The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccines

By Julia Hollingsworth, Adam Renton, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 5:21 p.m. ET, May 21, 2021
21 Posts
1 hr 16 min ago

California will lift capacity and distancing requirements on June 15

From CNN's Cheri Mossburg

A customer wears a face mask as they lift weights inside a Planet Fitness Inc. gym on March 16, in Inglewood, California. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

California will drop all capacity limits for businesses and social distancing requirements when the state fully reopens on June 15 after more than a year of lockdowns due to the Covid-19 pandemic, state health officials announced Friday.

The new guidelines, outlined by state Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly, come as the state records fewer Covid-19 infections, and nearly half its eligible population is vaccinated. And while California will mostly return to a state of pre-pandemic normalcy, it will keep mask mandates in place for those unvaccinated, in line with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, and require vaccine verification for some very large gatherings.

For large outdoor events, like concerts and sports with more than 10,000 attendees, the state advises a system to verify vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test. If an attendee is not vaccinated, or opts out of a test, wearing a mask will be recommended. For indoor events, the threshold drops to 5,000 attendees where those without proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test will be required to wear a mask, according to Ghaly.

So-called vaccine passports are not being considered at this time, Ghaly said.

Over 35 million vaccine doses have been administered to date in California and the state continues to push availability, bringing efforts deeper into communities and incentivizing shots. In one such effort, the Los Angeles Lakers are offering a chance to win pair of season tickets to adults who get their first shot this weekend.

“Californians who want a vaccine should have a fairly easy time getting on at this point,” Ghaly noted.

California health officials plan to continue closely tracking Covid-19 case rates after dropping most restrictions, but remain confident the state is in a good position to move forward.

"It's not that we won't see Covid cases moving forward, it's not that we won't see even some isolated outbreaks, but we do have the tools to be able to manage that and we have the ultimate tool, vaccination, to be able to help keep those opportunities for outbreaks to occur to a minimum and keep any spread pretty contained," Ghaly said.

Workplaces will be subject to Cal/OSHA requirements, which are expected to be updated June 3. Travel guidelines will also align with CDC recommendations, including potential restrictions on places that have serious outbreaks.

1 hr 38 min ago

Oregon establishes million-dollar contest to encourage Covid-19 vaccination

From CNN’s Andy Rose

A healthcare worker prepares COVID-19 vaccine doses at the Portland Veterans Affairs Medical Center on December 16, 2020, in Portland. Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Oregon is the latest state to hope the possibility of cold, hard cash will encourage vaccine-hesitant people to change their minds.

“How about a chance to win a million dollars?” Gov. Kate Brown said in a news conference Friday.

The new contest, which will be administered by the Oregon Lottery, will automatically enter Oregonians age 12 and older who have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose by June 27. One person who is at least 18 years old will be randomly drawn to receive the million-dollar prize. “The Take Your Shot Oregon Campaign is a way to thank Oregonians for stepping up and keeping our communities safe,” the governor said.

In addition to the top prize, there will be separate $10,000 prizes for one vaccinated adult in each of Oregon’s 36 counties. Finally, the names of five vaccinated minors will be drawn who will each receive a $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarship. Employees of certain government agencies and their families will be ineligible.

2 hr 24 min ago

CDC guidance on summer camps expected to be issued soon, White House adviser says

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Andy Slavitt, the White House senior adviser on Covid-19 response, speaks during an interview on May 21. CNN

As the US heads into summer, Andy Slavitt, the White House senior adviser on Covid-19 response, encouraged parents to get their kids vaccinated if they are eligible.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working on guidance for summer camps now, Slavitt said, and he expects recommendations to be issued “soon.”

For children under 12, “the CDC will make sure we have, I believe, common-sense guidelines available for kids, given the update they put out last week on masks,” Slavitt told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota. 

Guidance on whether to wear masks in classrooms in the fall will also be coming out in the near future, Slavitt said. 

Slavitt’s 19-year-old son still has long-haul coronavirus symptoms. While his family is confident he will fully recover, Slavitt said it underscores the uncertainty of the virus and why it’s so important for young people to get vaccinated. 

Also, Slavitt said it’s “too early to know yet” about booster shots, but the administration is prepared for any scenario. 

3 hr 2 min ago

Italy will loosen Covid-19 restrictions in some areas starting Monday

From CNN's Nicola Ruotolo

Italy will loosen coronavirus restrictions in some areas on Monday, as the country moves all regions to "yellow zone" measures, said Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Friday. 

