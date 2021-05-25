There’s no reason not to get children back to in-person class in the fall, Fauci says
Although a vaccine for younger children likely won’t be available by the time school starts in the fall, Dr. Anthony Fauci told the House Appropriations committee on Tuesday that it should be safe for children of all ages to go back to in-person class then.
Given the percentage of teachers vaccinated already now and into the fall, “there should be no reason not to get children of any age back to in-person school by the time we get to the fall term,” said Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Several leaders of the NIH appeared before the committee to discuss the agency’s proposed budget.
There’s already a significant decline in Covid-19 infections and many more people will be vaccinated by the fall, Fauci said. A vaccine for younger children likely won’t be available until late fall, early winter, Fauci said.
“I don’t have children that young, but I would not be concerned when we get to the fall,” Fauci said.
FDA says it will "further prioritize" emergency use authorizations for additional Covid-19 vaccines
The US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday updated its emergency use authorization guidance for Covid-19 vaccines to note that the agency intends to prioritize reviewing EUA requests for the remainder of the current public health emergency – even if that means declining to review other requests.
"Additionally, given the need to address urgent public health priorities, FDA may need to further prioritize among the EUA requests it receives for COVID-19 vaccine candidates," the FDA wrote in its updated guidance. "For the remainder of the current pandemic, FDA may decline to review and process further EUA requests other than those for vaccines whose developers have engaged in an ongoing manner with the Agency during the development of their manufacturing process and clinical trials program as described in this guidance, Emergency Use Authorization for Vaccines to Prevent COVID-19."
Currently, three coronavirus vaccines are authorized for emergency use in the United States – the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for ages 12 and older, the two-dose Moderna vaccine for ages 18 and older and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for ages 18 and older.
US reports lowest number of child Covid-19 cases since early October
With nearly 40,000 new cases, the US saw the lowest number of weekly Covid-19 cases among children since early-October, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Children accounted for nearly 20% of the new cases reported late last week. More than 3.9 million children have tested positive since the start of the pandemic as of May 20.
Depending on the state, children made up between 6% and 19.5% of those who were tested for Covid-19, and 5.2%-34.4% of children tested were positive for the coronavirus.
Children are still considered much less likely than adults to develop severe symptoms of Covid-19 or to die from the disease. Children represented 1.3% to 3.2% of total reported hospitalizations for Covid-19, based on the information provided by 24 states and New York City. Only 0.1%-1.9% of all cases of Covid-19 in children required hospitalization.
Nine states reported zero child deaths among the 43 states that provided data on Covid-19 mortality.
US health experts say plans for Tokyo Olympics not informed by science
US public health experts are calling for "urgent action" to assess the Covid-19 risks associated with the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo and the additional measures that could be put in place to mitigate those risks.
The experts — including Michael Osterholm from the University of Minnesota and other researchers — wrote in the New England Journal of Medicine on Tuesday that they recommend the World Health Organization "immediately convene an emergency committee" to advise on a risk-management approach for the Tokyo Olympic Games.
"With less than 2 months until the Olympic torch is lit, canceling the Games may be the safest option. But the Olympic Games are one of the few events that could connect us at a time of global disconnect," the researchers wrote. "For us to connect safely, we believe urgent action is needed for these Olympic Games to proceed."
Due to the pandemic, the International Olympic Committee postponed the Tokyo Olympics last year and rescheduled the Games for this summer — starting on July 23.
"We believe the IOC's determination to proceed with the Olympic Games is not informed by the best scientific evidence. The playbooks maintain that athletes participate at their own risk, while failing both to distinguish the various levels of risk faced by athletes and to recognize the limitations of measures such as temperature screenings and face coverings," the researchers wrote.
The researchers noted that the IOC's playbooks should classify various sporting events as low, moderate or high risk depending on the activity. For instance, an outdoor sport where competitors are naturally spaced out, such as archery or equestrian, could be considered low risk while indoor contact sports, such as boxing or wrestling, could be considered high risk.
The researchers called for more plans to conduct frequent Covid-19 testing and emphasized that temperature checks could miss pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic cases.
The researchers say that while vaccines are available in some countries, in Japan, where the Olympic Games will be held, less than 5% of the population is vaccinated — and not all athletes participating in the Olympics may be vaccinated. They also noted in the paper that coronavirus variants, which may be more transmissible than the original strain, are circulating widely
"Although several countries have vaccinated their athletes, adolescents between 15 and 17 years of age cannot be vaccinated in most countries, and children younger than 15 can be vaccinated in even fewer countries," the researchers wrote. "In the absence of regular testing, participants may become infected during the Olympics and pose a risk when they return home to more than 200 countries."
Less than 10% of the US population lives in a county with "high" Covid-19 transmission, federal data shows
Less than 1 in 10 people in the US – about 9% of the population – live in a county considered to have “high” Covid-19 transmission, according to a CNN analysis of federal data.
