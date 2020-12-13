Stimulus talks are going slow and Democrats are still demanding state and local aid, sources say

Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Despite the optimistic talk this morning on the Sunday shows, relief talks are going slow and Hill leaders are still far apart on the stimulus, sources in both parties said this morning.

Democrats have not yet dropped their demands for state and local aid, which Republicans have resisted.

And even though senators in the bipartisan group this morning promised to release bill text tomorrow on their $908 billion proposal, they still do not have a deal — and are still struggling to get a deal on liability protections for businesses and others, sources said.

What happens next: Six senators are having calls this afternoon to try to reach an accord on the liability issue after struggling for weeks.

Ultimately it will be up to congressional leaders to decide which provisions will be included in the $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill to keep the government funded past Friday.

Congressional leaders remain at odds, however, on what provisions should be added.