US reports lowest number of child Covid-19 cases since early October
From CNN's Jen Christensen
With nearly 40,000 new cases, the US saw the lowest number of weekly Covid-19 cases among children since early-October, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Children accounted for nearly 20% of the new cases reported late last week. More than 3.9 million children have tested positive since the start of the pandemic as of May 20.
Depending on the state, children made up between 6% and 19.5% of those who were tested for Covid-19, and 5.2%-34.4% of children tested were positive for the coronavirus.
Children are still considered much less likely than adults to develop severe symptoms of Covid-19 or to die from the disease. Children represented 1.3% to 3.2% of total reported hospitalizations for Covid-19, based on the information provided by 24 states and New York City. Only 0.1%-1.9% of all cases of Covid-19 in children required hospitalization.
Nine states reported zero child deaths among the 43 states that provided data on Covid-19 mortality.
1 hr 34 min ago
US health experts say plans for Tokyo Olympics not informed by science
From CNN's Jacqueline Howard
US public health experts are calling for "urgent action" to assess the Covid-19 risks associated with the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo and the additional measures that could be put in place to mitigate those risks.
The experts — including Michael Osterholm from the University of Minnesota and other researchers — wrote in the New England Journal of Medicine on Tuesday that they recommend the World Health Organization "immediately convene an emergency committee" to advise on a risk-management approach for the Tokyo Olympic Games.
"With less than 2 months until the Olympic torch is lit, canceling the Games may be the safest option. But the Olympic Games are one of the few events that could connect us at a time of global disconnect," the researchers wrote. "For us to connect safely, we believe urgent action is needed for these Olympic Games to proceed."
Due to the pandemic, the International Olympic Committee postponed the Tokyo Olympics last year and rescheduled the Games for this summer — starting on July 23.
"We believe the IOC's determination to proceed with the Olympic Games is not informed by the best scientific evidence. The playbooks maintain that athletes participate at their own risk, while failing both to distinguish the various levels of risk faced by athletes and to recognize the limitations of measures such as temperature screenings and face coverings," the researchers wrote.
The researchers noted that the IOC's playbooks should classify various sporting events as low, moderate or high risk depending on the activity. For instance, an outdoor sport where competitors are naturally spaced out, such as archery or equestrian, could be considered low risk while indoor contact sports, such as boxing or wrestling, could be considered high risk.
The researchers called for more plans to conduct frequent Covid-19 testing and emphasized that temperature checks could miss pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic cases.
The researchers say that while vaccines are available in some countries, in Japan, where the Olympic Games will be held, less than 5% of the population is vaccinated — and not all athletes participating in the Olympics may be vaccinated. They also noted in the paper that coronavirus variants, which may be more transmissible than the original strain, are circulating widely
"Although several countries have vaccinated their athletes, adolescents between 15 and 17 years of age cannot be vaccinated in most countries, and children younger than 15 can be vaccinated in even fewer countries," the researchers wrote. "In the absence of regular testing, participants may become infected during the Olympics and pose a risk when they return home to more than 200 countries."
1 hr 50 min ago
Less than 10% of the US population lives in a county with "high" Covid-19 transmission, federal data shows
From CNN’s Deidre McPhillips
Less than 1 in 10 people in the US – about 9% of the population – live in a county considered to have “high” Covid-19 transmission, according to a CNN analysis of federal data.
However, in seven states, more than a quarter of the population lives in a county with “high” transmission: Delaware (76%), Colorado (47%), Wyoming (44%), Michigan (40%), Maine (39%), Montana (28%) and Florida (25%).
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers a county to have “high” transmission if there have been 100 or more cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 residents or a test positivity rate of 10% or higher in the past seven days.
About two weeks ago, closer to 3 in 10 people – about 28% of the population – lived in a county considered to have “high” transmission.
Overall, most people in the US live in a county that is still considered to have “substantial” transmission (38% of the population) or “moderate” transmission (about 51% of the population).
About 2% of the US population – about 7 million people – live in a county considered to have “low” transmission, defined by the CDC as less than 10 new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate of less than 5% in the past seven days.
In nine states, more than 5% of the population lives in a county considered to have “low” transmission: Rhode Island, Oklahoma, Nebraska, South Dakota, Montana, Kansas, Utah, North Dakota and New Jersey.
1 hr 55 min ago
Pandemic has shown how systemic racism and health disparities are hurting people of color, US official says
From CNN's Jen Christensen
National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said Tuesday that Covid-19 has “energized” the agency to do more to address health disparities in the United States.
“We really have to look at what’s happened with Covid-19 as another example of just how devastating health disparities are in the United States and that those same populations that have suffered from disparities like obesity, diabetes, hypertension, got hit extremely hard by Covid-19,” Collins told the House Committee on Appropriations hearing about the proposed NIH budget. “No one can look at that and not say we’ve got a serious issue here.”
Communities of color have had a disproportionate number of hospitalizations and deaths during the pandemic.
“If your ZIP code is a stronger predictor of your longevity than your DNA code, and it certainly is, there is something seriously awry here in terms of the way in which structural racism, which undergirds so much of what’s happening institutionally and across the country has played out, in terms of health effects,” Collins said.
