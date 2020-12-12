World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Ben Westcott, Brett McKeehan, Amy Woodyatt and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 9:06 p.m. ET, December 12, 2020
49 Posts
1 min ago

Navajo Nation to receive its first vaccine doses this week

From CNN's Claudia Dominguez

A sign near the Navajo Nation town of Tuba City, Arizona, in May.
A sign near the Navajo Nation town of Tuba City, Arizona, in May. Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

The Navajo Nation Indian Health Service (IHS) is expected to receive its first shipments of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on Monday and Tuesday, according to a statement issued by the Navajo Nation on Saturday. 

“The shipment will be transported to Gallup Indian Medical Center, Chinle HIS, and Northern Navajo Medical Center,” where the vaccines will be stored at “deep freeze temperature” the statement said.

The vaccine distribution will be overseen by the Navajo Area IHS, according to the statement.

“IHS has had extensive planning in the works for quite some time and has also been doing practice runs at their hospital facilities,” Navajo Area Indian Health Service Chief Medical Officer Dr. Loretta Christensen said in the statement.

The Navajo Nation is currently under a 57-hour lockdown that started on Friday at 8 p.m. MST and runs through Monday at 5 a.m. MST.

"We have to remain united in the fight against Covid-19 and we have to do more to help our healthcare workers," Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer said in the release. “Our hospitals and health care workers are overwhelmed due to the high level of new Covid-19 cases."

The Navajo Nation has struggled to control the virus in their community CNN previously reported. A recent surge in cases forced the Navajo Nation to go into lockdown until December 6, according to the report.

The Navajo Department of Health reported 203 new Covid-19 cases and 7 new deaths on Saturday, bringing its total confirmed coronavirus cases to 19,420 and total deaths to 718, according to the nation’s department of health.  

59 min ago

US hits record number of Covid-19 hospitalizations again

From CNN’s Chuck Johnston

The US reported 108,487 current Covid-19 hospitalizations on Saturday, setting a new record high, according to the Covid Tracking Project (CTP). This is the 11th consecutive day that hospitalizations in the US has remained above 100,000.

Here are the hospitalization numbers for the past five days, according to the CTP:

  1. December 12: 108,487
  2. December 11: 108,044
  3. December 10: 107,258 
  4. December 9: 106,705 
  5. December 8: 104,590 

2 hr 1 min ago

About 31,000 doses of vaccine to be distributed to hospitals around Washington state

From CNN's Hollie Silverman and Leslie Perrot

Pfizer's Global Supply facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on December 12.
Pfizer's Global Supply facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on December 12. Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images

About 31,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be shipped to Washington and distributed to nearly 20 hospitals around the state early next week, the Washington State Hospital Association said in a press release Saturday.

Each hospital will receive an allotment of 975, 1,950, or 3,700 doses per location, the release said.

“We expect these staff will be offered vaccine mid to late next week,” said Cassie Sauer, CEO of the Washington State Hospital Association. “The speed of the Washington State Department of Health’s planning for vaccine deployment has been unprecedented. We appreciate the department and Governor Inslee’s efforts to ensuring vaccine will quickly reach health care workers from our largest cities to most rural hospitals.”

Healthcare professionals working in the intensive care unit and emergency department will receive priority for vaccination, according to the release.

2 hr 19 min ago

Vaccine hesitancy is now the biggest challenge in the fight against Covid-19, AMA president says

From CNN Health’s Lauren Mascarenhas

Vaccine hesitancy is now the biggest challenge remaining in the fight against Covid-19, Dr. Susan Bailey, president of the American Medical Association, said in a statement Saturday.

CDC advisers voted to recommend the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in the US Saturday. While the AMA looks forward to the CDC director reviewing and approving the recommendation, Bailey said that the hard work is far from over.

“Manufacturing, distribution, and administration still pose challenges, but the biggest threat remaining may be people’s willingness to get vaccinated,” she said. “To be clear, these vaccines will reduce death and severe illness. They have been rigorously evaluated, and if enough of us roll up our sleeves and get vaccinated, we can eventually reclaim normalcy.”

Dr. Megan Ranney, a CNN medical analyst and Brown University emergency physician, is scheduled to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine next Thursday. The potential side effects of the vaccination are not a deterrent, according to Ranney.

“I have really zero reservations about being one of the first people,” Ranney told CNN’s Ana Cabrera on Saturday. 

“I'm willing to take those minor side effects to avoid having Covid, which I've seen at this point in thousands of people. It is a horrible disease,” she said. “I will take a little low-grade fever over having Covid.”

