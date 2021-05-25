Half of the US adult population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to CDC data

Breakthrough infections among people who have been fully vaccinated for Covid-19 account for only a "small fraction" of cases, according to a new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
By April 30, when about 101 million people had been fully vaccinated, there were 10,262 breakthrough cases reported to the CDC, according to the agency’s Morbidity and Mortality Report published Tuesday. Data in the report came from 46 states and territories.
The CDC notes that the numbers of reports Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough cases is likely a substantial undercount. The surveillance system relies on voluntary reporting, and data may not be complete. Meanwhile, many people with breakthrough infectious may be asymptomatic or might not seek testing for mild illness.
Among the breakthrough infections, nearly 30% were asymptomatic and 10% were among hospitalized patients, but that number comes with a caveat: 29% of those hospitalized cases were asymptomatic or the person was hospitalized for a reason other than Covid-19.
Among the known breakthrough cases, 160 — 2% — were fatal, according to the report. Most of those cases were among the elderly; the median age for a patient who died was 82.
The number of breakthrough infections caused by variants was similar to the proportion of variants circulating throughout the US.
“Even though FDA-authorized vaccines are highly effective, breakthrough cases are expected, especially before population immunity reaches sufficient levels to further decrease transmission,” the report said.
During the time period in which this report comes from, the virus was in wide circulation in many parts of the country.
Some more background: As of mid-May, the CDC is no longer publishing data on all Covid-19 breakthrough cases. The CDC is now reporting only severe cases that result in hospitalization and death on its website. As of mid-May, there had been more than 1,900 severe breakthrough cases; among those severe cases 93% were hospitalized and 18% were fatal.
While the reporting of these cases has changed, the definition of a breakthrough case – a confirmed Covid-19 case at least two weeks after a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine – has remained the same. The CDC still highly recommends people get the Covid-19 vaccine.
“The number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths that will be prevented among vaccinated persons will far exceed the number of vaccine breakthrough cases,” the report concluded.