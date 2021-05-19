Manufacturing company says it will resume making J&J vaccine substance in a "matter of days"
From CNN’s Jen Christensen
Emergent expects to resume production of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine drug substance possibly as early as this week, according to the company’s CEO Bob Kramer who was testifying in front of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis Wednesday.
Kramer said that the US Food and Drug Administration gave the company a detailed number of steps that the company needs to complete before it could resume production. Kramer said that it is “very close to completing them.”
“I would expect that we will be in a position to resume production within a matter of days, Kramer said.
Some background: The company stopped manufacturing the vaccine substance after an inspection found there was cross contamination between the J&J vaccine and the AstraZeneca vaccine that the facility was making at the same time. Emergent has since stopped making the AstraZeneca vaccine substance at its Baltimore facility.
For the past week or two, Kramer said the FDA has also been inspecting material that Emergent had already produced for the J&J vaccine to see if it would be safe for the public. This would be a total of about 100 million doses, that Emergent made the material for before the plant was shut down.
“As far as I understand, there have been requests for some additional testing on all of those lots and doses, that have been provided by J&J to the FDA, and it's under their evaluation right now,” Kramer said.
8 min ago
Covid-19 booster shot will likely be needed “within a year or so” of vaccination, Fauci says
From CNN’s Virginia Langmaid
A Covid-19 booster vaccine, when authorized, will likely be needed within a year following initial vaccination, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said Wednesday.
“I believe it likely will be within a year,” Fauci said during an Axios interview on vaccine rollout.
“We know that the vaccine durability of the efficacy lasts at least six months, and likely considerably more, but I think we will almost certainly require a booster sometime within a year or so after getting the primary,” Fauci said.
55 min ago
Covid-19 vaccine rollout for ages 12 to 15 is “better than expected,” health officials say
From CNN's Jacqueline Howard
The rollout of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 has been "better than expected," Dr. Lisa Costello, a pediatrician at West Virginia University Medicine Children's Hospital and a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics' Committee on State Government Affairs, told CNN.
Costello said that the rollout for that age group in the United States has been reminiscent of when the vaccine was first authorized for adults in December – and those very first doses were administered.
"As we've seen this new age category, from 12 to 15, it's brought renewed hope. Many of the people who I know that work the various vaccine clinics, they've told me it felt like December when we were giving those first shots," Costello said. "People are so hopeful."
It has been one week since the rollout for younger teens and pre-teens began. The US Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of Pfizer/BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine in the new age group last Monday and then on Wednesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended using the vaccine in that age group.
"In less than one week, we have vaccinated more than 600,000 12- to 15-year-olds," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House briefing on Tuesday.
In total, about 3.5 million children 12-17 have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine so far, according to the latest CDC data. Walensky said that her own son was one of them.
Both CVS and Walgreens pharmacies confirmed to CNN via email on Tuesday that their locations are continuing to vaccinate adolescents ages 12 to 15 and Walgreens noted that there was "a spike in booked appointments, indicating early interest from parents to vaccinate their children." Yet neither company provided data on just how many young people have received their first dose of vaccine yet so far.
It's still too early to tell exactly how the rollout is going nationwide and where it's heading – but it seems that there has been a "pretty brisk uptake" of the vaccine among this younger age group so far, Dr. Marcus Plescia, chief medical officer of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, told CNN on Tuesday.
In West Virginia, there has been a lot of demand for the vaccine and enough supply to meet that demand, Costello said.
"Our state took preparatory action to make sure that there would be enough Pfizer product in supplies so that we would have enough to be able to offer a vaccine to that age group," Costello said.
"But certainly I think we need to continue to work to boost confidence and share information," she added. "We have to continue to inform the public as to where the vaccines are."
Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov to find where vaccines may be available for young teens in their area.
