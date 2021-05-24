Air travel this weekend was nearly back to 2019 numbers
Air travel hit a new high of the pandemic this weekend.
Numbers from the Transportation Security Administration show it screened 90% of the people it screened on the equivalent day in 2019, prior to the pandemic.
The Sunday figure of 1.86 million people screened is compared to nearly 2.1 million on the equivalent Sunday of 2019. At this point in 2020, the pandemic had driven air travel into a major hole, and the TSA reported only 267,000 screenings.
The new number beat the previous record set one week earlier.
With Memorial Day just one week away, planes are nearly as full as before the pandemic. The average domestic flight is carrying 98 passengers compared to an average of 99 passengers in 2019, according to data from Airlines for America.
Half of US states have fully vaccinated at least 50% of adults. Here's a look at the latest figures.
At least 25 states — plus Washington, DC — have now fully vaccinated at least half of their adults, data published Sunday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.
Those states are:
Alaska
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Hawaii
Iowa
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Nebraska
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Dakota
Vermont
Virginia
Washington state
Wisconsin
The state with the highest proportion of adults who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 is Maine, with more than 62% of people 18 and older having completed their shots.
Across the US, roughly 61.3% of American adults have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose and about 49.6% are fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.
More than 49% of the country's total population has gotten at least one shot while more than 39% of the population is fully vaccinated, the data shows. Nationwide, over 130 million people are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
First participants get shots in trial of Pfizer���s Covid-19 vaccine booster
The first participants in Pfizer’s new study looking at coadministration of a third dose of the company’s Covid-19 vaccine and a pneumococcal vaccine candidate received their shots Monday, the company said in a press release.
The trial’s primary objective is to look at safety of the vaccines when they are co-administered, as well as follow up six months after vaccination.
The trial will also look at immune responses produced by each vaccine. Pneumococcal vaccines help prevent illnesses caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae bacteria, such as pneumonia.
The trial will include 600 adults over the age of 65, recruited from the company’s large Covid-19 vaccine Phase 3 trial and who received their second Covid-19 vaccine at least six months before entering this study.
Participants will be randomized into three groups: those who receive the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidate 20vPnC and a third booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine; those who receive 20vPnC and a placebo; and those who receive a Covid-19 booster shot and a placebo.
Out of an abundance of caution, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had previously recommended administering Covid-19 vaccines alone.
The agency now says Covid-19 vaccines and other vaccines can be administered without record to timing. “Although data are not available for COVID-19 vaccines administered simultaneously with other vaccines, extensive experience with non-COVID-19 vaccines has demonstrated that immunogenicity and adverse event profiles are generally similar when vaccines are administered simultaneously as when they are administered alone,” the agency now says.
6 US states reported less than 1 Covid-19 death per day last week, Johns Hopkins data shows
Six US states reported an average of less than one Covid-19 death per day over the past week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University
The states are:
Hawaii
Montana
North Dakota
Rhode Island
Vermont
Wyoming
New Covid-19 case rates, however, vary widely among these states. Vermont and Hawaii reported about five new Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people per day over the past week, among the lowest in the country. But Rhode Island and Wyoming both reported more than double that, among the highest in the country.
Overall, there were an average of 546 Covid-19 deaths reported per day in the United States over the past seven days, JHU data shows.
This seven-day average is one of the 30 lowest for the US since the pandemic began and one of the 10 lowest in the past year.
New York City schools will be in-person only this fall, mayor says
New York City schools will return to fully in-person learning with no remote option in September, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on MSNBC on Monday.
De Blasio said that the increase in vaccinations, decrease in cases and layering of health measures will make the move possible.
"It's just amazing the forward motion right now, the recovery that's happening in New York City," de Blasio said on MSNBC's Morning Joe. "But you can't have a full recovery without full-strength schools, everyone back sitting in those classrooms, kids learning again."
To address some family's hesitancy to go back to in-person learning, parents will be able to visit their student's classrooms starting in June to see all the measures taken to reduce Covid-19 transmission, like cleaning and ventilation, de Blasio said.