Italy’s Covid-19 alert system includes four levels: white, yellow, orange and red. Currently, most of the country is already classified as yellow, with the only exception being the Vale d’Aosta in northwest Italy where the alert level is orange.

Speranza said in a Facebook post that the easing of restrictions in some areas is a result of the good practices of the Italian people and of the country's vaccination campaign. Nearly 30 million doses have been administered so far, with 16.25% of the population having both doses. 

For the first time since last year, Italy's Covid-19 hospitalizations fell below 10,000, according to health ministry data released Friday. Italy recorded at least 5,218 new coronavirus cases and 218 further deaths on Friday. 

3 hr 49 min ago

School Covid-19 testing programs can preserve in-person learning days and extracurriculars, CDC study finds

From CNN's Virginia Langmaid

School-based programs to test for Covid-19 in students could preserve in-person instruction and help extracurriculars continue, according to a study published Friday in the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. 

The report from researchers in Utah detailed two state programs, called Test To Play and Test to Stay. Under Test to Play, students were tested for Covid-19 every 14 days in order to be allowed to continue extracurriculars. In Test to Stay, school-wide testing was implemented in response to outbreaks, as opposed to a switch to remote instruction. 

Both programs were facilitated by the Utah Department of Health. Over half of Utah’s high schools participated in Test to Play, while 13 schools used Test to Stay. 

Over the course of the study, 59,552 students were tested as part of the two programs. Only 3.2% of students tested returned a positive test result. 

Researchers credited these programs with preserving 95% of planned athletic events, and for saving an estimated 109,752 days of in-person instruction among all the students tested in participating schools. 

“By identifying 1,886 cases among students, Utah’s testing programs likely helped reduce SARS-CoV-2 transmission in schools and communities through isolation of students with diagnosed infections and quarantine of contacts,” researchers said. 

Study authors suggested health departments increase community messaging efforts to encourage schools to participate in testing programs, and said Utah’s programs could serve as an example for states looking to implement similar protocols. 

3 hr 2 min ago

Go There: CNN reports from Miami as one of the largest post-pandemic US food festivals takes shape

As more and more states drop their mask mandates, one of the largest post-pandemic food festivals to come back in the US is taking place this weekend.

The South Beach Wine & Food festival expects 30,000 people to attend. Event organizers say they have numerous Covid-19 safety measures and protocols in place.

CNN correspondent Leyla Santiago reports from Miami and answers viewers' questions.

Watch: 

3 hr 44 min ago

Covid-19 cases in elementary schools are 37% lower when masks are required for staff, study says

From CNN's Jacqueline Howard

Lies Toribio teaches her kindergarten students at Bethesda Elementary in Lawrenceville, Georgia, on April 22. Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS/ZUMA

Covid-19 case numbers in elementary schools appear to be 37% lower when teachers and staff are required to wear masks, and 39% when air ventilation is improved, according to new research published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The findings are based on data from before coronavirus vaccines became available, but until children younger than 12 are eligible for the vaccine, "universal and correct mask use is a critical prevention strategy CDC recommends that schools prioritize regardless of vaccination status for in-person learning," according to the study published on Friday.

Despite vaccinations beginning for children ages 12 to 15 and CDC’s changing mask guidance for fully vaccinated people, the agency has said schools should continue masking and using other coronavirus prevention strategies for at least the rest of the 2020-2021 school year. Given that masking reduces transmission and is easy to implement, it’s “an important COVID-19 prevention strategy in schools,” the study says.

"This study highlighted the importance of masking and ventilation for preventing SARS-CoV-2 transmission in elementary schools and revealed important opportunities for increasing their use among schools," wrote the researchers from the CDC and Georgia Department of Public Health. SARS-CoV-2 is the name of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19.

The new research included data from 169 K-through-5 schools in Georgia. The schools opened for in-person classes last fall. At that time, the Georgia Department of Health required all schools to submit weekly data on the number of Covid-19 cases among students and staff.

The researchers examined those case numbers during November 16 through December 11. They also assessed responses from an online survey that was emailed to the school superintendents, asking about the Covid-19 prevention strategies implemented within the schools at the time — including mask-wearing and air ventilation.

The researchers found that, while the incidence of Covid-19 was lower in schools that required masks, it varied depending on whether the staff or the students were required to wear masks. Schools with mask requirements for teachers and staff had a 37% lower incidence, the researchers found. Schools with mask requirements for students had a 21% lower incidence. 

"The 21% lower incidence in schools that required mask use among students was not statistically significant compared with schools where mask use was optional," the researchers wrote. "This finding might be attributed to higher effectiveness of masks among adults, who are at higher risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection but might also result from differences in mask-wearing behavior among students in schools with optional requirements."

When it came to air ventilation, the researchers found that there was a 35% lower incidence of Covid-19 when only windows and doors were left open or fans were used. But the data showed when those ventilation measures were used in combination with high-efficiency particle absorbing or HEPA filters, or other filter methods, there was a 48% lower incidence.

"In rooms that are difficult to ventilate or have an increased likelihood of being occupied by persons with COVID-19 (e.g., nurse’s office), installation of HEPA filters or UVGI should be considered," the researchers wrote. They added that only about one half — or 51.5% — of school representatives reported in the online survey that they were "sure" that ventilation was improved in their schools' classrooms.

While 18% "reported that their school implemented dilution methods in combination with filtration," the researchers wrote. "These findings suggest that there are opportunities for many schools to reduce SARS-CoV-2 transmission through improved ventilation."

More research is needed to determine whether similar findings may emerge in other parts of the United States and in data that are not self-reported or based on online surveys.

5 hr 20 min ago

Biden administration balances messaging on vaccinations and improving US pandemic outlook

From CNN's Betsy Klein

Odilest Guerrier, a medical assistant, administers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Pasqual Cruz at a clinic on May 20 in Immokalee, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Biden administration wants Americans to keep forging ahead with vaccinations, a messaging balance that the nation “can’t take our foot off the accelerator” despite the pandemic’s improving outlook across the country.

“The right message, we believe, is we are seeing improvements because people, in fact, have been vaccinated. And if we continue on this path and more people get vaccinated, we can sustain the decline in cases that we’ve seen, the declining deaths and hospitalizations,” US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said at Friday’s White House Covid-19 briefing in response to a question from CNN’s Jeremy Diamond.

But, Murthy warned, “If we stop where we are right now, if people do not get fully vaccinated and millions more out there who still need to, then we will still be at risk potentially for more infections in the future.”

Murthy’s comments come as the US has seen sustained decreases in Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. In the US, the average daily pace of coronavirus vaccinations is down almost 50% from its April peak, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows.

“We will continue to emphasize that we should keep moving forward with vaccinations. Do not let your guard down. But we can be encouraged and cautiously optimistic that we are absolutely heading in the right direction, and we just can't — can't take our foot off the accelerator,” Murthy said. 

White House senior Covid-19 adviser Andy Slavitt added that the administration has more work to do on educating Americans about vaccinations but said “many, many more people will get vaccinated.”

5 hr 58 min ago

More than 3 million excess deaths in 2020 could be attributable to Covid-19, WHO report says

From CNN's Naomi Thomas

More than 3 million excess deaths in 2020 could be related to Covid-19 – over a million more deaths than what was reported globally, according to preliminary data from the World Health Organization.

“Preliminary WHO estimates suggest the total global excess deaths attributable to Covid-19, both directly and indirectly, amounts to at least 3 million in the year 2020,” according to WHO’s World Health Statistics 2021 report published Friday. “This is 1.2 million more than the reported 1.8 million global Covid-19 deaths.” 

The report says that preliminary assessments of excess mortality estimate that during 2020, there were 1.34 to 1.46 million excess deaths in the region of the Americas and 1.11 to 1.21 million in the European region. This is 60% more than the reported deaths in the Americas and double the reported deaths in the European region. 

WHO points out there are “significant data gaps” in the other regions: the African region, Eastern Mediterranean region, Southeast Asia region and the Western Pacific region, with only 16 of the 106 member states that make up these regions have enough data to calculate 2020 excess mortality empirically.

Excess deaths provide “a more accurate picture of the full impact of the pandemic as it accounts for both the total COVID-19 deaths directly attributable to the disease as well as the indirect impacts of the pandemic and responses to it, such as travel restrictions,” the report says.

The report describes the 3 million excess deaths as coming from a “tentative extrapolation of the results from the Americas Region and the European Region.” It also notes that further data collection and additional statistical modeling is needed to refine the estimate. 