Collins said that while the NIH has been studying minority health and health disparities, for many years, the agency plans to go deeper to fully understand not just the causes of health disparities, but to find the best interventions.
“We can’t fix the health care system in the United States as the NIH, we’re the research organization,” Collins said, “but we can organize studies to see what would happen if you change certain approaches to health and other aspects that are contributing to this and we aim to do that.”
2 hr 6 min ago
Half of the US adult population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to CDC data
From CNN’s Deidre McPhillips
Half of the adult population in the United States is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to data published Tuesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This milestone has also been reached by 25 states, as well as Washington, DC.
More than 164 million people – 49.5% of the total US population – has received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and more than 131 million people – 39.5% of the total US population – are fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.
Overall, 287,788,872 total doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been reported administered, about 80% of the 359,004,955 total doses delivered.
That’s about 898,000 more doses reported administered since Monday, for a seven-day average of about 1.8 million doses per day. This is the first time in about three weeks that less than 1 million new doses have been reported administered since the day prior.
Remember: Data published by the CDC may be delayed, and doses may not have been administered on the day reported.
You can see the share of adult residents who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by state here.
2 hr 23 min ago
State partners with Delaware Lottery for Covid-19 vaccine incentive program
From CNN's Melissa Alonso
Delaware state officials launched a new incentive program aimed at increasing Covid-19 vaccination rates in the state, according to a statement from Gov. John Carney's office.
As part of the program, DE Wins!, residents aged 12 and older who were vaccinated "from May 25-June 29, and any Delawarean ages 12-17 vaccinated to date, will be entered to win $5,000 in cash and additional prizes in twice-weekly drawings conducted by the Delaware Lottery," the statement said.
Delaware Lottery will hold weekly drawings on Mondays and Fridays from May 31 to June 30.
"Our goal is to reach 70% of vaccinated adults in DE in the coming weeks, & to continue vaccinating as many Delawareans as possible against COVID-19. That’s why we launched DE Wins!, an incentive & public education campaign, to help get there," Carney tweeted Tuesday.
Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, said “incentive programs are one of three key levers that are becoming widely recognized for increasing vaccine rates."
Delaware is the latest state to roll out its own monetary vaccine initiative program to boost inoculations.
Ohio, New York and Maryland are all giving away millions of dollars through special lotteries to increase vaccination rates among younger residents, CNN has reported.
2 hr 31 min ago
Pandemic has been an "unprecedented challenge" for kids and their mental health, official says
From CNN’s Jen Christensen
The pandemic has been a significant challenge for children’s mental health, National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said Tuesday.
“People sort of shrug and say, ‘well, you know, kids are resilient,’ but wait a minute, this is really an incredible unprecedented challenge to their life experience,” Collins told the House Appropriations committee.
The NIH has asked scientists to submit grant applications to study the mental health consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic for children. Earlier research has shown that even otherwise healthy children have had some developmental setbacks and delays during the pandemic.
There are several questions new research will have to address, Collins said.
“What has it meant for them to be out of school, which is normally the place where a lot of socialization and education happens for this prolonged period. And what about this issue of being fearful of an illness that might actually affect your families, might suddenly be blamed on you if you were the one who happened to bring the illness in?” Collins said.
Collins said he hopes that the research will provide better answers about how adults can best help kids cope with the challenges brought on by the pandemic.
3 hr 1 min ago
Georgia governor bans Covid-19 vaccine passports in state government
From CNN's Jamiel Lynch and Tina Burnside
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday signed an executive order prohibiting state agencies, state service providers and state properties from requiring Covid-19 vaccine passports, according to a release from the his office.
Under the "Prohibition of Covid-19 Vaccine Passports" executive order, vaccine passports will not be required for entry into the state. The order also says that state employers should not have different rules for employees based on vaccination status unless rules are implemented using an honor-code system.
"While I continue to urge all Georgians to get vaccinated so we continue our momentum in putting the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview, vaccination is a personal decision between each citizen and a medical professional — not state government," Kemp said in a statement.
Tuesday's executive order makes clear that data held by the Georgia Department of Public Health and their immunization system will not be used by any public or private entity for a vaccine passport program, the release stated.
3 hr 7 min ago
CDC director: "If you're vaccinated, "you're protected, and you can enjoy your Memorial Day"
From CNN's Jen Christensen
The director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said this Memorial Day will be different from the last one, thanks to vaccines.
“Thanks to vaccines, tens of millions of Americans are able to get back to something closer to normal visiting friends and family,” Walensky said at the White House coronavirus briefing Tuesday. Walensky said that there have been holiday weekends in the past that have resulted in a spike in cases, but the country has never before had this level of protection among adults.
There are, however, different recommendations for the vaccinated and unvaccinated.
“If you are vaccinated, you’re protected, and you can enjoy your Memorial Day. If you are not vaccinated, our guidance has not changed for you, you remain at risk of infection,” Walensky said.
If people are not vaccinated, they still need to wear a mask and take other precautions like remaining physically distant from others. The number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19 are all declining because millions have stepped forward to get the Covid-19 vaccine, she said.
“If you are not vaccinated, I want to encourage you to take this holiday weekend to give yourself and your family the gift of protection by getting vaccinated,” Walensky said. “We are on a good downward path, but we are not quite out of the woods yet."