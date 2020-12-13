World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Jenni Marsh, James Griffiths and Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Updated 7:50 a.m. ET, December 13, 2020
7 hr 59 min ago

Here's what we know about Pfizer's vaccine ... including who could get it first

From CNN's Dakin Andone

A US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee has voted to recommend the Pfizer and BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for people aged over 16.

The decision came a day after the US Food and Drug Administration issued emergency-use authorization (EUA) for the vaccine.

The vote on Saturday moved the US a step closer to getting millions of people vaccinated.

CDC Director Robert Redfield must accept the committee's recommendation before the vaccine can be administered. He was expected to do that later on Saturday.

After months of development, emergency use was authorized following the recommendation of the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, a Pfizer spokesperson confirmed to CNN on Friday night.

"The authorization of our vaccine in the United States was one of our most important milestones from the beginning," BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin told CNN in an exclusive interview at BioNTech's headquarters in Mainz, Germany.

Click here to read everything we know about the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

7 hr 59 min ago

Japan records its highest single-day rise in Covid-19 infections

From CNN's Yoko Wakatsuki in Tokyo

Japan has recorded 3,030 new Covid-19 cases from Saturday, its highest single-day rise in infections since the pandemic began, the country's Ministry of Health said Sunday.

Among the new cases, 621 were in the capital Tokyo, the highest number ever recorded in the city, the ministry said

Japan has now recorded 177,999 cases and 2,575 deaths, including 28 from Saturday.

The ministry said that 23,990 Covid-19 patients are currently receiving medical care in hospitals, while 578 of them are in critical condition. 

7 hr 59 min ago

South Korea records its highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began

From Gawon Bae in Seoul

South Korea reported 1,030 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, its highest number since the pandemic began, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Over 1,000 of the cases were locally transmitted and 28 were imported. More than 780 cases were in the Seoul Metropolitan area.

South Korea has now reported 42,766 cases in total and 580 deaths, including two from Saturday. There are 10,372 people in quarantine in the country, according to KDCA.

8 hr 4 min ago

Rhode Island governor is in quarantine after Department of Health director tests positive for Covid-19

From CNN’s Alec Snyder

Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, the director of the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

Gov. Gina Raimondo is now among those quarantining due to possible exposure to the virus, according to Josh Block, Raimondo's director of communications.

In a statement, Block -- who is also quarantining due to possible Covid-19 exposure -- confirmed that Alexander-Scott is asymptomatic and will work from home while she recovers. 

Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor and Dr. Philip Chan with RIDOH are also quarantining as a precaution, Block said.