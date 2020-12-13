Here's what we know about Pfizer's vaccine ... including who could get it first

A US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee has voted to recommend the Pfizer and BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for people aged over 16.

The decision came a day after the US Food and Drug Administration issued emergency-use authorization (EUA) for the vaccine.

The vote on Saturday moved the US a step closer to getting millions of people vaccinated.

CDC Director Robert Redfield must accept the committee's recommendation before the vaccine can be administered. He was expected to do that later on Saturday.

After months of development, emergency use was authorized following the recommendation of the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, a Pfizer spokesperson confirmed to CNN on Friday night.

"The authorization of our vaccine in the United States was one of our most important milestones from the beginning," BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin told CNN in an exclusive interview at BioNTech's headquarters in Mainz, Germany.

