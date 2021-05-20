World
The latest on the pandemic and India's coronavirus crisis

By James Griffiths and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 11:57 a.m. ET, May 20, 2021
47 min ago

Most nursing homes had multiple Covid-19 outbreaks that lasted for weeks, analysis found

From CNN’s Deidre McPhillips

US nursing homes experienced an average of three Covid-19 outbreaks, with the longest outbreaks lasting for an average of more than nine weeks, according to a report published Wednesday by the US Government Accountability Office.  

The GAO analyzed data submitted to the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from May 2020 through January 2021 for more than 13,000 nursing homes and representing about 88% of CMS-certified nursing homes. An outbreak is defined as starting the week a nursing home reports a new case in a resident or staff member and ends when there have been no new cases in two consecutive weeks. 

About 85% of the nursing homes analyzed experienced at least one outbreak that lasted for more than a month and more than a quarter experienced at least one outbreak that lasted three months or longer.

Only 64 nursing homes – less than 1% – had no Covid-19 outbreak, and another 761 nursing homes – about 6% – had only one outbreak during the eight months analyzed.

The length of outbreaks varied by state, the GAO report found. Outbreaks lasting more than a month were most common in Alabama, Arkansas, North Dakota, South Carolina and Tennessee and least common in Alaska, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Oregon, Vermont and Washington. 

The report also found that most outbreaks – about 66% – began with a staff member that tested positive, and nursing homes with more beds were more likely to have outbreaks that lasted longer than a month. 

Covid-19 has disproportionately affected nursing home residents, but CMS data shows that new Covid-19 cases and deaths have decreased dramatically since vaccinations began. 

58 min ago

Brazil detects first case of coronavirus variant first found in India

From CNN's Rodrigo Pedroso

The first official case of the coronavirus variant first found in India (B.1.617.2) has now been detected in Brazil, Maranhao state health secretary Carlos Lula announced Thursday.

Six crew members of the Shandong da Zhi ship, which were traveling from South Africa, tested positive for the B.1.617.2 variant. One of the crew is being treated at a private hospital in Sao Luis, Maranhao state's capital.

According to the secretary, 14 other crew members are infected with Covid-19 and remain on the ship, two with mild symptoms and 12 asymptomatic. Another nine passengers were not diagnosed with coronavirus.

“I had contact with the health security secretary of the health ministry and minister Marcelo Queiroga in the morning. The crew is isolated, and the ship is not allowed to dock,” said Lula, who is also president of Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries), in a news conference.

The secretary also informed that about one hundred people had contact with the crew who tested positive. They will be tested, monitored, and, if necessary, isolated.

35 min ago

Pelosi says Congress mask rules will stay in place until more members are vaccinated

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said it's "unfortunate" that some members of Congress have not yet been vaccinated against Covid-19 and defended the congressional mask rules, which are still in place despite the updated guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While the CDC now says fully vaccinated people can go maskless in most situations, Pelosi said that until more members of Congress are vaccinated, the chamber can not meet without masks.

"It is unfortunate that a large number of people in the Congress have refused to be vaccinated — or I don't know what it is, I don't know, refused or have been vaccinated and don't want to to admit — I don't know what that is, because I shouldn't know, it's their personal business," Pelosi said at a news conference today. "As the doctor said, until they are vaccinated, we cannot have meetings without masks."

She added:

"We have a responsibility to make sure that the House of Representatives' chamber is not a petri dish because of the selfishness of some not to be vaccinated."

Some context: A CNN survey of Capitol Hill last week found Democratic lawmakers in both chambers of Congress have a 100% vaccination rate against Covid-19, significantly outpacing Republicans in the House and Senate and illustrating the partisan divide over the pandemic.

For Republicans, at least 44.8% of House members are vaccinated and at least 92% of senators are, CNN found.

1 hr 49 min ago

Argentina reports record number of Covid-19 cases as new restrictions are set to begin

From CNN's Abel Alvarado and Claudia Rebaza

Argentina reported a new daily record of coronavirus cases Wednesday for the second day in a row as President Alberto Fernández is set to implement new restrictions this weekend. 

Fernandez is continuing meetings with governors Thursday to work out the details of new measures, which are expected to last two to three weeks, state news agency Telam reported. On Wednesday, he also met with 12 governors and epidemiologists.

The health ministry reported at least 39,652 new cases Wednesday for a total of 3,411,160 cases so far in the pandemic. It also reported at least 494 new deaths, with a total of 72,265 deaths since the pandemic began.

According to government data, 8,348,823 people in the country have received one dose of a Covid vaccine and 2,128,974 have received both.

4 hr 21 min ago

Iowa governor signs bill banning mask mandates in schools and businesses 

From CNN’s Carma Hassan and Kara Devlin

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced she signed HF 847, a bill that prevents mask mandates in K-12 schools and stops cities and counties from mandating masks in businesses.  

“The state of Iowa is putting parents back in control of their child’s education and taking greater steps to protect the rights of all Iowans to make their own health care decisions,” Reynolds said in a news release about the legislation.

The announcemnbet comes after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week released new guidelines that fully vaccinated people can take off their masks in nearly all settings.

8 hr 7 min ago

UK defends allowing direct flights from India as variant cases rise 28% in 2 days

From CNN's Niamh Kennedy in Dublin

Passengers arriving from India are escorted through Heathrow airport on April 23, in London.
Passengers arriving from India are escorted through Heathrow airport on April 23, in London. Leon Neal/Getty Images

The United Kingdom defended its continuation of direct flights from India despite a 28% rise in cases of the B1.617.2 variant in two days.

The UK "cannot ban its own citizens from returning home," Transport Minister Grant Shapps told Sky News Thursday, adding that all passengers on Indian flights are either British or Irish citizens or permanent residence holders with the right of abode in the British Isles. 
A ban could prompt people to "spread amongst many other flights," he added, consequently "making it harder to carry out the mandatory hotel quarantine."

