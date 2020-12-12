World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Ben Westcott, Brett McKeehan, Amy Woodyatt and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 2:54 p.m. ET, December 12, 2020
4 min ago

CDC vaccine advisers vote to recommend Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in the US

From CNN's Jamie Gumbrecht

A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is prepared at a vaccination health center on December 8 in Cardiff, England. Justin Tallis/Pool/Getty Images
A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is prepared at a vaccination health center on December 8 in Cardiff, England. Justin Tallis/Pool/Getty Images

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has voted to recommend the Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for people age 16 and older, moving the United States one step closer to the vaccination of millions of people.

Vaccines cannot be administered until CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield accepts the committee’s recommendation, which is expected to take place within hours.

The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in the United States.

49 min ago

New Jersey reports highest number of new Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic

From CNN’s Evan Simko-Bednarski

Motorists receive Covid-19 tests at Bergen Community College on December 3 in Paramus, New Jersey. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
Motorists receive Covid-19 tests at Bergen Community College on December 3 in Paramus, New Jersey. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

New Jersey reported 6,247 additional Covid-19 infections on Saturday, the highest single-day report of new infections since the pandemic began.

To date, New Jersey has recorded 396,496 cases of Covid-19, state data showed.

The data, reported by the New Jersey Department of Health, was posted on the state's Covid dashboard Saturday afternoon. The department also reported 71 deaths of confirmed Covid-19 positive individuals. 

Note: These numbers were released by the New Jersey Department of Health and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project. 

1 hr 47 min ago

New York City's coronavirus positivity rate rises to 7-day average of 6.26%, mayor says

From CNN's Laura Ly

New York City’s seven-day positivity rate has risen to 6.26%, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Saturday.

In comparison, city data shows that the city’s weekly average percent positivity for the last four weeks had been nearly two percentage points lower at 4.29%.

City data shows that every metric that New York City uses to monitor the spread Covid-19, including positivity rate, case rates, hospitalizations, and deaths, are all currently increasing.

On Friday, de Blasio said the city’s daily positivity rate was 5.35% and city officials hope to get the rate below 5%. 

De Blasio said 2,575 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Saturday and 193 more people have been admitted into the city’s hospitals due to the virus.

“This weekend will be a pivotal moment in our fight. The vaccine is imminent. We need to keep our city safe in this last stretch,” de Blasio said.

Note: These numbers were released by New York City officials, and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.

2 min ago

Americans still need to wear a mask and socially distance, even after getting vaccinated, CDC says

(From CNN Health’s Jamie Gumbrecht)

People wear face masks and rubber gloves in Riverside Park on November 14 in New York. Noam Galai/Getty Images
People wear face masks and rubber gloves in Riverside Park on November 14 in New York. Noam Galai/Getty Images

Because there’s limited information about how well the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine works in the general population, vaccinated people should continue to follow all the current guidelines about how to protect themselves and others, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Community on Immunization Practices was told during a meeting on Saturday.

That guidance includes wearing masks, staying 6 feet away from others, avoiding crowds and washing hands frequently.

The CDC’s Dr. Sarah Mbaeyi said information is currently limited on how much the vaccine may reduce disease severity or transmission, and how long protection lasts. Mbaeyi noted during the presentation that protection from the two-dose series of vaccine is not immediate, and no vaccine is 100% effective.

 

1 hr 48 min ago

Operation Warp Speed general is "100% confident" Covid-19 vaccine will be distributed safely

From CNN's Maggie Fox

The US Army general in charge of distributing America’s first coronavirus vaccines says he’s confident it will be done safely, even if it’s not done perfectly.

“I am absolutely, 100%, confident that we are going to distribute safely, this precious commodity this vaccine needed to defeat the enemy, Covid,” Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, said at a news conference Saturday.  “Many of you want to know who will receive the first vaccine. And while I leave that up to the experts at the Health and Human Services organization, I remind you of this: Nearly 100,000 Americans have already rolled up their sleeves and participated in clinical trials across America. They were the true first recipients of the vaccine."

Perna said the federal government was only delivering half the doses on hand, because Pfizer’s vaccine, which received US Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization Friday, requires two doses.

“For me, it's a moral responsibility and obligation to make sure that second dose is available for the American people,” Perna said. “We want to ensure the vaccine arrives safely and that it can be effectively administered once arrival occurs. I t is so important that all vaccine that's available is utilized as a shot in an arm and nothing is wasted."

Perna said vaccines should be delivered Monday.

“The reason why we're holding on to the second dose, as well as some reserve, is that we don't have absolute confidence in the cadence – not because Pfizer or Moderna or the supporting manufacturers and fill-finishes aren’t diligent in their process. But it is such a delicate process, we want to ensure perfection in the vaccine because we don't want anything going into an arm that would be a problem,” Perna said.

