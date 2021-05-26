Go There: CNN reports on US travel ahead of Memorial Day weekend and ongoing mask mandates for passengers

President Biden is tasking the intelligence community to "redouble their efforts" in assessing the origins of Covid-19 and report back within 90 days.

In a statement on Wednesday, Biden said he asked National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in March to “task the Intelligence Community to prepare a report on their most up-to-date analysis of the origins of COVID-19, including whether it emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident.”

“As of today, the U.S. Intelligence Community has ‘coalesced around two likely scenarios’ but has not reached a definitive conclusion on this question,” Biden writes. “Here is their current position: ‘while two elements in the IC leans toward the former scenario and one leans more toward the latter – each with low or moderate confidence – the majority of elements do not believe there is sufficient information to assess one to be more likely than the other."

In Wednesday’s statement, the President also says he’s now calling for the intelligence community to “redouble their efforts” and report back within 90 days, and in the meantime, “to keep Congress fully apprised of its work.”

“The United States will also keep working with like-minded partners around the world to press China to participate in a full, transparent, evidence-based international investigation and to provide access to all relevant data and evidence,” Biden writes.

During yesterday’s Covid-19 briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, fielded questions on the origin of Covid-19, telling reporters, “Many of us feel that it is more likely that this is a natural occurrence, as has happened with SARS-CoV-1, where it goes from an animal reservoir to a human. But we don't know 100 percent the answer to that, and since this is a question that keeps being asked, we feel strongly – all of us – that we should continue with the investigation and go to the next phase of the investigation that the WHO has done.”