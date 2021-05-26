From CNN's Esha Mitra in New Delhi

India reported 208,921 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, bringing the country’s total confirmed caseload past 27 million.

Wednesday’s tally brings the nation’s number of confirmed cases to 27,157,795, according to figures released by the Indian health ministry.

The country also reported 4,157 fatalities on Wednesday, with the total coronavirus death toll now at 311,388.

India reported fewer than 200,000 new cases for the first time in over a month on Tuesday -- a significant fall from reporting more than 400,000 cases daily earlier this month.

As of Wednesday, India has administered more than 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, according to the health ministry.