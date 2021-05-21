Biden administration balances messaging on vaccinations and improving US pandemic outlook

Odilest Guerrier, a medical assistant, administers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Pasqual Cruz at a clinic on May 20 in Immokalee, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Biden administration wants Americans to keep forging ahead with vaccinations, a messaging balance that the nation “can’t take our foot off the accelerator” despite the pandemic’s improving outlook across the country.

“The right message, we believe, is we are seeing improvements because people, in fact, have been vaccinated. And if we continue on this path and more people get vaccinated, we can sustain the decline in cases that we’ve seen, the declining deaths and hospitalizations,” US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said at Friday’s White House Covid-19 briefing in response to a question from CNN’s Jeremy Diamond.

But, Murthy warned, “If we stop where we are right now, if people do not get fully vaccinated and millions more out there who still need to, then we will still be at risk potentially for more infections in the future.”

Murthy’s comments come as the US has seen sustained decreases in Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. In the US, the average daily pace of coronavirus vaccinations is down almost 50% from its April peak, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows.

“We will continue to emphasize that we should keep moving forward with vaccinations. Do not let your guard down. But we can be encouraged and cautiously optimistic that we are absolutely heading in the right direction, and we just can't — can't take our foot off the accelerator,” Murthy said.

White House senior Covid-19 adviser Andy Slavitt added that the administration has more work to do on educating Americans about vaccinations but said “many, many more people will get vaccinated.”