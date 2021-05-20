White House leaves possibility open to using unused Covid-19 relief money for infrastructure 

White House press secretary Jen Psaki left the door open to a proposal from West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito that unused Covid-19 relief funds could be used to pay for the administration’s multi-trillion dollar infrastructure proposal.
“The President's bottom line, as you've heard me say a few times before, is that he does not want to raise taxes on people making less than $400,000 a year,” Psaki told reporters Thursday. “We certainly, in that scenario, would need to assess whether these funds are needed, and not take them away from fighting the pandemic that we continue to battle every day.”
Capito told reporters on Capitol Hill “progress” was made in Tuesday afternoon’s infrastructure meeting between GOP senators and Biden officials, but they “still got a ways to go.”
“They’re digesting what we proposed and I think the plan is for them to react to that,” she said Tuesday.