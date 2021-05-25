World
America remembers George Floyd

The Covid-19 pandemic

Half of US adults are fully vaccinated against Covid-19

By Helen Regan, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 3:11 p.m. ET, May 25, 2021
14 min ago

Half of the US adult population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to CDC data

 From CNN’s Deidre McPhillips

Half of the adult population in the United States is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to data published Tuesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

This milestone has also been reached by 25 states, as well as Washington, DC.

More than 164 million people – 49.5% of the total US population – has received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and more than 131 million people – 39.5% of the total US population – are fully vaccinated, CDC data shows. 

Overall, 287,788,872 total doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been reported administered, about 80% of the 359,004,955 total doses delivered. 

That’s about 898,000 more doses reported administered since Monday, for a seven-day average of about 1.8 million doses per day. This is the first time in about three weeks that less than 1 million new doses have been reported administered since the day prior.

Remember: Data published by the CDC may be delayed, and doses may not have been administered on the day reported.

You can see the share of adult residents who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by state here.

18 min ago

State partners with Delaware Lottery for Covid-19 vaccine incentive program

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

Delaware state officials launched a new incentive program aimed at increasing Covid-19 vaccination rates in the state, according to a statement from Gov. John Carney's office. 

As part of the program, DE Wins!, residents aged 12 and older who were vaccinated "from May 25-June 29, ​and any Delawarean ages 12-17 vaccinated to date, will be entered to win $5,000 in cash and additional prizes in twice-weekly drawings conducted by the Delaware Lottery," the statement said.

Delaware Lottery will hold weekly drawings on Mondays and Fridays from May 31 to June 30.

"Our goal is to reach 70% of vaccinated adults in DE in the coming weeks, & to continue vaccinating as many Delawareans as possible against COVID-19. That’s why we launched DE Wins!, an incentive & public education campaign, to help get there," Carney tweeted Tuesday. 

Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, said “incentive programs are one of three key levers that are becoming widely recognized for increasing vaccine rates."

Delaware is the latest state to roll out its own monetary vaccine initiative program to boost inoculations.

Ohio, New York and Maryland are all giving away millions of dollars through special lotteries to increase vaccination rates among younger residents, CNN has reported.

26 min ago

Pandemic has been an "unprecedented challenge" for kids and their mental health, official says

From CNN’s Jen Christensen

The pandemic has been a significant challenge for children’s mental health, National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said Tuesday.

“People sort of shrug and say, ‘well, you know, kids are resilient,’ but wait a minute, this is really an incredible unprecedented challenge to their life experience,” Collins told the House Appropriations committee.

The NIH has asked scientists to submit grant applications to study the mental health consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic for children. Earlier research has shown that even otherwise healthy children have had some developmental setbacks and delays during the pandemic.

There are several questions new research will have to address, Collins said.  

“What has it meant for them to be out of school, which is normally the place where a lot of socialization and education happens for this prolonged period. And what about this issue of being fearful of an illness that might actually affect your families, might suddenly be blamed on you if you were the one who happened to bring the illness in?” Collins said. 

Collins said he hopes that the research will provide better answers about how adults can best help kids cope with the challenges brought on by the pandemic.  

57 min ago

Georgia governor bans Covid-19 vaccine passports in state government

From CNN's Jamiel Lynch and Tina Burnside 

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a news conference at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on March 16.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a news conference at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on March 16. Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/AP/File

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday signed an executive order prohibiting state agencies, state service providers and state properties from requiring Covid-19 vaccine passports, according to a release from the his office. 

Under the "Prohibition of Covid-19 Vaccine Passports" executive order, vaccine passports will not be required for entry into the state. The order also says that state employers should not have different rules for employees based on vaccination status unless rules are implemented using an honor-code system. 

"While I continue to urge all Georgians to get vaccinated so we continue our momentum in putting the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview, vaccination is a personal decision between each citizen and a medical professional — not state government," Kemp said in a statement. 

Tuesday's executive order makes clear that data held by the Georgia Department of Public Health and their immunization system will not be used by any public or private entity for a vaccine passport program, the release stated. 

1 hr 3 min ago

CDC director: "If you're vaccinated, "you're protected, and you can enjoy your Memorial Day"

From CNN's Jen Christensen

White House
White House

The director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said this Memorial Day will be different from the last one, thanks to vaccines.

“Thanks to vaccines, tens of millions of Americans are able to get back to something closer to normal visiting friends and family,” Walensky said at the White House coronavirus briefing Tuesday. Walensky said that there have been holiday weekends in the past that have resulted in a spike in cases, but the country has never before had this level of protection among adults.

There are, however, different recommendations for the vaccinated and unvaccinated. 

“If you are vaccinated, you’re protected, and you can enjoy your Memorial Day. If you are not vaccinated, our guidance has not changed for you, you remain at risk of infection,” Walensky said.

If people are not vaccinated, they still need to wear a mask and take other precautions like remaining physically distant from others. The number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19 are all declining because millions have stepped forward to get the Covid-19 vaccine, she said. 

“If you are not vaccinated, I want to encourage you to take this holiday weekend to give yourself and your family the gift of protection by getting vaccinated,” Walensky said. “We are on a good downward path, but we are not quite out of the woods yet."

