White House expects US to reach 50% adults fully vaccinated today 

Boxes of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are seen in freezers at Kedren Community Health Center in Los Angeles, California, on May 13. Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Moderna says its vaccine is safe and appears to be effective at preventing Covid-19 in adolescents.

In a Phase 2/3 trial of 3,732 children ages 12 to 17 in the United States, blood tests showed that the vaccine produced an immune response that was equivalent to earlier findings in adults

The company did not provide an efficacy number as the trial wasn't designed to look specifically at efficacy. However, initial observations found that none of the children who received the vaccine got sick with Covid-19 starting 14 days after their second dose. Four of the children who received the placebo tested positive for Covid-19, which Moderna says is "consistent with a vaccine efficacy of 100%." The company notes that figure could change as more data is collected.

The company also reviewed how well the vaccine worked after just one dose. The results suggest that after one dose, the vaccine was 93% effective at preventing mild cases of Covid-19, involving only one symptom instead of two or more symptoms.

Moderna announced the results Tuesday in a news release, and the results have not yet been peer reviewed or published

The company said the vaccine was "generally well tolerated" and no significant safety concerns have been identified. Side effects included headache, fatigue, muscle pain and chills after administration of the second dose. Pain at the injection site was also sometimes observed.

Moderna says it plans to submit the results to the US Food and Drug Administration in early June along with a request for authorization to use the vaccine in adolescents. It also plans to submit the data to a peer-reviewed publication.

The Moderna vaccine is already authorized for use in people age 18 and older. Another Covid-19 vaccine – one made by Pfizer/BioNTech – is authorized for use in people age 12 and older.