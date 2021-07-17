Covid-19 cases and deaths in Thailand hit record highs

Thailand has recorded its highest number of new Covid-19 cases and deaths on Saturday since the pandemic began, according to Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health.

The country had 10,082 new Covid-19 cases and 141 Covid-19 related deaths on Saturday.

The country’s total death toll stands 3,240 and a total of 391,989 people have tested positive for the disease.

The Bangkok metropolitan area reported the highest number of infections with 4,841 new cases, as well as 108 deaths.

Thailand declared semi-lockdowns in the Bangkok metropolitan and 6 other province on July 12. But the number of new cases and death has continued to rise.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha posted a statement on his official Facebook page on Friday, hinting that more restrictions are being considered for the 10 provinces currently under semi-lockdowns since the number of infections has not improved.