However, in seven states, more than a quarter of the population lives in a county with “high” transmission: Delaware (76%), Colorado (47%), Wyoming (44%), Michigan (40%), Maine (39%), Montana (28%) and Florida (25%).
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers a county to have “high” transmission if there have been 100 or more cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 residents or a test positivity rate of 10% or higher in the past seven days.
About two weeks ago, closer to 3 in 10 people – about 28% of the population – lived in a county considered to have “high” transmission.
Overall, most people in the US live in a county that is still considered to have “substantial” transmission (38% of the population) or “moderate” transmission (about 51% of the population).
About 2% of the US population – about 7 million people – live in a county considered to have “low” transmission, defined by the CDC as less than 10 new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate of less than 5% in the past seven days.
In nine states, more than 5% of the population lives in a county considered to have “low” transmission: Rhode Island, Oklahoma, Nebraska, South Dakota, Montana, Kansas, Utah, North Dakota and New Jersey.
Pandemic has shown how systemic racism and health disparities are hurting people of color, US official says
National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said Tuesday that Covid-19 has “energized” the agency to do more to address health disparities in the United States.
“We really have to look at what’s happened with Covid-19 as another example of just how devastating health disparities are in the United States and that those same populations that have suffered from disparities like obesity, diabetes, hypertension, got hit extremely hard by Covid-19,” Collins told the House Committee on Appropriations hearing about the proposed NIH budget. “No one can look at that and not say we’ve got a serious issue here.”
Communities of color have had a disproportionate number of hospitalizations and deaths during the pandemic.
“If your ZIP code is a stronger predictor of your longevity than your DNA code, and it certainly is, there is something seriously awry here in terms of the way in which structural racism, which undergirds so much of what’s happening institutionally and across the country has played out, in terms of health effects,” Collins said.
Collins said that while the NIH has been studying minority health and health disparities, for many years, the agency plans to go deeper to fully understand not just the causes of health disparities, but to find the best interventions.
“We can’t fix the health care system in the United States as the NIH, we’re the research organization,” Collins said, “but we can organize studies to see what would happen if you change certain approaches to health and other aspects that are contributing to this and we aim to do that.”
Half of the US adult population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to CDC data
Half of the adult population in the United States is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to data published Tuesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This milestone has also been reached by 25 states, as well as Washington, DC.
More than 164 million people – 49.5% of the total US population – has received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and more than 131 million people – 39.5% of the total US population – are fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.
Overall, 287,788,872 total doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been reported administered, about 80% of the 359,004,955 total doses delivered.
That’s about 898,000 more doses reported administered since Monday, for a seven-day average of about 1.8 million doses per day. This is the first time in about three weeks that less than 1 million new doses have been reported administered since the day prior.
Remember: Data published by the CDC may be delayed, and doses may not have been administered on the day reported.
You can see the share of adult residents who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by state here.
State partners with Delaware Lottery for Covid-19 vaccine incentive program
Delaware state officials launched a new incentive program aimed at increasing Covid-19 vaccination rates in the state, according to a statement from Gov. John Carney's office.
As part of the program, DE Wins!, residents aged 12 and older who were vaccinated "from May 25-June 29, and any Delawarean ages 12-17 vaccinated to date, will be entered to win $5,000 in cash and additional prizes in twice-weekly drawings conducted by the Delaware Lottery," the statement said.
Delaware Lottery will hold weekly drawings on Mondays and Fridays from May 31 to June 30.
"Our goal is to reach 70% of vaccinated adults in DE in the coming weeks, & to continue vaccinating as many Delawareans as possible against COVID-19. That’s why we launched DE Wins!, an incentive & public education campaign, to help get there," Carney tweeted Tuesday.
Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Division of Public Health, said “incentive programs are one of three key levers that are becoming widely recognized for increasing vaccine rates."
Delaware is the latest state to roll out its own monetary vaccine initiative program to boost inoculations.
Ohio, New York and Maryland are all giving away millions of dollars through special lotteries to increase vaccination rates among younger residents, CNN has reported.
Pandemic has been an "unprecedented challenge" for kids and their mental health, official says
The pandemic has been a significant challenge for children’s mental health, National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said Tuesday.
“People sort of shrug and say, ‘well, you know, kids are resilient,’ but wait a minute, this is really an incredible unprecedented challenge to their life experience,” Collins told the House Appropriations committee.
The NIH has asked scientists to submit grant applications to study the mental health consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic for children. Earlier research has shown that even otherwise healthy children have had some developmental setbacks and delays during the pandemic.
There are several questions new research will have to address, Collins said.
“What has it meant for them to be out of school, which is normally the place where a lot of socialization and education happens for this prolonged period. And what about this issue of being fearful of an illness that might actually affect your families, might suddenly be blamed on you if you were the one who happened to bring the illness in?” Collins said.
Collins said he hopes that the research will provide better answers about how adults can best help kids cope with the challenges brought on by the pandemic.