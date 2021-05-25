Fewer than half of Americans are now social distancing, poll finds

People walk on the Coney Island beach boardwalk in New York City on May 19. Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Fewer than half of Americans social distanced in the last week — the first time the percent has gone below 50% since the Axios-Ipsos poll began. The new poll data finds that 44% of Americans social distanced last week, down 12 percentage points from two weeks ago.

The poll, published Tuesday, was conducted May 21 to 24 and made up of a nationally representative sample of 1,102 US adults.

Those over the age of 50 and the vaccinated are the groups where some of the biggest changes are taking place in, but “regardless of gender, region of the country, partisanship, or race, people are socially distancing less than before.”

This is happening at the same time as 45% of Americans are wearing masks whenever they leave their home, down from 58% two weeks ago.

The change in mask wearing is driven by the decreasing numbers of vaccinated Americans masking at all times; the percent has dropped “dramatically,” Ipsos said, going from 65% two weeks ago to 47% now.

Here are some more key findings: