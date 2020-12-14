This is Fauci's proudest moment of 2020 

CSIS

When asked what was his proudest moment of the year was, Dr. Anthony Fauci said, "successfully doing the unimaginable" by having had a vaccine for a brand-new virus.

"I think the proudest moment would be the fact that we have successfully done what people would find to be the unimaginable," Fauci said during a Center for Strategic and International Studies virtual health event Monday.

"To have a virus that was brand new, and first recognized, and sequenced in January of 2020, and then in December of 2020 speaking to you today, as we speak, Steve, people are getting vaccine injected into their arms, with a vaccine that's 94-95% effective against clinical disease, and very, very effective against serious disease – I mean, that is a historic, unprecedented achievement," he added.

Additionally, Fauci said the darkest moment of 2020 has been the disease burden and death.

"We have almost 300,000 deaths. That's the worst public health catastrophe in 102 years – since the 1918 pandemic," Fauci said.