No Pfizer executives will “cut the line" to be vaccinated, CEO says

Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, on December 14. CNN

When asked when he would get vaccinated, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said he doesn't want to be an example of someone "cutting the line," but said "the sooner I can, I will."

"I'm 59 years old, in good health, I'm not working in the front line. So, my type is not recommended to get vaccinated," Bourla told CNBC's Meg Tirrell on Monday.

However, Bourla stated that they are still considering the possibility for him to get vaccinated sooner than anticipated to demonstrate the safety of the vaccine to the public, and to encourage people to get vaccinated.

"On the other hand, our company ran a lot of polls to see what would take people to believe it, and one of the highest ranking, even higher than if Joe Biden takes it, even higher than if the other President takes it, it is if the CEO of the company takes it," Bourla said.

"So, with that in mind, I'm trying to find a way that I would get vaccinated despite that it's not my time, just to demonstrate the confidence of the company."

Additionally, Bourla said that if he does end up taking the vaccine earlier, it will not give other Pfizer executives access to the vaccine.

"We have made the decision that if we have to do that, we will not do it with our executives. So, none of the executives or board members will cut the line, they will take it as their age and occupation type is," said Bourla.

