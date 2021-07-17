France will request 24-hour Covid-19 tests from some European arrivals

People receive their Covid-19 vaccinations at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on June 27, 2021. Steve Russell/Toronto Star/Getty Images

Canada and the US were neck and neck early Saturday afternoon in the percentage of fully vaccinated people, according to data from the countries’ governments.

So far, 18,286,671 Canadians, or 48.65%, have been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, compared with 160,686,378 or 48.4% of Americans, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada could start allowing fully vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents on non-essential travel into the country by mid-August.

In a call Thursday with Canada's provincial and territorial premiers, Trudeau also said Canada could potentially open to fully vaccinated travelers in all countries by early September if the current vaccination trend continues.

Some context: The US and Canada mutually agreed to shut down the border in March 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic was just beginning.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story/post included incorrect information about the number and percentage of Canadians fully vaccinated for Covid-19.