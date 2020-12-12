FedEx will use new tracking technology for Covid-19 vaccine distribution  

FedEx Executive Vice President Richard Smith told CNN that the delivery services company will be using a new sensor-based tracking device when transporting Covid-19 vaccines for precision tracking.

FedEx's "SenseAware ID" was launched in September and was developed in conjunction with Microsoft, Smith said.

SenseAware ID uses a lightweight, compact sensor that transmits precise package location data every two seconds via Bluetooth Low Energy, according to FedEx.

"We'll be able to know where they are at all times, we'll have our priority alert agents monitoring them," Smith said.

Some context: Smith said the decision was made to begin shipping vaccines on Sunday, with deliveries going out on Monday.

This is because the administrative staff needed to receive packages at the various sites may be off or short-staffed on a Sunday, according to Smith.

It's "best we wait until Monday to deliver them to ensure they are all open and ready to receive," he said.