Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Jenni Marsh, James Griffiths and Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Updated 5:57 a.m. ET, December 13, 2020
4 hr 3 min ago

US case tally hits 16.06 million, at least 297,818 deaths

A medical staff member checks an I.V. pump for a patient in the Covid-19 intensive care unit (ICU) at the United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, on December 10.
A medical staff member checks an I.V. pump for a patient in the Covid-19 intensive care unit (ICU) at the United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, on December 10. Go Nakamura/Getty Images

According to Johns Hopkins University's tally, the United States has recorded 16,062,299 cases of coronavirus and at least 297,818 people there have died from the virus.

On Saturday, Johns Hopkins University recorded 219,510 new cases and 2,368 new deaths across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.

Saturday was the seventh day in a row that hospitalizations hit a record high, with 108,487 patients in hospitals around the country, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

The US added an additional 1 million cases in the past four days. It took the nation more than eight months to reach 8 million cases but less than two months to double that, as the number of new cases continues to soar.

That dire new toll comes as a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee voted Saturday to recommend the Pfizer and BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for patients 16 and older. Doses will begin to be rolled out in the coming days.

5 hr 17 min ago

A 17-year-old lost both her parents to Covid-19 hours apart

From CNN's Leah Asmelash

Lisa and Tony Vasquez with their daughter, Brisa, center. Lisa and Tony died last week from Covid-19.
Lisa and Tony Vasquez with their daughter, Brisa, center. Lisa and Tony died last week from Covid-19. Melanie Kelly

Tony and Lisa Vasquez were high school sweethearts. Last week, within hours of each other, they died from Covid-19.

Tony and Lisa grew up in Superior, Arizona, according to the funeral pamphlet obtained by CNN. They met in high school, where both were very active -- participating in marching band and running track. Afterward, Tony enlisted in the Navy, serving six years total, and Lisa attended Mesa Community College. In 1999, they tied the knot, and later gave birth to daughter Brisa, now 17.

Tony and Lisa are just two of the more than 7,000 Arizonans who have died from Covid-19, which has also taken almost 300,000 lives across the US. As the virus has continued to worsen in recent months, many states, including Arizona, have seen a record number of confirmed cases.

6 hr 6 min ago

Here's what we know about Pfizer's vaccine ... including who could get it first

From CNN's Dakin Andone

A US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee has voted to recommend the Pfizer and BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for people aged over 16.

The decision came a day after the US Food and Drug Administration issued emergency-use authorization (EUA) for the vaccine.

The vote on Saturday moved the US a step closer to getting millions of people vaccinated.

CDC Director Robert Redfield must accept the committee's recommendation before the vaccine can be administered. He was expected to do that later on Saturday.

After months of development, emergency use was authorized following the recommendation of the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, a Pfizer spokesperson confirmed to CNN on Friday night.

"The authorization of our vaccine in the United States was one of our most important milestones from the beginning," BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin told CNN in an exclusive interview at BioNTech's headquarters in Mainz, Germany.

6 hr 6 min ago

Japan records its highest single-day rise in Covid-19 infections

From CNN's Yoko Wakatsuki in Tokyo

Japan has recorded 3,030 new Covid-19 cases from Saturday, its highest single-day rise in infections since the pandemic began, the country's Ministry of Health said Sunday.

Among the new cases, 621 were in the capital Tokyo, the highest number ever recorded in the city, the ministry said

Japan has now recorded 177,999 cases and 2,575 deaths, including 28 from Saturday.

The ministry said that 23,990 Covid-19 patients are currently receiving medical care in hospitals, while 578 of them are in critical condition. 

6 hr 6 min ago

South Korea records its highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began

From Gawon Bae in Seoul

South Korea reported 1,030 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, its highest number since the pandemic began, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Over 1,000 of the cases were locally transmitted and 28 were imported. More than 780 cases were in the Seoul Metropolitan area.

South Korea has now reported 42,766 cases in total and 580 deaths, including two from Saturday. There are 10,372 people in quarantine in the country, according to KDCA.

6 hr 10 min ago

Rhode Island governor is in quarantine after Department of Health director tests positive for Covid-19

From CNN’s Alec Snyder

Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, the director of the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

Gov. Gina Raimondo is now among those quarantining due to possible exposure to the virus, according to Josh Block, Raimondo's director of communications.

In a statement, Block -- who is also quarantining due to possible Covid-19 exposure -- confirmed that Alexander-Scott is asymptomatic and will work from home while she recovers. 

Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor and Dr. Philip Chan with RIDOH are also quarantining as a precaution, Block said.