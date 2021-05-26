World
San Jose shooting

The Covid-19 pandemic

What's moving markets today

The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccines

By Helen Regan, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 2:21 p.m. ET, May 26, 2021
22 min ago

Go There: CNN reports on US travel ahead of Memorial Day weekend and ongoing mask mandates for passengers

As the US continues to reopen, more than 37 million people are expected to travel for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Under federal law, travelers are still required to wear masks when using public transportation, including travel by commercial plane, which could potentially set up more conflicts and fights over mask policy during the busy weekend.

CNN’s Pete Muntean was live from Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia. Watch his report:

48 min ago

Fauci: It's in the "enlightened self-interest" of the US to help the world get Covid-19 under control

From CNN’s Jen Christensen

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on May 26.
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on May 26. Sarah Silbiger/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci told the Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday that he thinks with the high rate of vaccinations in the United States, the country will get the Covid-19 pandemic under control “within a period of a few months.” To bring the pandemic to its end in the world, the US will need to help.

“A global pandemic requires a global response,” the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said. He and several other leaders of the National Institutes of Health were in front of the committee to discuss the agency’s proposed budget. Fauci said there’s always a danger that with the virus spreading in the rest of the world, it could create variants that might undermine the protectiveness of the current Covid-19 vaccines. 

“Not only do I think it’s a humanitarian, moral responsibility, but it’s in what I call ‘the enlightened self-interest’ for us to do that,” Fauci said.
1 hr 11 min ago

Biden tasks intelligence community to report on Covid-19 origins within 90 days

From CNN's DJ Judd

President Biden is tasking the intelligence community to "redouble their efforts" in assessing the origins of Covid-19 and report back within 90 days.

In a statement on Wednesday, Biden said he asked National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in March to “task the Intelligence Community to prepare a report on their most up-to-date analysis of the origins of COVID-19, including whether it emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident.”

“As of today, the U.S. Intelligence Community has ‘coalesced around two likely scenarios’ but has not reached a definitive conclusion on this question,” Biden writes. “Here is their current position: ‘while two elements in the IC leans toward the former scenario and one leans more toward the latter – each with low or moderate confidence – the majority of elements do not believe there is sufficient information to assess one to be more likely than the other."

In Wednesday’s statement, the President also says he’s now calling for the intelligence community to “redouble their efforts” and report back within 90 days, and in the meantime, “to keep Congress fully apprised of its work.”

“The United States will also keep working with like-minded partners around the world to press China to participate in a full, transparent, evidence-based international investigation and to provide access to all relevant data and evidence,” Biden writes.

During yesterday’s Covid-19 briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, fielded questions on the origin of Covid-19, telling reporters, “Many of us feel that it is more likely that this is a natural occurrence, as has happened with SARS-CoV-1, where it goes from an animal reservoir to a human. But we don't know 100 percent the answer to that, and since this is a question that keeps being asked, we feel strongly – all of us – that we should continue with the investigation and go to the next phase of the investigation that the WHO has done.”

1 hr 10 min ago

Variants and people not getting vaccinated keep CDC director up at night

From CNN’s Jacqueline Howard

Emerging coronavirus variants, people not getting vaccinated against Covid-19 and health disparities all keep Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, awake at night.

Walensky said that during a Wednesday subcommittee hearing of the House Committee on Appropriations. Connecticut Rep. Rosa DeLauro had asked both Walensky and Dr. Anne Schuchat, CDC's principal deputy director, what keeps them up at night.

"Variants, and the concern that people won't get vaccinated and the fact that we're not serving everybody in the country equally," Walensky responded.

Schuchat, who announced last week that she will be retiring after serving 33 years at CDC, said, "I think we have to remember the rest of the world and that while it's getting better here there are many places at risk– so until we're all out of this, none of us are out of this."

57 min ago

7 health officials spoke in the US Senate today. They want an investigation into how the pandemic started.

From CNN's Jen Christensen

Dr. Francis Collins, director of the U.S. National Institutes of Health, speaks during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on May 26 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
Dr. Francis Collins, director of the U.S. National Institutes of Health, speaks during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on May 26 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Stefani Reynolds/Pool/Getty Images

All seven leaders from the National Institutes of Health who spoke before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday agreed there should be further investigation into any possible connection the Wuhan Institute of Virology might have to the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I think the most likely reason, mechanism by which SARS-CoV-2 arose was a natural process of transfer from an animal to humans, but it is certainly possible that other options might have occurred, including a possible lab leak. We just don’t have evidence to be able to say what that likelihood is,” NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins told the committee.

SARS-CoV-2 is the name of the virus that causes Covid-19.

Joining Collins was Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Dr. Diana Bianchi, director of the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development; Dr. Ned Sharpless, director of the National Cancer Institute; Dr. Gary Gibbons, director of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute; Dr. Eliseo Perez-Stable, director of the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities; and Dr. Bruce Tromberg, director of the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering.

The World Health Organization has completed the first phase of its investigation. The US is encouraging the agency to investigate more.

1 hr 22 min ago

Covid-19 cases and deaths are plateauing at alarming high levels in the Americas

From CNN’s Claudia Rebaza

Covid-19 cases and deaths are plateauing at an alarming high levels in the Americas, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) director, Dr. Carissa Etienne, said Wednesday.

Last week, the region reported over 1.2 million new Covid-19 cases and 31,000 deaths, figures that remain unchanged over the last few weeks, Etienne said.

