May 28 coronavirus news

By Jessie Yeung, CNN

Updated 6:01 p.m. ET, May 28, 2021
15 hr 29 min ago

Feds say employers can legally offer incentives to employees to get vaccinated  

From CNN's Alison Kosik

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Friday that employers are not legally prohibited from offering incentives to employees to get vaccinated for Covid-19, and that companies administering vaccines themselves can also do so "as long as the incentives are not coercive.”  

The EEOC already said in December that companies can legally mandate all employees re-entering the workplace and new hires be vaccinated for Covid-19. But there are two exemptions companies must allow for, according to the EEOC: a disability or religious reasons.  

In its updated guidance released Friday, the EEOC now says employers are permitted to offer incentives to employees who voluntarily provide information they've been vaccinated by a third party — and that there is no limit to the size of those incentives.    

For example, workers at both McDonalds corporate headquarters and restaurants will get up to four hours of paid time off to get vaccinated. Employees at Bolthouse Farms will get a $500 bonus if vaccinated. And at Kroger, employees will get a one-time payment of $100 if they show proof of vaccination.

The agency adds that if employers obtain employee vaccination information, however, they “must keep vaccination information confidential.”  

Also, if the employer plans to administer the vaccine itself, incentives must not be large enough to be considered "coercive."  

"Because vaccinations require employees to answer pre-vaccination disability-related screening questions," the EEOC states, "a very large incentive could make employees feel pressured to disclose protected medical information."  

Employers are also legally permitted to provide employees and their family members with educational information about Covid-19 vaccines, raise awareness about the benefits, and address common questions and concerns.  

15 hr 23 min ago

Georgia governor signs order prohibiting schools from having mask mandates

From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at a news conference on April 10, in Marietta, Georgia. 
Schools cannot require students and workers to wear a face covering while on campus, according to a new executive order by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

The new order, effective May 31, also eliminates rules for restaurants, bars, conventions, child care facilities, live performance venues, and other organizations. Previous executive orders eliminated regulations for camps and sporting events, the release said.

"As hospitalizations, cases, deaths, and percent positive tests all continue to decline - and with vaccinations on the rise — Georgians deserve to fully return to normal,” Kemp said in the release. "With safe and effective vaccines widely available and the public well-aware of all COVID-19 mitigation measures, mandates from state and local governments are no longer needed."

Kemp also signed several other executive orders today including lowering flags to half-staff in observance of Memorial Day, suspending the Waynesboro mayor who was indicted in December, renewing the state of emergency for petroleum shortage and renewing the state’s public health emergency order for another 30 days.

16 hr 52 min ago

Netherlands will ease coronavirus lockdown measures starting June 5

From CNN's Lauren Kent and Mick Krever

A cafe employee prepares for the establishment re-opening in The Hague on May 28, 2021.
The Netherlands government will further ease coronavirus lockdown measures from June 5, allowing indoor dining in restaurants, bars, and cafes, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday.

"On June 5, we will take the third step of the opening plan and almost everything will open, including restaurants and cafes, cinemas and museums," Rutte tweeted. "Conditions continue to apply. By continuing to follow the basic rules, more and more is possible."

Theaters, cinemas, and concert halls can also reopen next week, with a maximum capacity of 50 visitors per space, according to a government statement. Group rehearsals and lessons related to arts and culture can also resume starting June 5, with a maximum of 50 participants per indoor space. 

17 hr 6 min ago

New Hampshire governor renews Covid-19 state of emergency for 14 days

From CNN’s Rebekah Riess

New Hampshire Governor Christopher Sununu on September 2, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire.
New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu today issued a new executive order renewing his Covid-19 state of emergency for 14 days. 

“Granite Staters have managed through this pandemic incredibly well, and as a result of their hard work, New Hampshire has no commercial restrictions in place, no statewide mask mandate, and is open for business,” Sununu said. 

“Today’s action to renew the State of Emergency allows the legislature to take up our various critical emergency orders that have brought flexibility to manage through this pandemic, and I call on the House and Senate to move swiftly in this charge so that we can move out of a State of Emergency as quickly as possible,” the governor added.

17 hr 11 min ago

Nearly three-quarters of seniors in the US have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19

From CNN's Deidre McPhillips

A nurse inoculates a person with the second Moderna Covid-19 vaccine dose at a mobile Covid-19 vaccination clinic at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church's McGivney community center in Bridgeport, Connecticut on April 20, 2021. 
More than half of the US population – about 166 million people – have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and about 40% – 133.5 million people – have been fully vaccinated, according to data published Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Among the 65-and-older population, nearly 86% have received at least one dose, and nearly 75% are fully vaccinated.

Overall, 292,099,778 total doses have been reported administered – about 81% of the 362,375,765 total doses delivered.

That’s about 1.4 million doses reported administered since Thursday, for a seven-day average of about 1.5 million doses per day.

Note: Data published by the CDC may be delayed, and doses may not have been administered on the day reported.

18 hr 11 min ago

CDC drops masking and physical distancing guidance for fully vaccinated campers and staffers

From CNN's Ben Tinker

A row of cabins are seen at a summer camp in Fayette, Maine, on June 4, 2020.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has dropped masking and physical distancing guidance for campers and staffers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Staff and campers who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks at camp, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance,” the CDC said in an update to its website on Friday. “Although fully vaccinated persons do not need to wear masks, camps can be supportive of staff or campers who choose to continue to wear a mask.”

In the guidance, the CDC encouraged everyone 12 years and older to get vaccinated for Covid-19, and underscored that the vaccines are safe and effective.

The agency said people who are fully vaccinated to not need to undergo routine Covid-19 testing, and do not need to be tested – even if they are exposed to someone with a known Covid-19 infection – “unless they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms."

18 hr 40 min ago

Pfizer anticipates more than 20 countries will commit to its Olympic vaccination program

From CNN's Amanda Sealy

Since Pfizer announced it would donate Covid-19 vaccine doses to Olympic participants in early March, the company now says it expects more than 20 countries will participate its vaccination program.

These countries are where the “necessary regulatory and legal conditions exist,” according to a company statement.

However, in countries that do not meet these conditions, Pfizer says “there is work underway to establish central locations where delegations from countries where the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine is not yet available can go to be vaccinated ahead of traveling to Japan.” 

It is not yet clear how the logistics would work, considering it’s recommended that the two doses of this vaccine be administered 21 days apart, and someone is not considered fully protected until two weeks after their second dose.

More than 200 countries, states and territories are expected to be represented at the games.

“Pfizer and the International Olympic Committee have made meaningful progress in working with the local governments and National Olympic Committees in markets around the world during the few weeks since the donation announcement,” the company said in a statement.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission Chairman John Coates said during a news conference on May 21 that 75% of Tokyo Olympic village residents are vaccinated, or are due to be vaccinated, and by the time the Games come around, "this will be over 80%."

"This has been made possible by the IOC initiative with the Pfizer by earning donation of vaccines for Games participants," Coates said.

18 hr 14 min ago

Brazilian health agency extends storage conditions for Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

From CNN's Rodrigo Pedroso

A health worker holds a tray with vials of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 at a community medical center in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on May 6.
Brazilian health agency Anvisa authorized new storage conditions for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 on Friday. 

The vaccine can now be kept at a controlled temperature between 2 degrees Celsius (35.6 degrees Fahrenheit), and 8 degrees Celsius (46.4 degrees Fahrenheit) for up to 31 days. The previous storage period was five days.

Regulatory agencies in the United States and Europe have also extended the duration of storing the immunizer to one month in those conditions.

The Brazilian Health Ministry signed two contracts with Pfizer/BioNTech to receive 200 million doses of the immunizer by the end of the year. To date, Brazil has received 3.4 million doses. 

19 hr 26 min ago

Vermont lifts bar and restaurant curfews as state nears vaccination goal 

From CNN's Hannah Sarisohn 

A curfew on bars and restaurants in Vermont will be lifted and establishments can resume their normal operating hours starting tomorrow, Gov. Phil Scott announced Friday. 

“This is a time when we think we’re within a week or two from lifting all restrictions,” Scott said at a news conference. “We felt that it was safe to do so at this point, there was no reason to keep that limit in place.”

Scott said Vermont is just shy of its 80% statewide vaccination goal, with 77% of residents 12 and older having now received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The governor said the state of emergency should also be lifted shortly after the 80% threshold is met. 

He also said while a total reopening next week is possible, he’ll have to see how well Vermonters do with vaccinations at that point. 

Vaccination rates in the 18- to 29-year-old group increased over the past month from 30% to 50%, he said. 