Up to 75% of new Covid-19 cases in UK are Indian variant

Up to three quarters of all newly diagnosed Covid-19 cases in the United Kingdom are attributed to the variant first identified in India, Britain's health minister Matt Hancock said at a news conference on Monday.

“The latest estimates are that more than half and potentially as many as three-quarters of all new cases are now of this variant,” Hancock said. “As we set out our road map we always expected cases to rise, we must remain vigilant.”

Hancock went on to say, the surge in cases attributed to this particular variant was focused in certain “hotspots.”

"The increase in cases remains focused in hotspots and we are doing all we can to tackle this variant wherever it flares up,” he said adding that health authorities were increasing testing and vaccination capacity in those areas.

“In Bolton, for instance, we have done 17,147 vaccinations in the last week,” he added.

A total of 6,959 cases of the Covid-19 variant first identified in India, Public Health England said on Thursday.