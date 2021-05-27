Delta will only hire people who have been vaccinated, CEO says

CEO of Delta Air Lines Ed Bastian on May 27. CNN

CEO of Delta Airlines Ed Bastian said the company will only be hiring people who are vaccinated as travel, particularly on planes, starts to reopen.

He said as they are evaluating applicants, Delta can ask them if they have been vaccinated.

"If they haven't been vaccinated, we're not going to take them into the employment," he told CNN on Thursday. "We have 20, 30, 40 applicants per job so we have the opportunity to be selective," he added.

Bastian said Delta is encouraging all current employees to get the shot, and right now, about 64% worldwide are vaccinated.

Delta Airlines will be operating at close to 90% of its capacity in the US by this summer, according to Bastian. He said this is ahead of an anticipated surge in demand as restrictions relax.

Bastian said ticket prices are at about 15-20% what they were in 2019.

"As the summer plans continue to get booked, I encourage everyone to go out and hold your seats and get your plans booked because pricing will eventually start to respond to the big surge in demand," he said.

He said Delta will continue to require passengers to wear masks on planes for now, adding the airline will re-evaluate after the federal mandate ends in September.

"I think the majority of our customers appreciate the fact that we... particularly as the planes are full, we're flying at 80% to 90% load factors for this weekend, so I think people actually are happy to be wearing masks, collectively," Bastian said.