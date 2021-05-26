Go There: CNN reports on US travel ahead of Memorial Day weekend and ongoing mask mandates for passengers

Nearly three-quarters of patients with moderate-to-severe Covid-19 had at least one long-term symptom, according to a new review of existing research published Wednesday in JAMA Network Open.
Researchers from Stanford University conducted a review of 45 existing studies that followed a total of 9,751 patients in the months after Covid-19 infection.
They found 73% of the patients had at least one symptom 60 days after diagnosis, symptom onset or hospital admission. That finding was consistent even in studies that followed patients up to six months.
The researchers also found across the studies that 40% of study participants experienced fatigue, 36% had shortness of breath and another 25% reported an inability to concentrate, often referred to as brain fog.
"We had no data on individuals who got Covid-19 and simply went about their day, so we don't want to cause a lot of alarm with the value of 73% of people experiencing long-term outcomes," Tahmina Nasserie, a Ph.D. candidate in epidemiology and population health at Stanford University and the lead author of the study, told CNN. "We want people to understand that these are mainly hospitalized so we can only generalize our findings for that particular population."
With more than 33 million reported Covid-19 cases in the US, long-term symptoms among hospitalized patients represented a "huge public health burden," she said.
She added that many patients go on to experience long Covid, with lingering fatigue or brain fog, even after a relatively mild case.
One major issue, according to the paper, was that the various studies on post-Covid effects were heterogenous, making it hard to fully compare them on measures such as the length of time for which patients were followed or which symptoms were reported.
It was "impossible" to figure out whether the symptoms resolved, or how long people stayed sick, Nasserie said.
And the research team would have benefited if more studies had been published on long-term effects in patients who were not hospitalized, she explained.
In a secondary aspect of the paper, Nasserie and co-authors recommended methods that future researchers on long-term Covid-19 complications. Those practices could be meaningful in harmonizing studies on long Covid, she felt, especially with the National Institutes of Health earmarking more than $1 billion to study complications of the novel coronavirus.
"We wanted to step in while this body of evidence is still relatively young," she said. "We wanted to come up with recommendations that we're hoping that researchers will follow in the future to try and make it more possible for people like us to quantify the true risk of Covid-19."