1 hr 9 min ago
Don't rely on antibody tests to determine if you're immune to Covid-19, FDA warns
From CNN's Ben Tinker
The US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday issued a “safety communication” to remind Americans that SARS-CoV-2 antibody tests should not be used to evaluate whether someone is protected – or immune – from infection. SARS-CoV-2 is the name of the virus that causes Covid-19.
“The FDA is reminding the public of the limitations of COVID-19 antibody, or serology, testing and providing additional recommendations about the use of antibody tests in people who received a COVID-19 vaccination,” Dr. Tim Stenzel, director of the FDA’s Office of In Vitro Diagnostics and Radiological Health, said in a statement.
“Antibody tests can play an important role in identifying individuals who may have been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and may have developed an adaptive immune response. However, antibody tests should not be used at this time to determine immunity or protection against COVID-19 at any time, and especially after a person has received a COVID-19 vaccination," the statement added.
2 hr 13 min ago
Go There: CNN is in New York, where vaccinated people no longer have to mask and capacity limits are ending
CNN's Alexandra Field was live in New York City with the latest. Watch:
2 hr 15 min ago
CDC chief: Pandemic would have been “extraordinarily different” if infrastructure was improved pre-pandemic
From CNN's Virginia Langmaid
The Covid-19 pandemic would have been “extraordinarily different” if the United States had stronger public health infrastructure, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told a Senate committee on Wednesday.
Walensky spoke in response to a question from Sen. Patty Murray, a Democrat from Washington, on how things would have been different in the US had the country invested in tools such as genomic sequencing capabilities earlier.
“I think they would have been extraordinarily different. We would have had content tracers on the ground ready to go. We would have been able to identify cases quickly. We would have been able to see single, outbreaks and clusters that we might not have been able to pin down to contact trace and not have expand,” she said.
“I think the testing – the inability of our public health systems to be able to conduct these tests in massive scale – didn't allow us to find the disease where it was. Certainly we hadn't done genomic sequencing until January,” Walensky said.
“We didn't know anything about the variants that were circulating here. There are numerous ways that this could have gone better if we had had a more robust public health infrastructure across all of those domains," she added.
2 hr 44 min ago
New York updates Covid-19 guidance and protocol for child care, day camps and overnight camps
From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced updated Covid-19 guidance and protocol for child care, day camps and overnight camps including mask and distancing requirements for unvaccinated staff.
Programs and facilities must collect vaccination status of all staff and children and implement mandatory health screening practices of staff and visitors, including temperature checks, according to a statement from Cuomo.
“Children and campers over the age of two and staff who are not fully vaccinated must wear face coverings except when eating, drinking, showering, swimming, or sleeping/resting,” the statement said.
It adds that “facilities and programs must provide and require the use of face coverings for individuals who are not fully vaccinated.”
Each site must also implement a property specific limitation for children and campers that ensures social distancing, and staff that are not fully vaccinated must maintain a 6 ft. distance from other unvaccinated staff, the release said.
2 hr 47 min ago
Nepal reports its highest daily death toll from Covid-19
From Asha Thapa and CNN's Jessie Yeung
Nepal reported at least 246 new Covid-19 deaths Wednesday, its highest daily jump since the pandemic began. The country's death toll now stands at 5,657.
At least 8,173 new Covid-19 cases were also reported Wednesday, bringing the nationwide total to 480,412.
The country has been thrown into political turmoil after Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli was forced to step down a week ago following public anger over his response to a deadly second wave of coronavirus.
Just a month ago, the Himalayan nation of 31 million people was reporting about 100 cases a day, but now cases are skyrocketing and hospitals are becoming overwhelmed.
CDC forecast predicts Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths will continue to drop
From CNN’s Naomi Thomas
Ensemble forecasts published Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention project that the number of newly reported Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths will likely continue to decrease over the next four weeks.
The forecast predicts a total of 594,000 to 604,000 US Covid-19 deaths reported by June 12.
The previous ensemble forecast, published May 12, projected up to 602,000 deaths would be reported by June 5.