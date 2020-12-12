FAA urges all US airports to be ready for vaccine deliveries

FAA chief Steve Dickson answers questions about his test flight of a Boeing 737 MAX during a press conference after landing at Boeing Field on September 30, in Seattle. Mike Siegel/Pool/Getty Images

The US Federal Aviation Administration is urging airports nationwide to be ready for flights carrying the coronavirus vaccine even if the airport is not scheduled to receive it.

The agency told airports “to ensure they are fully prepared for aircraft carrying Covid-19 vaccines.”

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson directed airports to ensure delivery trucks have priority access to the airfield, and that adequate security is in place for vaccine shipments.

“This includes both those airports identified for shipments that will transition at airports as well as those that may serve as alternate/divert airports, even if they will not be a primary destination for aircraft carrying Covid-19 vaccines,” the FAA said in a statement.

On Thursday, the FAA told CNN it would direct air traffic controllers to give priority clearance to flights carrying the vaccine. The agency said the flights will be monitored from its command center in Warrenton, Virginia, outside Washington, D.C.