The authorization of the vaccine is cause for optimism, Ranney added.

“Throughout this pandemic, we've heard a lot of claims of magical cures, whether it was hydroxychloroquine or bleach or just, ‘This virus is going to magically disappear,’ ” she said. “Well, the vaccine is the real deal.”

2 hr 24 min ago

Kentucky reports more than 3,500 new cases of Covid-19

From CNN’s Laura James

Kentucky reports 3,558 new Covid-19 cases, according to a release from Gov. Andy Beshear.

The test positivity rate across the state is 8.79%.

The state reports a total of 2,192 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 1,711 people currently hospitalized with the virus.

“Late yesterday, the FDA approved Pfizer’s vaccine for COVID-19. That’s great news, but it will still be some time before everyone can get vaccinated and we have to stay vigilant until that time,” Beshear said.

4 hr 16 min ago

US surpasses 16 million Covid-19 cases 

From CNN's Amanda Watts and Hollie Silverman

There have been at least 16,014,839 cases of coronavirus in the US and at least 297,501 people have died from Covid-19, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.  

It took the US 268 days to reach 8 million Covid-19 cases, according to university data.  

It only took the nation 57 days to reach the second 8 million cases. 

   

4 hr 21 min ago

FedEx will use new tracking technology for Covid-19 vaccine distribution  

From CNN's Melissa Alonso 

FedEx Executive Vice President Richard Smith told CNN that the delivery services company will be using a new sensor-based tracking device when transporting Covid-19 vaccines for precision tracking. 

FedEx's "SenseAware ID" was launched in September and was developed in conjunction with Microsoft, Smith said.  

SenseAware ID uses a lightweight, compact sensor that transmits precise package location data every two seconds via Bluetooth Low Energy, according to FedEx. 

"We'll be able to know where they are at all times, we'll have our priority alert agents monitoring them," Smith said.  

Some context: Smith said the decision was made to begin shipping vaccines on Sunday, with deliveries going out on Monday.

This is because the administrative staff needed to receive packages at the various sites may be off or short-staffed on a Sunday, according to Smith. 

It's "best we wait until Monday to deliver them to ensure they are all open and ready to receive," he said.

5 hr 22 min ago

CDC advisers say their independent evaluation of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in the US worked

From CNN's Lauren Mascarenhas

Dr. Beth Bell.
Dr. Beth Bell. CDC ASIP

Members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) said Saturday that their evaluation of Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine was independent and transparent.

“I do believe that the process that we have used here in the ACIP to reach this decision is transparent, is science-based, keeps equity in mind and is, for this moment, the absolute best that we can do,” said ACIP member Dr. Beth Bell, a clinical professor of global health at the University of Washington.

ACIP member Veronica McNally, assistant dean for experiential education at Michigan State University College of Law, noted that the group has held nine meetings and heard more than 70 presentations on Covid-19 and the Covid-19 vaccine since February.

“At this time, we are asked how to do the greatest good. As the pandemic continues to spread, hospitalizations are at record levels, I vote to make vaccines available by the CDC prioritization schedule,” said ACIP member Dr. Katherine Poehling, a pediatrics professor at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. “I will take this vaccine and will recommend it to my family members as well.”

5 hr 35 min ago

CDC adviser: "I am really hopeful that this is the beginning of the end of the coronavirus pandemic"

From CNN's Maggie Fox

Dr. Peter Szilagyi.
Dr. Peter Szilagyi. CDC ASIP

Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say they had little difficulty voting to recommend Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine to people living in the United States.

“I want to say that I voted for the vaccine because of the clear evidence of its efficacy/safety profile and benefit/risk profile, based on our evidence and policy framework,” Dr. Peter Szilagyi, a pediatrician at the University of California Los Angeles and a member of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, said immediately after the committee’s vote.

Some context: The US Food and Drug Administration gave Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine emergency use authorization on Friday.

ACIP met Saturday and voted to recommend that CDC approve the vaccine for use in the US and add it to the vaccine schedule. Now the CDC must decide whether to accept the ACIP’s recommendation before vaccines can actually be given to people, but officials with the US federal government’s Operation Warp Speed say they are boxing up vaccines to ship them out for delivery on Monday.

Szilagyi said he felt strongly that 16- and 17-year-olds should be included in the recommendation.

“I also wanted to re-emphasize what many people and I have said today about the need for substantially increased government funding to actually implement the recommendation,” Szilagyi added.