When asked if schools will be able to maintain US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for school, like three feet of social distancing, de Blasio said schools will be able to do that but that he also expects the agency to make adjustments before school starts in the fall.
"We have proven that we can beat back Covid all over this country and school opens four months from now," he said. "So I absolutely believe Covid will continue to go down, vaccinations will go up, recovery will be strong- I think the CDC will be changing those rules quite a bit between now and September. But right now New York City public schools, we could have every child three feet apart, we could make that work if we had to. But I actually fundamentally believe by August the CDC will relax those rules further to recognize the progress we've made in this country."
Wuhan lab director says US intelligence report is "a complete lie"
The director of the Wuhan National Biosafety Lab told Chinese state media Monday the claim in a new United States intelligence report that several researchers at the lab were hospitalized in November 2019, was "a complete lie."
"Those claims are groundless," lab director Yuan Zhiming told nationalist tabloid Global Times. "The lab has not been aware of this situation, and I don't even know where such information came from."
CNN has reached out to China's Foreign Ministry for a response. The ministry will hold its daily press briefing on Monday at 3 p.m. local time.
India becomes third country to top 300,000 Covid-19 deaths as vaccine shortage bites
India reported 4,454 new Covid-19 fatalities on Monday, bringing the country's death toll to 303,720, according to the Indian Ministry of Health.
India is the third country to report more than 300,000 deaths from the virus, after Brazil and the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
The health ministry also reported 222,315 new coronavirus infections, marking the fourth consecutive day that the number of cases reported in the country have declined.
However, Monday's death count is the highest daily death toll reported since May 19.
India has reported a total of 26,752,447 cases of coronavirus, according to the Indian Ministry of Health on Monday. At least 196,051,962 doses of Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered since January 16.
In the capital region of Delhi, supplies of the Covaxin vaccine may have already run out, Atishi Marlena, a senior member of the local government tweeted Sunday.
“It a serious matter of concern that after Monday, Covaxin will not be available for the second vaccine dose of those in the 45+ category!” Marlena said.
According to the Delhi government’s vaccination bulletin on Sunday evening, 1,530 doses of Covaxin vaccines were available in the territory.
The Delhi government on Sunday halted vaccinations for those between the ages of 18 and 44 due to a shortage of vaccines.
“There is a shortage of vaccines in the whole country ... if everyone receives the vaccine then perhaps we can save ourselves from the third wave,” Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Sunday.
The Ministry of Health said states will be provided 40,650 vaccine doses over the next three days.
Black fungus cases in India rise to nearly 9,000 as government tries to fulfil drug requirements
India has recorded at least 8,848 cases of black fungus, or mucormycosis, according to data shared by a senior government minister Saturday, prompting officials to allocate more medicine to states and union territories.
Black fungus is a fungal infection that has increasingly been found among patients who have recovered from Covid-19 in India, and especially in patients who suffer from diabetes.
Gujarat is the worst-hit state with 2,281 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 2,000 cases, according to data. Cases have now been detected in 23 of India's 36 states and union territories, according to data from India's Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Sadanand Gowda.
Maharashtra state health minister Rajesh Tope said last week that the state, which has had at least 90 deaths from the disease, is facing a shortage of Amphotericin B for which it has issued a global tender.
As of Saturday, Maharashtra had received 5,090 additional vials of the drug, and Tope told reporters last week he has placed an order for 190,000 vials.
Japan sees low uptake as vaccination drive ramps up in Tokyo and Osaka
Japan has opened large-scale Covid-19 vaccination centers in Tokyo and Osaka with hopes to speed up its inoculation rollout.
The government said it aims to vaccinate up to 15,000 people per day. But on Monday, just 5,000 people were scheduled to receive shots at the Tokyo site and 2,500 at the Osaka facility.
The venues were set up by the central government and will administer Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine.
About 180 doctors and nurses from the Japanese Self-Defense Forces will work at the Tokyo site and 100 doctors and nurses will staff the Osaka venue.
Online reservations opened last week for people aged 65 and older in Tokyo and Osaka.
Senior citizens in the neighboring prefectures of Chiba, Saitama and Kanagawa, as well as Kyoto and Hyogo, can book from next Monday.