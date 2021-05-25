Half of the US adult population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to CDC data

Half of the adult population in the United States is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to data published Tuesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This milestone has also been reached by 25 states, as well as Washington, DC.

More than 164 million people – 49.5% of the total US population – has received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and more than 131 million people – 39.5% of the total US population – are fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.

Overall, 287,788,872 total doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been reported administered, about 80% of the 359,004,955 total doses delivered.

That’s about 898,000 more doses reported administered since Monday, for a seven-day average of about 1.8 million doses per day. This is the first time in about three weeks that less than 1 million new doses have been reported administered since the day prior.

Remember: Data published by the CDC may be delayed, and doses may not have been administered on the day reported.

You can see the share of adult residents who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by state here.