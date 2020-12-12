Navajo Nation to receive its first vaccine doses this week

A sign near the Navajo Nation town of Tuba City, Arizona, in May. Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

The Navajo Nation Indian Health Service (IHS) is expected to receive its first shipments of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on Monday and Tuesday, according to a statement issued by the Navajo Nation on Saturday.

“The shipment will be transported to Gallup Indian Medical Center, Chinle HIS, and Northern Navajo Medical Center,” where the vaccines will be stored at “deep freeze temperature” the statement said.

The vaccine distribution will be overseen by the Navajo Area IHS, according to the statement.

“IHS has had extensive planning in the works for quite some time and has also been doing practice runs at their hospital facilities,” Navajo Area Indian Health Service Chief Medical Officer Dr. Loretta Christensen said in the statement.

The Navajo Nation is currently under a 57-hour lockdown that started on Friday at 8 p.m. MST and runs through Monday at 5 a.m. MST.

"We have to remain united in the fight against Covid-19 and we have to do more to help our healthcare workers," Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer said in the release. “Our hospitals and health care workers are overwhelmed due to the high level of new Covid-19 cases."

The Navajo Nation has struggled to control the virus in their community CNN previously reported. A recent surge in cases forced the Navajo Nation to go into lockdown until December 6, according to the report.

The Navajo Department of Health reported 203 new Covid-19 cases and 7 new deaths on Saturday, bringing its total confirmed coronavirus cases to 19,420 and total deaths to 718, according to the nation’s department of health.