A passenger from Auckland, New Zealand arrives at Sydney's Kingsford Smith Airport in Sydney, Australia, on Oct. 16. James D. Morgan/Getty Images

New Zealand has agreed in principle to establish a much-anticipated travel bubble with neighboring Australia -- although there's still no firm date on when the corridor would start.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on December 14 that a travel bubble can be expected in the first quarter of next year, meaning that people can travel between the two countries without having to complete a 14-day mandatory quarantine at either end.

Since October, travelers from New Zealand have been allowed quarantine-free travel to certain Australian destinations, but they still have to quarantine when they return home.

Ardern's announcement means that the bubble -- which has been discussed for months and has been widely anticipated by people in both countries -- will finally allow for quarantine-free travel both ways.

It comes two days after New Zealand announced plans to roll out quarantine-free travel with the Cook Islands in the first quarter of next year.

