Air travel this weekend was nearly back to 2019 numbers

Passengers sit aboard a Delta Airlines flight on Friday, May 21. Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Air travel hit a new high of the pandemic this weekend.

Numbers from the Transportation Security Administration show it screened 90% of the people it screened on the equivalent day in 2019, prior to the pandemic.

The Sunday figure of 1.86 million people screened is compared to nearly 2.1 million on the equivalent Sunday of 2019. At this point in 2020, the pandemic had driven air travel into a major hole, and the TSA reported only 267,000 screenings.

The new number beat the previous record set one week earlier.

With Memorial Day just one week away, planes are nearly as full as before the pandemic. The average domestic flight is carrying 98 passengers compared to an average of 99 passengers in 2019, according to data from Airlines for America.