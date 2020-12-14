This is Fauci's proudest moment of 2020 

When asked what was his proudest moment of the year was, Dr. Anthony Fauci said, "successfully doing the unimaginable" by having had a vaccine for a brand-new virus.
"I think the proudest moment would be the fact that we have successfully done what people would find to be the unimaginable," Fauci said during a Center for Strategic and International Studies virtual health event Monday.
"To have a virus that was brand new, and first recognized, and sequenced in January of 2020, and then in December of 2020 speaking to you today, as we speak, Steve, people are getting vaccine injected into their arms, with a vaccine that's 94-95% effective against clinical disease, and very, very effective against serious disease – I mean, that is a historic, unprecedented achievement," he added.
Additionally, Fauci said the darkest moment of 2020 has been the disease burden and death.
"We have almost 300,000 deaths. That's the worst public health catastrophe in 102 years – since the 1918 pandemic," Fauci said.
28 min ago
Oklahoma received its first delivery of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine
From CNN’s Rebekah Riess
Oklahoma received its first delivery of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine today and it is now being distributed to health care workers on the front lines, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced during a press conference.
The initial delivery to Oklahoma includes 33,000 doses and the state is expecting a total of around 166,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by end of month, Oklahoma State Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye said.
Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, who joined this afternoon’s press conference, cautioned against irrational exuberance over today’s vaccine arrival, saying "just because you saw a nurse receive the vaccine on television, does not mean that you have magically received the vaccine.” Oklahoma City is currently averaging almost 1,000 cases a day and has been averaging about 600 Covid-19 patients in the hospital, the Mayor said.
“What you’re seeing today is absolutely an encouraging glimpse of our future, but for most of us, it is not our present. So please, resolve to maintain and even enhance your precautions, recognizing that there is an end date now,” Mayor Holt said.
32 min ago
Maine received its first two shipments of the Covid-19 vaccine this morning
From CNN’s Jennifer Henderson
Maine received the first two shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine this morning, Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said during a news conference today.
The shipments, which included 1,950 doses, arrived at Mercy Hospital and Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. The state needs roughly 2.6 million doses to fully vaccinate everyone, Shah said.
Maine is expecting additional shipments of the vaccine tomorrow at Central Maine Medical Center, Maine Medical Center, A.R. Gould Hospital and Maine General Medical Center in Augusta, Shah added.
Week one of the vaccination efforts will be focused on hospital workers “who have been providing daily direct, close patient care to Covid-19 positive patients for months now,” including workers in the ICU, Emergency Room and Covid-19 positive wings, Shah said.
34 min ago
WHO launches global initiative to respond to impacts of Covid-19 on young people
From CNN's Leanna Faulk
The World Health Organization launched a global initiative on Monday to respond to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on young people.
The Global Youth Mobilization For Generation Disrupted was launched by an alliance of several youth movements and organizations including the Young Men’s Christian Association, World Young Women’s Christian Association, World Organization of the Scout Movement, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award.
“The big six youth organizations, WHO, and the UN Foundation will engage young people around the world in the design of community initiatives to turn around the impact of the pandemic,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a virtual briefing. “We hope that it will become a platform for supporting progress towards other health goals, including universal health coverage.”
“The voice of the youth for health for all is very crucial in early 2021," he added.
Several youth leaders were also invited to speak during the briefing. They said that these initiatives were critical to address the social, economic, and environmental challenges faced by young people as a result of the pandemic.
“The quality of the access to education should not be compromised during a pandemic,” said Shi Jie Chew, a member of the International Federation of Red Cross Youth Commission. “People should not have to sacrifice educational opportunities in exchange for our livelihoods and health.”
Tharindra Arumapperuma, an international council member of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award, said the issues with the struggling global economy are not isolated to the older generation.
“We believe that young people have the most to lose, and definitely they will be continuing to lose for years to come and that will be as a consequence of the pandemic,” she said.
Tedros said the initiative will issue a call for proposals from youth groups to develop solutions to address the impacts of Covid-19 and scale-up existing efforts. He also said that $5 million has been allocated to the movement from the WHO Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
43 min ago
Some federal prison employees will receive the Covid vaccine Wednesday, spokesperson says
From CNN's Christina Carrega
A select amount of full-time federal prison employees are expected to receive the Covid-19 vaccination on Wednesday, a spokesperson from the Bureau of Prisons told CNN.
The first rounds of vaccines have been administered Monday to front-line workers in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus that has taken the lives of almost 300,000 people in the United States. Operation Warp Speed determined that law enforcement, including correctional officers were eligible for the first round of the vaccine since the facilities have a higher potential for outbreaks because of the population of inmates.