Hear how the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed:

1 min ago

Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is not interchangeable with other Covid-19 vaccines, CDC says

From CNN's Jamie Gumbrecht

A staff member holds a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination health center in Cardiff, England, on December 8. Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images
A staff member holds a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination health center in Cardiff, England, on December 8. Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is not interchangeable with other Covid-19 vaccines, and the safety and efficacy of mixing vaccines has not been evaluated, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Community on Immunization Practices was told during a meeting on Saturday.

People who are vaccinated initially with the Pfizer vaccine should complete the series with that product, CDC’s Dr. Sarah Mbaeyi said during a presentation to the committee.

“If two doses of different mRNA Covid-19 vaccine products are inadvertently administered, no additional doses of either product are recommended at this time,” Mbaeyi said. “Recommendations may be updated as further information becomes available or other vaccine types are authorized.”

The CDC noted that both doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech are necessary for protection, and the efficacy of a single dose has not been evaluated in a systemic way.

Vaccine maker Moderna has submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of its mRNA Covid-19 vaccine.

2 hr 15 min ago

Covid-19 vaccines should be offered to people who were previously infected, CDC says

From CNN's Jamie Gumbrecht

Data from clinical trials suggest the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is safe and likely effective in people who were previously infected with the coronavirus, and vaccination should be offered to them, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Community on Immunization Practices was told during a meeting on Saturday.

Diagnostic or antibody testing is not recommended for vaccine decision-making, CDC’s Dr. Sarah Mbaeyi said during a presentation to the committee.

However, people with a current infection should not be vaccinated until a person has recovered, if they had symptoms, and if they’re clear to leave isolation. There’s no recommended minimum period between infection and vaccination, but since it appears reinfection is uncommon in the 90 days after initial infection, vaccination could be delayed until near the end of that period.

People who have a known Covid-19 exposure shouldn’t seek vaccination until their quarantine period has ended, to avoid exposing health care workers and others.

However, residents of long-term care facilities, for example, are already in contact with workers and they can be vaccinated, even if they’ve been exposed.

More info: There’s no safety or efficacy data for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in people who were treated for Covid-19 with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, Mbaeyi said, but vaccination should be deferred for at least 90 days “as a precautionary measure, until additional information becomes available to avoid interference of the treatment with vaccine-induced immune responses.”

 

1 hr 25 min ago

Covid-19 vaccines are still being packaged, Operation Warp Speed official says

From CNN's Maggie Fox

An employee handles vials of coronavirus vaccine at the Pfizer manufacturing facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Pfizer/Reuters
An employee handles vials of coronavirus vaccine at the Pfizer manufacturing facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Pfizer/Reuters

Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccines are still being packaged before being shipped to states, Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, said at a news conference Saturday.

Perna said federal officials and vaccine maker Pfizer were aiming to distribute the vaccine Monday, once the US Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization, which came Friday evening.

Federal health officials have repeatedly promised a coronavirus vaccine would be rolling out within 24 hours of an EUA. 

“We developed a plan – a sliding scale, so to speak – so that when the vaccine became available through EUA, we were able to begin an immediate implementation. So as of last night when I got word, we immediately went into our hourly updates so that we were making sure we were postured for the first part of the morning’s requirements,” Perna said. “And then we had a checklist of things collectively from the organization here down through Pfizer, McKesson.”

McKesson is the medical supplies company the federal government has contracted with to help distribute coronavirus vaccines.

“The important part, as I said in my statement, was we want to make sure that the vaccine arrives at a time period where people, the professionals are available to receive it and then eventually administer it. So as a decision (was) made, and I adjusted the sliding scale hourly and daily,” Perna added. “Our ultimate goal was to get it there no later than Monday morning, through distribution. So as I speak today right now, vaccines are being packaged, with a lot of emphasis on the quality assurance. To that end, tomorrow morning vaccines will start rolling from manufacturing to distribution hubs. And then Monday, by Monday, vaccinations will be received.”

 

2 hr 23 min ago

CDC committee discusses willingness among nurses to get Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

From CNN's Lauren Mascarenhas

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Community on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Saturday discussed the willingness among nurses to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

The committee discussed a reluctance to get vaccinated among nurses included in focus groups and surveys – especially those from racial or ethnic minority groups.

“I have heard from my colleagues in the hospital that some of the nurses and health care workers are unwilling to be vaccinated because they have heard that it's going to affect their fertility, and there are some other myths that are floating around,” Carol Hayes, of the American College of Nurse-Midwives, said. “We’re going to have to really, seriously address these myths that are floating around.”

Others said that they felt confident that nurses will be willing to get vaccinated, especially after receiving public health education.