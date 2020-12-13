Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine can now be administered in the US, CDC director says

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield speaks during a White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing on November 19 in Washington, DC. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield has accepted the recommendation of the agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices that Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine may be given to people ages 16 and older.

This means that shots can now be administered in the United States.

On Saturday: ACIP committee members voted in favor of the recommendation, and to add the vaccine to the CDC’s immunization schedule.

On Friday, the US Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization for Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine.

Pfizer began shipping its vaccine on Sunday, with first shots in arms expected Monday morning.