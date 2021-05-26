World
San Jose shooting

The Covid-19 pandemic

What's moving markets today

The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccines

By Helen Regan, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 2:00 p.m. ET, May 26, 2021
1 hr ago

Covid-19 cases and deaths are plateauing at alarming high levels in the Americas

From CNN’s Claudia Rebaza

Covid-19 cases and deaths are plateauing at an alarming high levels in the Americas, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) director, Dr. Carissa Etienne, said Wednesday.

Last week, the region reported over 1.2 million new Covid-19 cases and 31,000 deaths, figures that remain unchanged over the last few weeks, Etienne said.

“Latin American countries also represented the top five highest mortality rates worldwide” last week, Etienne also warned.

During PAHO’s weekly briefing and assessing the pandemic’s evolution, Etienne highlighted Cuba after it continues to report significant new infections.  

Central American countries such as Costa Rica, Panama and Belize are also seeing spikes as well as Honduras “where ICU beds are over 80% capacity,” Etienne said. 

“We are also concerned about increasing trends and hospitalizations in Haiti,” Etienne told reporters 

In South America, while countries such as Chile, Peru and Paraguay have reported declines in new cases, Uruguay, Argentina and Brazil are seeing new cases on the rise. Bolivia has also reported “a drastic increase in cases and deaths," Etienne explained.

Asked about the presence of the Indian variant across the region, PAHO’s Incident Manager Sylvain Aldighieri said cases have been detected in 10 countries in North, Central and South America and mostly linked with international travelers. 

Regarding the slow vaccination rollout in the Americas, PAHO’s director urged once again the global community to help expand the region’s vaccine coverage.

“In our region of nearly 700 million people, just 37 million have been fully vaccinated against Covid. I hope you agree that this is completely unacceptable,” Etienne stated.

 

45 min ago

There's no timeline on when we'll know how Covid-19 started, Fauci says

From CNN’s Jen Christensen

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on May 26.
It’s hard to determine when exactly scientists will figure out what started the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci told the Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham asked at what point it would be more likely Covid-19 came from lab if an intermediate host could not be identified.

Fauci gave the example of a disease such as Ebola; the first outbreak was reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1976. Scientists believe that fruit bats are natural hosts of the Ebola virus, but it’s still not clear what the intermediate host is. Scientists do not believe Ebola started in a lab, Fauci said.

“I don’t think we can give a time element on that yet, senator, for the simple reason, we still have not yet confirmed what the host is from Ebola,” said Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “It’s been many years now since the original Ebola outbreaks and we haven’t yet nailed that down.”

Graham asked Fauci if there had ever been a pandemic that started in a lab.

“To our knowledge, no,” Fauci said.

Fauci and members of the Biden administration have been calling for the continuation of an investigation into the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, Fauci said he is not convinced that the pandemic originated naturally. 

2 hr 8 min ago

US needs adult immunization structure as Covid-19 vaccine rollout continues, CDC director says

From CNN's Jacqueline Howard

Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Rochelle Walensky speaks during a hearing on May 19 in Washington,DC.
As the coronavirus vaccine rollout continues — and the potential future need for booster shots is considered — the nation could benefit from a robust adult immunization program, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told the House Committee on Appropriations during a subcommittee hearing. 

"We don't have an adult immunization structure in this country," Walensky said during Wednesday's hearing, where she discussed the CDC's requested budget for fiscal year 2022.

"We have a childhood immunization structure in this country, but we do not have one for adults," Walensky said. "We don't have a mechanism to do this right now and among the reasons for the funding is to develop and bolster an adult immunization structure in this country for flu shots, for Covid vaccines if we need them again."

Walensky added that it remains unclear if or when coronavirus vaccine booster doses may be needed in the future for those who are already fully vaccinated — but it is currently being studied.

2 hr 7 min ago

73% of moderate to severe Covid-19 patients had symptoms months later, analysis finds

From CNN Health's Ryan Prior

Nearly three-quarters of patients with moderate-to-severe Covid-19 had at least one long-term symptom, according to a new review of existing research published Wednesday in JAMA Network Open.

Researchers from Stanford University conducted a review of 45 existing studies that followed a total of 9,751 patients in the months after Covid-19 infection. 

They found 73% of the patients had at least one symptom 60 days after diagnosis, symptom onset or hospital admission. That finding was consistent even in studies that followed patients up to six months.

The researchers also found across the studies that 40% of study participants experienced fatigue, 36% had shortness of breath and another 25% reported an inability to concentrate, often referred to as brain fog.

"We had no data on individuals who got Covid-19 and simply went about their day, so we don't want to cause a lot of alarm with the value of 73% of people experiencing long-term outcomes," Tahmina Nasserie, a Ph.D. candidate in epidemiology and population health at Stanford University and the lead author of the study, told CNN. "We want people to understand that these are mainly hospitalized so we can only generalize our findings for that particular population."

With more than 33 million reported Covid-19 cases in the US, long-term symptoms among hospitalized patients represented a "huge public health burden," she said.

She added that many patients go on to experience long Covid, with lingering fatigue or brain fog, even after a relatively mild case.

One major issue, according to the paper, was that the various studies on post-Covid effects were heterogenous, making it hard to fully compare them on measures such as the length of time for which patients were followed or which symptoms were reported. 

