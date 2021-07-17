Canada surpasses US in percentage of fully vaccinated against Covid-19

People receive their Covid-19 vaccinations at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on June 27, 2021. Steve Russell/Toronto Star/Getty Images

Canada has surpassed the US in the percentage of fully Covid-19 vaccinated people 12 years and older, according to data from the Canadian government compared with data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

According to data published on Friday from the Public Health Agency of Canada, 50.04% of Canadians aged 12 and older have now been fully vaccinated. That’s a total of 16,612,850 Canadians.

In the United States, the CDC reported on Friday that 48.4% of Americans have been fully vaccinated. That’s a total of 160,686,378 Americans.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada could start allowing fully vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents on non-essential travel into the country by mid-August.

In a call Thursday with Canada's provincial and territorial premiers, Trudeau also said Canada could potentially open to fully vaccinated travelers in all countries by early September if the current vaccination trend continues.

Some context: The US and Canada mutually agreed to shut down the border in March 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic was just beginning.