1 hr 11 min ago

Dogs might be able to sniff out Covid-19 infections, study suggests

From CNN's Virginia Langmaid

A new study published Sunday indicates dogs might be able to lend a helping paw in the fight against Covid-19.

In a collaboration between the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, Durham University and the group Medical Detection Dogs, scientists completed Phase 1 of a trial examining whether, under controlled conditions, dogs might be able to smell and identify Covid-19 infection.

Six dogs participated in the study, ranging in ages from four to six years old. The group included Labrador, Golden Retriever and Cocker Spaniel breeds. Researchers said the dogs were able to pick up the scent of Covid-19 after six to eight weeks of training.

The early results have been published in a preprint study — meaning the work has not yet been peer reviewed or published in a medical journal.

Read more about the study here.

2 hr 23 min ago

More than 1.5 million people expected to travel through Atlanta's airport this weekend

From CNN's Tina Burnside 

Passengers walk along terminal B of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta on May 23.
Passengers walk along terminal B of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta on May 23. Carlos Barria/Reuters

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, is preparing for a surge in passengers this Memorial Day weekend.  

During a news conference on Tuesday, Balram Bheodari, interim general manager at Hartsfield-Jackson, said they are expecting more than 1.5 million passengers to pass through Atlanta starting Wednesday to next Monday. 

Last year during this same time, Hartsfield saw a significant drop in passenger traffic due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, Bheodari said that the airport's flight operations are back up to 80% of what it was like before the pandemic, and passenger demand is up 70% from last year at this time.  

Bheodari said the airport has put in place robust procedures to ensure the safety of passengers including face mask requirements and enhanced cleaning protocols. 

3 hr 48 min ago

Breakthrough infections among vaccinated people are a "small fraction” of Covid-19 cases, CDC report says

From CNN's Jen Christensen

Breakthrough infections among people who have been fully vaccinated for Covid-19 account for only a "small fraction" of cases, according to a new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

By April 30, when about 101 million people had been fully vaccinated, there were 10,262 breakthrough cases reported to the CDC, according to the agency’s Morbidity and Mortality Report published Tuesday. Data in the report came from 46 states and territories.

The CDC notes that the numbers of reports Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough cases is likely a substantial undercount. The surveillance system relies on voluntary reporting, and data may not be complete. Meanwhile, many people with breakthrough infectious may be asymptomatic or might not seek testing for mild illness.

Among the breakthrough infections, nearly 30% were asymptomatic and 10% were among hospitalized patients, but that number comes with a caveat: 29% of those hospitalized cases were asymptomatic or the person was hospitalized for a reason other than Covid-19. 

Among the known breakthrough cases, 160 — 2% — were fatal, according to the report. Most of those cases were among the elderly; the median age for a patient who died was 82.

The number of breakthrough infections caused by variants was similar to the proportion of variants circulating throughout the US. 

“Even though FDA-authorized vaccines are highly effective, breakthrough cases are expected, especially before population immunity reaches sufficient levels to further decrease transmission,” the report said.

During the time period in which this report comes from, the virus was in wide circulation in many parts of the country. 

Some more background: As of mid-May, the CDC is no longer publishing data on all Covid-19 breakthrough cases. The CDC is now reporting only severe cases that result in hospitalization and death on its website. As of mid-May, there had been more than 1,900 severe breakthrough cases; among those severe cases 93% were hospitalized and 18% were fatal. 

While the reporting of these cases has changed, the definition of a breakthrough case – a confirmed Covid-19 case at least two weeks after a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine – has remained the same. The CDC still highly recommends people get the Covid-19 vaccine. 

“The number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths that will be prevented among vaccinated persons will far exceed the number of vaccine breakthrough cases,” the report concluded.

3 hr 46 min ago

US transport authority is conducting 1,300 investigations into mask violations

From CNN's Greg Wallace

A sign is seen as travelers prepare to check-in for their flights at the Miami International Airport on February 1 in Miami.
A sign is seen as travelers prepare to check-in for their flights at the Miami International Airport on February 1 in Miami. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Transportation Security Administration has opened 1,300 investigations into people violating the federal mandate to wear a mask when traveling, the agency’s acting chief said Tuesday.  

Darby LaJoye said the agency has also investigated “more than 60 incidents involving TSA employees being physically assaulted.” 

LaJoye told CNN he did not have more detailed numbers on how many reports of mask violations have been made to the TSA, nor how many citations have been issued to alleged violators.  

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said officials are addressing the violations “quite forcefully.” 

“I'm sure there is frustration as people resume travel and understand that the rules of travel have changed, but these are rules that are designed for their very protection,” Mayorkas said. “We’re not going to tolerate behavior that threatens the wellbeing of the public, the employees that bravely are on the frontlines to facilitate the travel for individuals who want to reunite with friends and family.”

Mayorkas said the mandate would be lifted “when the science and the data establishes that is in the best interest of the American public’s health. And we are working as quickly as possible to see that day.” 

On Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration said it has received 2,500 reports of unruly passengers including 1,900 reports of face mask violations since launching a zero-tolerance campaign in mid-January.  

The TSA mandate was issued in late January.  

Reports to the TSA and FAA are made through different methods, so incidents may be reported to both agencies.  