“Latin American countries also represented the top five highest mortality rates worldwide” last week, Etienne also warned.

During PAHO’s weekly briefing and assessing the pandemic’s evolution, Etienne highlighted Cuba after it continues to report significant new infections.  

Central American countries such as Costa Rica, Panama and Belize are also seeing spikes as well as Honduras “where ICU beds are over 80% capacity,” Etienne said. 

“We are also concerned about increasing trends and hospitalizations in Haiti,” Etienne told reporters 

In South America, while countries such as Chile, Peru and Paraguay have reported declines in new cases, Uruguay, Argentina and Brazil are seeing new cases on the rise. Bolivia has also reported “a drastic increase in cases and deaths," Etienne explained.

Asked about the presence of the Indian variant across the region, PAHO’s Incident Manager Sylvain Aldighieri said cases have been detected in 10 countries in North, Central and South America and mostly linked with international travelers. 

Regarding the slow vaccination rollout in the Americas, PAHO’s director urged once again the global community to help expand the region’s vaccine coverage.

“In our region of nearly 700 million people, just 37 million have been fully vaccinated against Covid. I hope you agree that this is completely unacceptable,” Etienne stated.

 

1 hr 6 min ago

There's no timeline on when we'll know how Covid-19 started, Fauci says

From CNN’s Jen Christensen

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on May 26.
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on May 26. Stefani Reynolds/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

It’s hard to determine when exactly scientists will figure out what started the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci told the Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham asked at what point it would be more likely Covid-19 came from lab if an intermediate host could not be identified.

Fauci gave the example of a disease such as Ebola; the first outbreak was reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1976. Scientists believe that fruit bats are natural hosts of the Ebola virus, but it’s still not clear what the intermediate host is. Scientists do not believe Ebola started in a lab, Fauci said.

“I don’t think we can give a time element on that yet, senator, for the simple reason, we still have not yet confirmed what the host is from Ebola,” said Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “It’s been many years now since the original Ebola outbreaks and we haven’t yet nailed that down.”

Graham asked Fauci if there had ever been a pandemic that started in a lab.

“To our knowledge, no,” Fauci said.

Fauci and members of the Biden administration have been calling for the continuation of an investigation into the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, Fauci said he is not convinced that the pandemic originated naturally. 

2 hr 29 min ago

US needs adult immunization structure as Covid-19 vaccine rollout continues, CDC director says

From CNN's Jacqueline Howard

Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Rochelle Walensky speaks during a hearing on May 19 in Washington,DC.
Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Rochelle Walensky speaks during a hearing on May 19 in Washington,DC. Greg Nash/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

As the coronavirus vaccine rollout continues — and the potential future need for booster shots is considered — the nation could benefit from a robust adult immunization program, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told the House Committee on Appropriations during a subcommittee hearing. 

"We don't have an adult immunization structure in this country," Walensky said during Wednesday's hearing, where she discussed the CDC's requested budget for fiscal year 2022.

"We have a childhood immunization structure in this country, but we do not have one for adults," Walensky said. "We don't have a mechanism to do this right now and among the reasons for the funding is to develop and bolster an adult immunization structure in this country for flu shots, for Covid vaccines if we need them again."

Walensky added that it remains unclear if or when coronavirus vaccine booster doses may be needed in the future for those who are already fully vaccinated — but it is currently being studied.

2 hr 28 min ago

73% of moderate to severe Covid-19 patients had symptoms months later, analysis finds

From CNN Health's Ryan Prior

Nearly three-quarters of patients with moderate-to-severe Covid-19 had at least one long-term symptom, according to a new review of existing research published Wednesday in JAMA Network Open.

Researchers from Stanford University conducted a review of 45 existing studies that followed a total of 9,751 patients in the months after Covid-19 infection. 

They found 73% of the patients had at least one symptom 60 days after diagnosis, symptom onset or hospital admission. That finding was consistent even in studies that followed patients up to six months.

The researchers also found across the studies that 40% of study participants experienced fatigue, 36% had shortness of breath and another 25% reported an inability to concentrate, often referred to as brain fog.

"We had no data on individuals who got Covid-19 and simply went about their day, so we don't want to cause a lot of alarm with the value of 73% of people experiencing long-term outcomes," Tahmina Nasserie, a Ph.D. candidate in epidemiology and population health at Stanford University and the lead author of the study, told CNN. "We want people to understand that these are mainly hospitalized so we can only generalize our findings for that particular population."

With more than 33 million reported Covid-19 cases in the US, long-term symptoms among hospitalized patients represented a "huge public health burden," she said.

She added that many patients go on to experience long Covid, with lingering fatigue or brain fog, even after a relatively mild case.

One major issue, according to the paper, was that the various studies on post-Covid effects were heterogenous, making it hard to fully compare them on measures such as the length of time for which patients were followed or which symptoms were reported. 

It was "impossible" to figure out whether the symptoms resolved, or how long people stayed sick, Nasserie said.

And the research team would have benefited if more studies had been published on long-term effects in patients who were not hospitalized, she explained.

In a secondary aspect of the paper, Nasserie and co-authors recommended methods that future researchers on long-term Covid-19 complications. Those practices could be meaningful in harmonizing studies on long Covid, she felt, especially with the National Institutes of Health earmarking more than $1 billion to study complications of the novel coronavirus.

"We wanted to step in while this body of evidence is still relatively young," she said. "We wanted to come up with recommendations that we're hoping that researchers will follow in the future to try and make it more possible for people like us to quantify the true risk of Covid-19."