It’s reasonable for US businesses to keep mask mandates in some cases, Fauci says 

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Good Morning America Tuesday that it is “perfectly reasonable and understandable” for businesses to keep mask mandates in some circumstances, as they can’t tell who is or is not vaccinated. But the inconsistency is causing some confusion, he said.
Fauci said the science that prompted the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to change its mask guidance related to evidence of the effectiveness of the vaccines in protecting against infection and also that the chances of a breakthrough case transmitting the virus is very low.
“The problem and the issue is that we don’t have any way of knowing who is vaccinated and is not vaccinated,” Fauci said. “And I think that’s where the confusion arises, because there are some establishments who’re saying well, ‘I’m going to have people coming into my establishment, my store, what have you, some are going to be vaccinated and some are not, I’m not going to know the difference. Some might be infected and might actually have a risk of infecting someone else.'"
“Under those circumstances, it’s perfectly reasonable and understandable for the owner of that establishment to say, you know, we’re going to keep the mask mandate up,” he continued. “And that’s what we’re seeing and I think that’s causing the confusion, because some are maintaining a mask mandate and others are not.”