 10 min ago

Fauci still plans to get Covid-19 vaccine in the next few days

From CNN’s Lauren Mascarenhas

Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on November 19 in Washington, DC.
Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on November 19 in Washington, DC. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

In an interview Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci repeated that he will likely get vaccinated against Covid-19 within the next few days.

“I'm not going to be getting it today. Likely, I hope, within the next few days,” Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Vox’s Sean Rameswaram. 

“We just rolled it out yesterday. There were 2.9 million doses that were distributed to about 145 sites, so we're going to try and do it really as a symbol to get people to appreciate that we're confident that it's safe and that it is certainly very efficacious,” he added, citing the efficacy of both Pfizer/BioNTech’s and Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccines.

3 hr 22 min ago

Doctor says she found out 27th Covid-19 patient died while walking to get coronavirus vaccine

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Dr. Valerie Briones-Pryor speaks during an interview on December 15.
Dr. Valerie Briones-Pryor speaks during an interview on December 15. CNN via Webex Cisco

Dr. Valerie Briones-Pryor said getting her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine was “bittersweet,” because as she was walking to receive the vaccine, she heard her 27th patient had died from the virus. 

“It was very emotional for me to get that vaccine yesterday. And even just thinking about it now, I kind of tear up, because have been waiting for this for a long time. I’ve been on the Covid unit since March, so I’ve been doing it pretty much every day, except for a day off here and there. So I had been looking forward to yesterday for a long time,” Briones-Pryor, a physician at the University of Louisville Health, said to CNN’s Dana Bash. 

“I know we still have a hard fight ahead of us. It’s not over, but at least for me this is hope,” she added.

Briones-Pryor said she would not have gotten the vaccine if she didn’t think it was safe and encouraged everyone “to do their part.” 

She said that other than her arm being a little sore, she has no side effects. 

3 hr 38 min ago

White House vaccine chief says Biden should be vaccinated

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

President-elect Joe Biden speaks on December 14 at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware.
President-elect Joe Biden speaks on December 14 at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware. Patrick Semansky/AP

In agreement with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s comments, Moncef Slaoui, chief adviser to Operation Warp Speed, says President-elect Joe Biden should be vaccinated.

“I think it’s very important that our leaders — departing ones and arriving ones — are protected. I think both President Trump and President-elect Biden, they’re both parts of the higher age group, and therefore, higher risk, so, yeah, I think they should be vaccinated.”

This would also show the public that they trust the vaccine and lead by example, he added.

Slaoui also said the administration has a plan to push out public messaging on the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine so that the American people trust the vaccine.

President Trump’s role in driving that message is “very important,” he added.

“There's a whole fringe of the population that listen to the President very carefully, and therefore, he has an important role. I know he’s been very supportive of the vaccine development, so I hope he will be of course as supportive of its usage.”

Watch: