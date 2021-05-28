Georgia governor signs order prohibiting schools from having mask mandates
From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch
Schools cannot require students and workers to wear a face covering while on campus, according to a new executive order by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.
The new order, effective May 31, also eliminates rules for restaurants, bars, conventions, child care facilities, live performance venues, and other organizations. Previous executive orders eliminated regulations for camps and sporting events, the release said.
"As hospitalizations, cases, deaths, and percent positive tests all continue to decline - and with vaccinations on the rise — Georgians deserve to fully return to normal,” Kemp said in the release. "With safe and effective vaccines widely available and the public well-aware of all COVID-19 mitigation measures, mandates from state and local governments are no longer needed."
Kemp also signed several other executive orders today including lowering flags to half-staff in observance of Memorial Day, suspending the Waynesboro mayor who was indicted in December, renewing the state of emergency for petroleum shortage and renewing the state’s public health emergency order for another 30 days.
1 hr 30 min ago
Netherlands will ease coronavirus lockdown measures starting June 5
From CNN's Lauren Kent and Mick Krever
The Netherlands government will further ease coronavirus lockdown measures from June 5, allowing indoor dining in restaurants, bars, and cafes, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday.
"On June 5, we will take the third step of the opening plan and almost everything will open, including restaurants and cafes, cinemas and museums," Rutte tweeted. "Conditions continue to apply. By continuing to follow the basic rules, more and more is possible."
Theaters, cinemas, and concert halls can also reopen next week, with a maximum capacity of 50 visitors per space, according to a government statement. Group rehearsals and lessons related to arts and culture can also resume starting June 5, with a maximum of 50 participants per indoor space.
1 hr 44 min ago
New Hampshire governor renews Covid-19 state of emergency for 14 days
From CNN’s Rebekah Riess
New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu today issued a new executive order renewing his Covid-19 state of emergency for 14 days.
“Granite Staters have managed through this pandemic incredibly well, and as a result of their hard work, New Hampshire has no commercial restrictions in place, no statewide mask mandate, and is open for business,” Sununu said.
“Today’s action to renew the State of Emergency allows the legislature to take up our various critical emergency orders that have brought flexibility to manage through this pandemic, and I call on the House and Senate to move swiftly in this charge so that we can move out of a State of Emergency as quickly as possible,” the governor added.
1 hr 49 min ago
Nearly three-quarters of seniors in the US have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19
From CNN's Deidre McPhillips
More than half of the US population – about 166 million people – have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and about 40% – 133.5 million people – have been fully vaccinated, according to data published Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Among the 65-and-older population, nearly 86% have received at least one dose, and nearly 75% are fully vaccinated.
Overall, 292,099,778 total doses have been reported administered – about 81% of the 362,375,765 total doses delivered.
That’s about 1.4 million doses reported administered since Thursday, for a seven-day average of about 1.5 million doses per day.
Note: Data published by the CDC may be delayed, and doses may not have been administered on the day reported.
2 hr 49 min ago
CDC drops masking and physical distancing guidance for fully vaccinated campers and staffers
From CNN's Ben Tinker
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has dropped masking and physical distancing guidance for campers and staffers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
“Staff and campers who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks at camp, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance,” the CDC said in an update to its website on Friday. “Although fully vaccinated persons do not need to wear masks, camps can be supportive of staff or campers who choose to continue to wear a mask.”
In the guidance, the CDC encouraged everyone 12 years and older to get vaccinated for Covid-19, and underscored that the vaccines are safe and effective.
The agency said people who are fully vaccinated to not need to undergo routine Covid-19 testing, and do not need to be tested – even if they are exposed to someone with a known Covid-19 infection – “unless they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms."
3 hr 18 min ago
Pfizer anticipates more than 20 countries will commit to its Olympic vaccination program
From CNN's Amanda Sealy
Since Pfizer announced it would donate Covid-19 vaccine doses to Olympic participants in early March, the company now says it expects more than 20 countries will participate its vaccination program.
These countries are where the “necessary regulatory and legal conditions exist,” according to a company statement.
However, in countries that do not meet these conditions, Pfizer says “there is work underway to establish central locations where delegations from countries where the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine is not yet available can go to be vaccinated ahead of traveling to Japan.”
It is not yet clear how the logistics would work, considering it’s recommended that the two doses of this vaccine be administered 21 days apart, and someone is not considered fully protected until two weeks after their second dose.
More than 200 countries, states and territories are expected to be represented at the games.
“Pfizer and the International Olympic Committee have made meaningful progress in working with the local governments and National Olympic Committees in markets around the world during the few weeks since the donation announcement,” the company said in a statement.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission Chairman John Coates said during a news conference on May 21 that 75% of Tokyo Olympic village residents are vaccinated, or are due to be vaccinated, and by the time the Games come around, "this will be over 80%."
"This has been made possible by the IOC initiative with the Pfizer by earning donation of vaccines for Games participants," Coates said.