India was added to the UK's highest-risk red country list on April 23 in order to "protect the country against a new variant of coronavirus (COVID-19) and against other existing variants," according to a news release from the Department of Transport.

About 2,967 cases of the B1.617.2 variant, which was first detected in India, have now been identified in the UK, Health Minister Matt Hancock told the House of Commons Wednesday. This represents a 28% increase on the 2,323 cases reported Monday.

The transport minister reiterated his calls for UK citizens not to visit amber or red list countries for vacations, emphasizing that travel to these countries is only for essential purposes. 

He said there was a "heck of a lot of hassle" involved in traveling to an amber country, such as France or Italy, citing the need for three Covid tests upon return and the completion of a five-day home quarantine.

"We're not at the stage of, you know, saying to people: 'Go to those places on holiday.' In fact, please don't," he added.

8 hr 36 min ago

Taiwan reports 295 new Covid-19 cases as island battles its worst outbreak

From CNN's Eric Cheung in Taipei, Taiwan

People line up at a rapid Covid-19 testing center in Wanhua district in Taipei, Taiwan, on May 19.
People line up at a rapid Covid-19 testing center in Wanhua district in Taipei, Taiwan, on May 19. Ceng Shou Yi/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Taiwan reported 295 new Covid-19 infections Thursday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said in a news conference.

Among the cases, 286 were locally transmitted, said Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung. A total of 87 of those cases were reported in the capital, Taipei, while 157 were reported in the surrounding New Taipei City.

As of Thursday, Taiwan has reported 2,825 total Covid-19 cases, including 1,669 locally transmitted infections, the CECC said.

Earlier on Thursday, the CECC said in another news conference that anyone who spreads disinformation about the Covid-19 epidemic in Taiwan could face up to three years in prison and a fine equivalent to $107,000.

Taiwan had been among the safest spots on the planet when it came to coronavirus, with life on the island proceeding much as usual, until a sudden outbreak this month more than doubled the number of cases reported since the pandemic began.

9 hr 20 min ago

India grapples with "black fungus" drug shortage as cases rise among Covid-19 patients

From CNN’s Esha Mitra in New Delhi

Several Indian states are facing shortages of a drug used to treat black fungus, a rare and potentially fatal infection that is increasingly being detected in Covid-19 patients, health authorities in the country have warned.

The infection, known by doctors as mucormycosis, had been seen in India before the pandemic, but cases are mounting rapidly in coronavirus patients and those who have recently recovered. It is caused by mold found in wet environments and can attack the respiratory tract, particularly of those with compromised immune systems.

At least 90 people have died of black fungus in the western state of Maharashtra, which includes the bustling financial center Mumbai and has been hit hard by the pandemic, said the state's health minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday. At least 800 people are currently hospitalized with the infection.

Some 2,000 cases have so far been recorded, according to local health officials.

"We are now getting 100 cases daily on average," Dr. Tatyarao Lahane, a senior state health official, told CNN on Wednesday.

The state of Rajasthan, which has also reported cases of black fungus, has declared it an epidemic and a "notifiable disease." Two other states, Haryana and Telangana, have also declared it a notifiable disease, to be reported to the central Indian government.

Some 115 cases were found in Haryana and at least 150 in Telangana, according to state officials.

Black fungus cases have also been found in New Delhi, according to Padma Srivastava, head of the department of neurology at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences in the capital.

"Every single day in emergency it is average 20 and above (cases reported)," Srivastava told local media on Wednesday, adding that a separate ward had been created for black fungus patients at the hospital.

Read the full story:

India grapples with 'black fungus' drug shortage as cases rise among Covid-19 patients
9 hr 35 min ago

Destruction of Gaza's Covid-19 lab poses high risk of virus spreading, say Palestinian health officials

From CNN's Richard Greene in Jerusalem and Hande Atay Alam in Izmir, Turkey

A medical worker works at the Rimal Clinic in Gaza on April 28.
A medical worker works at the Rimal Clinic in Gaza on April 28. Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua/Getty Images

Gaza's main Covid-19 laboratory, the Rimal clinic, is unable to carry out coronavirus testing after being destroyed by Israeli airstrikes, the Hamas-run Palestinian Ministry of Health said, warning the situation “certainly poses a high risk of the spread of the virus.”

The ministry issued the warning in a statement about the effect of Israeli airstrikes on medical facilities in Gaza.

"A number of health facilities (21), including the MOH administrative complex and Rimal clinic, have been targeted or affected by the airstrikes. Thus, COVID-19 laboratory testing services, that are solely provided at the MOH Central Laboratory in Rimal clinic, have been completely ceased, which certainly poses high risks of widespread of the virus," the ministry said Wednesday.

The Rimal clinic was damaged by Israeli airstrikes on Monday, Hamas authorities said. Video from the scene showed windows blown out in the building. At the time, Hamas referred to the clinic as one of Gaza’s main coronavirus testing centers.

A spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces told CNN on Tuesday that it targeted the main operations center of the Hamas internal security forces in the Rimal neighborhood, and that the target building was close to the clinic.

The Ministry of Health statement called UN agencies and humanitarian organizations "to protect health teams and establishments, as well as to advance pressure on the Israeli side to allow entry of critically needed medical supplies into the Gaza Strip ASAP."

Israel – which controls two entry points into Gaza – briefly opened the crossings on Tuesday, but said it closed them in response to mortar fire from the territory towards Israel.

On Wednesday, mortars were again fired from Gaza as a shipment of aid from Jordan, including medical supplies, was passing through the Kerem Shalom crossing, prompting Israel again to close the crossing, Israeli authorities said. The shipment did not get through.