US FDA to discuss vaccine EUA in press conference on Saturday
From CNN Health’s Maggie Fox
The US Food and Drug Administration will hold a news conference at 9 a.m. ET Saturday with Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn and Dr. Peter Marks, who heads the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, to discuss the agency’s decision to grant emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine.
“FDA Commissioner @SteveFDA and @FDACBER Director Dr. Peter Marks will be taking questions,” the agency said on its Twitter account. The news conference will be livestreamed on Twitter, the FDA said.
52 min ago
Pfizer vaccine EUA "a monumental moment" for US, health expert says
From CNN Health’s Shelby Lin Erdman
The US Food and Drug Administration’s approval of an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is “really a monumental moment,” Dr. Leana Wen, a CNN medical analyst and emergency room physician, said Friday.
“I think it’s really amazing,” Wen, the former Baltimore health commissioner, told CNN’s Chris Cuomo.
“We need to take a moment, I think, and just consider that we are having this mass casualty event every day here in the US, but now we have this vaccine developed in record time that can in time really save us and save our country and save the world from this awful pandemic. And this is really a monumental moment for us."
“We also need to make sure that every safeguard was followed, and that's what all these scientists and all these committees are here to do,” she added.
FDA vaccine advisers met Thursday and voted to recommend an EUA for the vaccine. Now the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Saturday.
The CDC committee must vote to recommend the vaccine, and the agency must accept that recommendation, in order for vaccinations to begin.
Watch:
9 hr ago
US CDC vaccine advisers meeting Saturday
From CNN Health’s Jamie Gumbrecht
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting will now begin at 11 a.m. ET Saturday, according to an update on the CDC’s website.
The meeting was previously scheduled for Sunday.
Following the US Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization of Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine, the CDC committee must vote to recommend it. The CDC must then accept that recommendation for vaccinations to begin.
The vote is expected to take place about 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday.
9 hr 1 min ago
US FDA chief calls Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine EUA a "significant milestone" in pandemic fight
From CNN Health’s Shelby Lin Erdman
The US Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is a “significant milestone” in fighting a pandemic that has killed nearly 300,000 Americans, FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said Friday.
“The FDA’s authorization for emergency use of the first Covid-19 vaccine is a significant milestone in battling this devastating pandemic that has affected so many families in the United States and around the world,” Hahn said in a statement.
“Today’s action follows an open and transparent review process that included input from independent scientific and public health experts and a thorough evaluation by the agency’s career scientists to ensure this vaccine met FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality needed to support emergency use authorization. “The tireless work to develop a new vaccine to prevent this novel, serious, and life-threatening disease in an expedited timeframe after its emergence is a true testament to scientific innovation and public-private collaboration worldwide."
The emergency use authorization allows the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to be distributed in the US, the FDA said in a news release.
It’s not an FDA approval, but the EUA “holds the promise to alter the course of this pandemic in the United States,” Dr. Peter Marks, the director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a statement.
“With science guiding our decision-making, the available safety and effectiveness data support the authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine because the vaccine’s known and potential benefits clearly outweigh its known and potential risks,” Marks said.
43 min ago
US FDA issues emergency use authorization for Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine
From CNN Health's Ben Tinker & Jacqueline Howard
The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use.
A Pfizer spokesperson confirmed to CNN on Friday that an EUA had been granted, following the recommendation of the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee.
On Thursday, 17 committee members voted to recommend the FDA issue an EUA for the vaccine. Four voted no and one abstained.
Dr. Gupta discusses:
9 hr 1 min ago
Florida health system to start vaccinating employees next week
From CNN Health’s Lauren Mascarenhas
Florida health system Orlando Health says it will begin vaccinating its employees against Covid-19 on December 18.
Orlando Health said vaccinations will be administered at Orlando Regional Medical Center and will continue on December 21-23.
The first round of vaccinations will go to those at highest risk for Covid-19.
Residents of Orlando Health’s long-term care facilities will be among the first to receive vaccines.
The system’s chief medical officer, Dr. George Ralls, said that after Moderna’s vaccine is available, Orlando Health expects to be able to vaccinate its entire workforce.
8 hr 59 min ago
FAA urges all US airports to be ready for vaccine deliveries
From CNN's Pete Muntean and Greg Wallace
The US Federal Aviation Administration is urging airports nationwide to be ready for flights carrying the coronavirus vaccine even if the airport is not scheduled to receive it.
The agency told airports “to ensure they are fully prepared for aircraft carrying Covid-19 vaccines.”
FAA Administrator Steve Dickson directed airports to ensure delivery trucks have priority access to the airfield, and that adequate security is in place for vaccine shipments.
“This includes both those airports identified for shipments that will transition at airports as well as those that may serve as alternate/divert airports, even if they will not be a primary destination for aircraft carrying Covid-19 vaccines,” the FAA said in a statement.
On Thursday, the FAA told CNN it would direct air traffic controllers to give priority clearance to flights carrying the vaccine. The agency said the flights will be monitored from its command center in Warrenton, Virginia, outside Washington, D.C.