2 hr 52 min ago
Brazilian health agency extends storage conditions for Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine
From CNN's Rodrigo Pedroso
Brazilian health agency Anvisa authorized new storage conditions for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 on Friday.
The vaccine can now be kept at a controlled temperature between 2 degrees Celsius (35.6 degrees Fahrenheit),and 8 degrees Celsius (46.4 degrees Fahrenheit) for up to 31 days. The previous storage period was five days.
Regulatory agencies in the United States and Europe have also extended the duration of storing the immunizer to one month in those conditions.
The Brazilian Health Ministry signed two contracts with Pfizer/BioNTech to receive 200 million doses of the immunizer by the end of the year. To date, Brazil has received 3.4 million doses.
4 hr 5 min ago
Vermont lifts bar and restaurant curfews as state nears vaccination goal
From CNN's Hannah Sarisohn
A curfew on bars and restaurants in Vermont will be lifted and establishments can resume their normal operating hours starting tomorrow, Gov. Phil Scott announced Friday.
“This is a time when we think we’re within a week or two from lifting all restrictions,” Scott said at a news conference. “We felt that it was safe to do so at this point, there was no reason to keep that limit in place.”
Scott said Vermont is just shy of its 80% statewide vaccination goal, with 77% of residents 12 and older having now received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
The governor said the state of emergency should also be lifted shortly after the 80% threshold is met.
He also said while a total reopening next week is possible, he’ll have to see how well Vermonters do with vaccinations at that point.
Vaccination rates in the 18- to 29-year-old group increased over the past month from 30% to 50%, he said.
4 hr 5 min ago
Biden touts progress made in combatting Covid-19 during remarks in Virginia
From CNN's Jason Hoffman
President Biden projected a sense of hope and optimism heading into the Memorial Day weekend, touting the progress the country has made in combatting the coronavirus pandemic thanks to the vaccination efforts, help from local leaders, and Americans who have done their “patriotic duty.”
“Four months after I took office, we're further along in this fight than anyone thought possible. Let’s remember where we were 129 days ago. When I took office, we were averaging 184,000 cases per day nationwide. Here in Virginia, as the governor pointed out, schools were closed, main street had gone quiet here and in cities all across America.” Biden said during remarks at Sportrock Climbing Center in Alexandria, Virginia, on Friday.
“And today you've gone from 184 cases per day nationwide to fewer than 22 cases — 22,000 cases per day. Deaths have dropped by over 85%. Tens of thousands of moms and dads, grandpops and grandmas, brothers, sisters, neighbors, friends are still with us today who would otherwise have been lost,” he added.
The President said thanks to the 165 million Americans who have gotten at least one shot and 51% of Americans who are fully vaccinated, “we’re not just saving lives, we're getting our lives back.”
“Stores and restaurants up and down main street are hanging open signs on their front doors. And here, in the rock-climbing gym we're greeted by another and we're greeting one another, with smiles, with our masks off,” he said.
However, Biden stressed that despite the growing light at the end of the tunnel, Americans can’t let up now, and he urged those not yet vaccinated against Covid-19 to do so.
“As more Americans get vaccinated the days grow brighter and brighter but let me be clear, we're not done yet. We have to reach those who are not vaccinated and make it as easy as possible for them to get protected,” the President said, calling on Americans to “sprint through the finish line.”
Biden also said that the increase in vaccinations across the country shows that Americans are willing to come together for a common goal of beating the virus.
“When I ran for office, I said I wanted to do three things, one of which was to unite the country. It's difficult, but this is the first real evidence that we're able to do it. The American people are more ready to come together, I believe, than the Congress and the elected officials are, but we're getting there,” he said.
The President also touted the economic progress the country has made since he has taken office, just hours before his first budget proposal gets sent to Congress.
“From pain and stagnation of a long, dark winter to an economy on the move, growing faster than it has in nearly 40 years. From anemic job creation in the months before I took office to the fastest job creation in the first three months of any administration in American history. And rising wages, rising wages,” Biden said.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam also spoke Friday, discussing the progress his state specifically has made in getting to a point where it can roll back restrictions.
“Today we mark a tremendous milestone in our fight against Covid-19. As of 12:01 this morning, for the first time since March 2020, there are no limits on capacity or distancing in Virginia’s restaurants, businesses, offices or other venues. That’s something that we can all be proud of,” Northam said.
He also touted the state’s vaccination efforts, saying 66% of Virginia adults have had at least their first shot and more than half of adults are fully vaccinated, adding that the state will hit Biden’s goal of 70% of adults getting at least one shot by July 4.
Northam praised the Biden administration for following the science, taking a – not so veiled – swipe at the Trump administration.
“As Governor, I can tell you that having a partner in the White House, makes a huge, huge difference, setting clear goals as he has done, and support us with the resources we need to meet those goals. And as a doctor, I know it also makes a big difference when leadership respects science and follow its lead," he said.