It was "impossible" to figure out whether the symptoms resolved, or how long people stayed sick, Nasserie said.

And the research team would have benefited if more studies had been published on long-term effects in patients who were not hospitalized, she explained.

In a secondary aspect of the paper, Nasserie and co-authors recommended methods that future researchers on long-term Covid-19 complications. Those practices could be meaningful in harmonizing studies on long Covid, she felt, especially with the National Institutes of Health earmarking more than $1 billion to study complications of the novel coronavirus.

"We wanted to step in while this body of evidence is still relatively young," she said. "We wanted to come up with recommendations that we're hoping that researchers will follow in the future to try and make it more possible for people like us to quantify the true risk of Covid-19."

3 hr 16 min ago

New York City has administered more than 8 million Covid-19 vaccine doses, mayor says

From CNN's Mirna Alsharif

People receive a COVID-19 vaccination shot at the Broadway Junction subway station in Brooklyn on May 12 in New York City.
More than 8 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in New York City, said Mayor Bill de Blasio at a press conference on Wednesday.

"More good news today in our fight against Covid, we keep passing milestones," said de Blasio about the 8,062,074 doses administered in the city so far. "And climbing as we speak because of the extraordinary outreach effort all over the five boroughs."

Mobile vaccination sites in the form of buses and vans have been very helpful in the vaccination efforts in the city, added de Blasio.

3 hr 31 min ago

Current approach to preventing Covid-19 at the Olympics is "dangerous," US expert says

From CNN's Naomi Thomas

A security guard walks in front of the Olympic Rings on May 9 in Tokyo.
The approach to preventing Covid-19 at the Tokyo Olympics is a dangerous one, and recommendations for protecting the athletes should be reviewed, according to Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

The first problem, Osterholm said on CNN’s New Day today, is that the vaccines aren’t available for many of the participants, or they aren’t being used. This is a particular problem for people younger than 18 — vaccines aren’t approved for that age group in many countries, although there are athletes in that age group.

“We’ve got to address the vaccine issue immediately,” he said. 

Second, he said that there has been very little planning for how to address aerosol spread of Covid-19. 

“There's virtually been no planning for how are we going to move people in buses, or putting three people to a hotel room, or where do they eat and what kind of respiratory protection do they have. In fact they noted each country should bring their own face masks,” he said. 

Osterholm — who along with other public health experts wrote a piece on the Tokyo Olympics in the New England Journal of Medicine Tuesday — said that they are calling for an emergency review of all the recommendations that have been made and how to handle the games as safely as possible.

“I’d give them a chance right now. I think that we all want the good news with the Olympics, I think no one at this point wouldn't want to have that torch lit and to see us come back together,” Osterholm said when asked if he would cancel the games.

“But I think that the approach they're taking right now is virtually a dangerous one if they don't change many of the recommendations they have and for how they're going to protect athletes and their support team members. I think this is a real challenge," he added.

5 hr 40 min ago

France will introduce mandatory quarantine for travelers coming from the UK

From CNN's Lorraine Poupon and Barbara Wojazer

France will establish a mandatory quarantine for travelers coming from the UK, French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal told journalists after the weekly government meeting Wednesday.

“There is a new situation in the UK because of the so-called Indian variant,” Attal explained.

“France will establish a mandatory isolation period for people coming from the UK,” he added.

 Details of the decision will be laid out in the coming hours, Attal said.

11 hr ago

India's Covid-19 cases surpass 27 million

From CNN's Esha Mitra in New Delhi

Swab tests are collected from passengers at New Delhi Railway Station in Delhi, India on May 25.
India reported 208,921 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, bringing the country’s total confirmed caseload past 27 million.

Wednesday’s tally brings the nation’s number of confirmed cases to 27,157,795, according to figures released by the Indian health ministry.

The country also reported 4,157 fatalities on Wednesday, with the total coronavirus death toll now at 311,388. 

India reported fewer than 200,000 new cases for the first time in over a month on Tuesday -- a significant fall from reporting more than 400,000 cases daily earlier this month.

As of Wednesday, India has administered more than 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, according to the health ministry.

12 hr 55 min ago

"Black fungus" cases rise to 10,000 in India, minister says

From CNN's Esha Mitra in New Delhi

Cases of "black fungus" in India have risen to 10,000, the junior minister responsible for chemicals and fertilizers on Tuesday.

The disease, called mucormycosis, is a rare and potentially deadly infection that is increasingly being detected among recovered Covid patients in the country, especially those with diabetes. 

“We started seeing it all of a sudden from the second week of May and within 15 days it has reached 10,000 cases,” minister Mansukh Mandaviya told local media ANI.

At least 120 deaths have been recorded in Maharashtra state, home to the most populous city Mumbai, according to CNN affiliate CNN-News 18. The state’s health minister Rajesh Tope said 2,245 cases of the disease have been recorded in Maharashtra alone. 

Meanwhile, several states faced a shortage of the drug Amphotericin B, which is used in the treatment of black fungus.

“If a disease spreads so much and with such speed, India did not have that much (required) medicine production,” Mandaviya said, adding an order had been placed to import 700,000 vials of the drug.

At least eight states, including Maharashtra, have declared black fungus a notifiable disease in accordance with state government directives to notify all cases.

