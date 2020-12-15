World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 1:00 a.m. ET, December 15, 2020
1 hr 42 min ago

US reports record number of new Covid-19 cases

From CNN’s Virginia Langmaid

Lane County's Deputy Public Health Officer Dr. Lisandra Guzman uses a swab to collect a sample for a Covid-19 test at a site on Dec. 10, at Centro de Fe Church in Eugene, Oregon.
Lane County's Deputy Public Health Officer Dr. Lisandra Guzman uses a swab to collect a sample for a Covid-19 test at a site on Dec. 10, at Centro de Fe Church in Eugene, Oregon. Andy Nelson/The Register-Guard/USA Today Network

The United States reported a record-high number of new Covid-19 cases on Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (JHU). 

So far today, the country has reported at least 254,848 new Covid-19 cases, according to JHU. The US is currently averaging 210,201 new cases per day.

The top five days with the highest number of new cases have all been in the past two weeks.

Note: This is an ongoing tally. Monday’s final numbers will not be available until later tonight.

2 hr 51 min ago

HHS secretary calls rising US Covid-19 death toll a "terrible tragedy"

From CNN's Jacqueline Howard

US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said that the United States surpassing 300,000 Covid-19 deaths on Monday was a "terrible tragedy."

"Any death from Covid is a terrible tragedy," Azar, speaking from George Washington University Hospital, told CNN's Jake Tapper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

"I lost my father in April. I wasn't able to see him for the month and a half before," Azar said. "I've gotten to experience the pain of individuals who can't be with their relatives, who are in a nursing home, be with their relatives who are dying in intensive care units, what they experience. The pain and the anguish in our health care system in our country is real."

2 hr 52 min ago

The first doses of FDA-authorized Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the US. Here's what we know

From CNN's Susannah Cullinane, Holly Yan and Ralph Ellis

The first doses of a FDA-authorized Covid-19 vaccine were injected into those at the frontlines of the pandemic on Monday, less than a year after the disease was first detected in the United States.

All 50 states — as well as Washington, DC and Puerto Rico — received their first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, according to statements from the state departments of health, governor’s offices, and local hospitals.   

Operation Warp Speed, a public-private effort, developed the Pfizer vaccine in less than a year, an astonishing feat since most vaccines take years to develop. Now, the challenge is getting the vaccine to the hospitals and clinics for inoculations.

"We're going to have enough for 20 million people to get vaccinated by the end of December and then, as I think I mentioned, enough for up to 50 million total by the end of January," Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told CNN's Jake Tapper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta on Monday.

"As we move into February, we hope to have not only the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, but Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, AstraZeneca, potentially, that will increase supply even more."

But it will be several months before most Americans can get a Covid-19 vaccine.

Operation Warp Speed said roughly 145 sites would receive the vaccine on Monday with another 425 on Tuesday and the remaining 66 deliveries on Wednesday.

Vaccine shipments began on Sunday morning when trucks departed Pfizer’s massive manufacturing facility near Kalamazoo, Michigan.

CNN's Pete Muntean and Greg Wallace contributed to this report.