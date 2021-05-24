Go There: CNN is in Spain, where tourists from Japan and the UK can visit without testing or quarantines

Principal Ben Geballe speaks with students at Sun Yat Sen M.S. 131 on February 25, in New York City. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

New York City public schools will still require face masks when they fully reopen on Sept. 13, NYC Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter said during a news conference Monday.

Porter said at least half of all NYC public school teachers and staff are fully vaccinated and more will be vaccinated by the time schools reopen.

The Covid-19 positivity rate in the city’s public school system is currently 0.16%, Porter said.

Porter echoed Mayor Bill de Blasio by saying that there would be no virtual option for students and that their school system will continue to adhere to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's social distancing guidelines.

“We would never take any risks with our most important assets…our children,” Porter said, adding that every school will be equipped with social and emotional support resources for students.

The mayor said on MSNBC's Morning Joe today that schools will be able to maintain the CDC guidelines for schools, such as three feet of social distancing, but that he also expects the agency to make adjustments before school starts in the fall.

"So I absolutely believe Covid will continue to go down, vaccinations will go up, recovery will be strong — I think the CDC will be changing those rules quite a bit between now and September. But right now New York City public schools, we could have every child three feet apart, we could make that work if we had to. But I actually fundamentally believe by August the CDC will relax those rules further to recognize the progress we've made in this country," de Blasio said.