Emery Nelson, spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons, said Monday in a statement to CNN that "a few" of the facilities are expected to begin receiving the vaccine on Wednesday, and it will be made available to full-time employees.
"Vaccinating staff protects the staff member, the inmates at the facility, and the community," Nelson said in the statement. "The BOP plans to initially offer the Vaccine to full-time staff given that staff—who come and go between the facility and the community—present a higher potential vector for transmission."
To date, there are over 1,700 Bureau of Prisons staffers who have tested positive for the coronavirus—compared to the over 7,100 inmates who are positive.
"A plan has been developed to offer the Vaccine to the inmate population when additional doses are available. However, the BOP does not determine when doses will be made available to inmates, OWS will do that," Nelson said.
CNN has requested further comment on which facilities will receive the vaccinations and if the staffers are mandated to have them.
52 min ago
More than half of US states have gotten their first shipment of vaccines
From CNN’s Amanda Watts
More than half of the states across the nation have received their first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine.
According to statements from the state Departments of Health, governor’s offices and local hospitals, 36 states, Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico have all received their first shipment of the vaccine.
Remember: Not all of these states have begun administering the vaccine, but they have received it.
Those places are:
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Florida
Georgia
Illinois
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Puerto Rico
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Texas
Utah
Virginia
Washington
Washington, DC
59 min ago
The first vaccine doses arrive in Oregon
From CNN's Konstantin Toropin
The first Covid-19 vaccine doses have arrived in Oregon, the state's health agency announced in a statement.
Two hospitals, Holladay Park in Portland and Meridian Park in Tualatin, took delivery of one package of 975 doses each of the Pfizer vaccine today at around 7 a.m., the statement said.
"Additional doses are expected at three other locations in Oregon on Tuesday," the statement added. According to the Oregon Health Authority, all three locations are expected to receive 975-dose packages.
"The remaining 30,225 Pfizer vaccine doses from this week’s allocation of 35,100 dose for Oregon will arrive at hospitals throughout the rest of the week, with 10,725 doses going to skilled nursing facilities for vaccinations that start next week," the statement said.
57 min ago
First vaccine shipment has arrived at Illinois Strategic National Stockpile
From CNN's Kay Jones and Chenelle Terry
The first vaccine shipment has arrived at the Illinois Strategic National Stockpile, according to a release from the governor's office.
Approximately 43,000 doses of the first shipment arrived this morning, according to the release. The "vast majority" of those doses will be sent to Regional Hospital Coordination Centers around the state to allow local health departments to pick up and begin their distribution of the vaccine, the release said.
Gov. JB Pritzker also said in the release that Chicago received a direct shipment, and four additional local health departments will receive direct shipments later this week.
The state will receive 100,000 doses in this initial allocation. Last week, Pritzker had said the state would receive 109,000 doses.
“Today marks a momentous occasion – not just this year, but in American history. Eleven months after scientists the world over first got their hands on the genetic sequence of this virus – and we are seeing the beginning of the end of this pandemic,” Pritzker said in the release. “May we all take a moment to feel hope today.”
58 min ago
Fauci says Americans won't be able to "throw the masks away" until late next year
From CNN's Andrea Diaz
As some Americans are getting the first doses of a coronavirus vaccine today, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the public won't be able to "throw the masks away" until the late fall or early winter of 2021.
"Is not going to be like turning a light switch on and off. It's not going to be overnight. It's going to be gradual, and I think we will know when we see the level of infection in the country at a dramatically lower level than it is right now that we can start gradually tiptoeing towards normality," Fauci said during a Center for Strategic and International Studies virtual health event Monday.
"I don't believe we're going to be able to throw the masks away and forget about physical separation in congregate settings for a while, probably likely until we get into the late fall and early next winter, but I think we can do it," he added.
Fauci also said that this is "the worst public health catastrophe in 102 years, since the 1918 flu pandemic," and he said he hopes that Americans learn from all their actions and inactions during 2020 to not repeat the same mistakes in the future.
"It's eerie that there were things that went on back in 1918 that are so strikingly similar then that we see now, including the denial some states and cities that there really was a problem; the reluctance to wear masks on some parts of the country; the reluctance to shut down things — some cities shutdown, some didn't — and it was clear that those that shut down did better both from a health standpoint and an economic standpoint,” he said.
“That was 102 years ago, and it's sort of almost repeating itself now in 2020, so I hope we don't have that kind of forgetfulness after this," Fauci added.